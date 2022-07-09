8 Times The Kardashian Kids Told The Paparazzi To Back Off

While on a trip to Paris with her mom, North West has been letting the paparazzi know that she needs some space.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, might be some of the most photographed people in the world, and even though that attention often spills over onto their kids, the younger generation of Kardashian kids appear to be much less tolerant of paparazzi.

Here are 9 times the Kardashian kids talked back to the paparazzi.

1. North West's 'stop' sign at Paris Fashion Week.

While sitting front row alongside her mom at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show, North had one word for photographers who kept snapping photos of her.

The 9-year-old held up a handwritten note that read, "Stop" while she tried to focus on the show.

Kim addressed North’s statement in an Instagram post by saying, “North, I guess, had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”

2. North asked the paparazzi why they always wait for her.

Her sign wasn't the first time she called out the paps on her Paris trip. While leaving dinner with her mom and some friends, the eldest of Kanye West and Kim's children confronted photographers while they snapped photos.

"Why do you have to wait for us all the time," North asked, causing many fans to note just how similar she is to her outspoken father.

3. Saint West was not in the mood for photos in NYC.

During a 2019 trip to the Big Apple, Saint rushed to his car alongside his parents and older sister while yelling, "no pictures."

Kim and Kanye laughed it off and tried to get their kids to wish the photographers "Happy Holidays" but the youngster was having none of it.

4. "No pictures please!"

Back in 2019, North just wanted some peace and quiet while in NYC. She made it clear by telling all the paparazzi outside to stop taking pictures for a moment.

It seems like North has never been a fan of prying camera lenses.

5. Reign Disick told the paparazzi to "give us a break."

Kourtney Kardashian's kids have also been known to call the paparazzi out.

While in Italy for Kourtney's wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kim is seen walking with North, who of course, told the paparazzi to stop taking pictures, but Reign decided enough is enough.

Scott Disick and Kourtney's youngest child is heard in the video saying, "give us a break."

Kim shot him a glance right away but Reign wasn't afraid to mouth off about how annoying it's becoming for the family always to be followed by the paparazzi.

6. Penelope Disick told photographers to leave her alone.

Reign's older sister had a similar response to photographers back in 2019 while leaving lunch with her mom and siblings.

Penelope is seen running up, telling the paparazzi "no pictures," to which they say ok but still keep on taking pictures. Penelope claps back, saying, "well you're still taking them."

She tries to deter the paparazzi away, saying her mom isn't coming.

When Kourtney does eventually arrive, Reign can be heard yelling, "I hate the paparazzi."

7. North West told the paparazzi, "no pictures!"

While on the way to ballet class in 2015, little North told all the cameras, "no pictures," but they don't listen.

It seems that even from a very young age, North wasn't afraid to speak her mind.

8. Mason Disick tells the paparazzi, "You're Weird!"

In 2016, Mason was no afraid to let paparazzi know that he thinks it's odd that they follow him around with cameras.

While out with his mom, Mason tells the photographers "you're stupid" and "you're weird."

Mason might have had the right idea because immediately after he called them out the paparazzi began asking Kourtney invasive questions about his dad.

