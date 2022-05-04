Ray J Leaks Alleged DMs With Kim Kardashian & Claims Tape Leak Was A ‘Deal’ With Kris Jenner

Ray J is revealing, for the first time, the "truth" about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian after rumors of a second tape resurface in "The Kardashians" Hulu show.

Kardashian's ex says the tape, which was leaked during Kardashian's rise to fame in 2007, was deliberately released as part of an agreement the former couple and Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, had with Vivid Entertainment.

Ray J leaked DMs with Kim Kardashian discussing their sex tape.

According to the messages, Ray J wants Kardashian to help fix the damage to his image, or else he would “take it to the level where it shows all of what we did," he writes.

Ray J tells Kardashian he will share "all of the meetings and convos about - the plan - date and times of our meetings and the whole lie you and Kris planned since the beginning."

The DMs are in response to early episodes of Kardashian's new show in which she is threatening legal action against anyone in possession of additional footage from her tape.

According to the hip-hop artist, the Kardashians characterized him unfairly and he was finished staying silent on the matter, saying, “I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about."

"I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life.”

In the messages, Ray J calls the Kardashians out for dragging his name through the mud and making him out to be a bad person.

He also refers to one comment in particular in which Kim claimed that he penetrated her with a dildo in her sleep, saying, “seriously it makes me look like a rapist and dirty perv and I’m catching a lot of slack from it.”

Kim Kardashian defended herself in the screenshots.

The response that Kardashian wrote to Ray J’s messages seemed to be trying to clear the air and she claimed that her claim about him penetrating her in her sleep was only a joke.

She also claimed that she didn’t say anything negative about him and that the next episode released would help improve his image, writing, “Next week’s episode airs where Kanye brings me the computer and he says he got back from you which shows you in a positive light for giving that to him.”

Notably, however, she does not deny or address Ray J's suggestion that the tape was deliberately leaked.

Ray J also discussed handing the tapes over to Kanye West.

In last week's episode of "The Kardashians" fans watched an emotional Kim reveal that her ex-husband, West, had gone to meet Ray J and collect a computer that was alleged to have additional footage of her.

Later in the episode, Kardashian claims there was nothing sexual on the tapes.

Ray J refutes this claim, saying he met with West for four hours at LAX and they reviewed the evidence on the computer together.

"It wasn't a sex tape, it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos," he claims.

He also alleges that he was never in possession of any of the sex tapes, claiming Kardashian kept the footage in a Nike shoebox under her bed.

“They're not letting the world know that there's a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they're not going anywhere because she has them all.”

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.