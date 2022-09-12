Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Watched & Hand-Selected Kim Kardashian’s Infamous Tape Before Selling It

In a recent bid to clear his name, Ray J is now claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner organized the sale of the infamous sex tape that launched the reality star to fame.

Ray J and Kardashian dated from 2002 to 2006 and reportedly filmed the sex tape during Kardashian's birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2002. The tape was released three years later, in 2007, under the title 'Kim Kardashian, Superstar.'

Ray J seemingly confirmed longstanding rumors that Jenner was involved in the release of the tape to propel Kardashian — and by extension, their entire family — into fame.

His comments come after Jenner recently denied the rumors while appearing on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

While on the show, alongside Kylie Jenner, Kris participated in a lie detector test where she denied that she helped release the tape.

Ray J immediately responded to Jenner's denial in a string of heated Instagram videos posted on September 10, where he accused the momager of faking the lie-detector results.

Ray J claimed Kris Jenner watched and selected Kim Kardashian's sex tape before selling it.

"I'm looking at somebody's mama lying. You go and try and crush my career, make me look stupid, when you know you was the mastermind, and then go out to dinner later and eat with your rich friends," Ray J said in the 28-minute Instagram live.

Whew! Ray J kept his promise and hopped on IG live claiming Kris Jenner made him and Kim K reshoot their sex tape. pic.twitter.com/fvmrRjMgWR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 11, 2022

The singer claimed that there were multiple different sex tapes and Jenner watched all of them and picked the one that was released because it was "better" and gave Kardashian a "better look than the second one."

"You watched it. Then, you get on whatever show and take a lie detector test with a fraud," Ray J continued, adding that the man who performed the test, John Groban, doesn't have a license and uses "someone else's."

Vivid Entertainment have denied rumors that Kim Kardashian sold the tape.

However, according to TMZ, Steve Hirsch, the president of Vivid Entertainment that released the tape, previously claimed that Jenner never met, spoke, or worked with him on its release.

Hirsch claimed that he did not acquire the tape from Kardashian or Ray J, but rather from "a third party."

This isn't the first time that Ray J has spoken out about Jenner's involvement in the sex tape's release. Back in May, the singer spoke to the Daily Mail, claiming that Kardashian "jumped on the idea" of a leak after he suggested it.

His conversation with the publication came after the premiere of the first episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians,' where the sex tape was once again brought up as the episode's center of drama.

Ray J called the narrative of it being leaked a “lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim” and said that the tape’s release was the “biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

“Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there,” he told the Daily Mail.

Ray J also expressed his regret over the sex tape being leaked in the first place because of how much he had been publicly blamed for it.

"You’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created. It’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft."

