Keeping Up With Kardashians' Producer Reveals Which Sister Was The Most Difficult To Work With

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been on our television screens for years now.

While viewers will argue that we've seen a fair amount of each sister's personality and drama-filled lives, the "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" producers probably have everyone beat.

Considering they had to spend every minute of every day for months with the family, they definitely have an inside scoop into the famous family.

Producers for the reality show explain which of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are difficult to work with.

According to Radar Online, in 2016, a source detailed how the production team of the reality show feel about having to work for the family.

"They used to treat them like family," the source told the publication, "but now they treat them like their personal servants."

Kris Jenner, the head of the family and all of their businesses, must have control over all of the footage.

"There are no exceptions and she can nix anything she doesn't like," the source revealed.

Out of all of the sisters, the production team likes working with Kim Kardashian the most.

"She has remained the same since day one and the richer she got, the better she started treating everyone."

According to the source, Khloé Kardashian is always up to having fun. "She loves to get drunk and shoot because it makes her open up and not be so self-conscious."

The insider also claimed that many of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's fights are staged and "the two will bust out laughing whenever they are doing a fake fighting scene," but will "basically do anything production says to do."

Kris isn't afraid to fire production members who don't adhere to her specific rules.

"When shooting Kris, they must use bright lights to flush out her face," the insider said. "This is an iron-clad rule."

When it comes to reshooting different scenes, Kim and Kris need to perfect their time on-screen. "They are the best actors in the business and deserve an award for their fakery!"

The production team also spends quite a lot of time at Kris' home. "She likes to have them there all the time because she is always coming up with new ideas—and no one will defy her because she'll just fire them."

Producers for the Kardashians' have previously spoken out about the family.

According to Seventeen magazine, a producer on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," gave insight into which sister likes to film the most and who doesn't.

While speaking to Hayu, Farnaz Farjam revealed that out of all the sisters, Kim Kardashian enjoys filming more, while Kylie Jenner prefers to keep the cameras off of her.

"I would say Kylie likes to film the least," he said, adding that Jenner was more present in the final season than in others. "Probably because it was season 20 and it was coming to an end," he inferred.

Farjam also spoke with Variety, spilling more behind-the-scene secrets, including how Kylie Jenner found out she was pregnant with her first child, Stormi.

"She found out she was pregnant while she was filming ‘Life of Kylie.’ We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras," he told the publication.

