7 Times The Kardashians Completely Staged Moments On Their Show

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been on television since 2007, from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" to their new Hulu show, "The Kardashians."

Throughout their years in front of the camera, there have been moments where fans have questioned whether or not certain things the famous family does has been staged for dramatic effect.

Here are 7 times the Kardashians were accused of staging moments on their show.

1. The family meeting after finding out about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

During the explosive season one finale of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Corey Gamble, all got together to discuss Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

Fans of the show noticed a continuity issue, making them believe that the scene had been staged, and it was all based on Kourtney's outfit.

According to Metro, in a Reddit thread, a user pointed out that Kourtney was wearing the same black jumpsuit in the scene as she did when she was photographed in Malibu with Travis Barker in January 2022.

"The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged," the user wrote.

2. Kris Humphries proposal to Kim.

We all remember Kim Kardashian's short marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, which lasted 72 days and was filmed for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

According to Life & Style, Russel Jay, one of the show's executive producers, testified under oath during Kardashian and Humphries' divorce proceedings in 2013 that the proposal scene was staged.

Kardashian was reportedly not happy with her reaction in the original scene, so she asked for it to be re-shot.

"I remember, like, Kim — she didn’t know he was going to propose at that moment, and she came in, and she was completely surprised, and I think she had a bad reaction or something, and she was embarrassed,” Humphries said in a testimonial.

3. Khloe Kardashian's arrest for a DUI.

Khloe Kardashian getting arrested for a DUI (2007). pic.twitter.com/OjMbxc4z4W — furfante (@nicolemilfie) March 29, 2016

In 2007, Kardashian was arrested for driving under the influence, a moment that was caught on camera during "KUWTK" and a pivotal plot moment for the show.

However, the episode where Kardashian was arrested aired on November 11, 2007, but Kardashian was actually arrested for a DUI in March 2007, according to Cheat Sheet.

The reality show also wasn't approved and set to air until August 2007, which was five months after her arrest.

4. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner talking about Kim's marriage to Kris Humphries.

In season two of "Kourtney and Kim Take New York," there's a scene in which Kim is talking to her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, about her marriage to Humphries, which took place in October during a business trip to Dubai.

In the scene, Kardashian tells Jenner that she doesn't want to leave Dubai and return to New York to see her husband, and asks her mother if those feelings are "normal" to which she responds that they aren't.

However, the scene was actually filmed in December while the two were in Los Angeles, which was proven after paparazzi photos showed Kardashian and Jenner heading to a studio to do re-shoots.

5. Kim losing her diamond earring in the ocean.

Most, if not all, of us remember the infamous scene of Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean while on vacation in Bora Bora with her family.

According to Radar Online, Kardashian's ex-husband, Kris Humphries, exposed the scene as being staged.

"Kim was crying hysterically, but then miraculously, one of her younger sisters found the earring in the ocean, where the group had been swimming. It was probably 6-8 feet deep, and Kris commented to Kim how unbelievable it was that the valuable earring was found as the current in the ocean in Bora Bora is very, very strong. Kim just said, 'I know,' with [a] very big smile on her face," a source said.

6. Kim and Kanye's engagement episode.

During the "KUWTK" episode in 2014 titled "A Surprise Engagement Pt. 1," Kim and Kanye famously got engaged, however, the scene might've been staged.

According to Radar Online, in the episode before Kardashian was seen wearing her engagement ring while folding clothes for her and Kanye's daughter, North West.

A spokesperson who worked on the production team for the show told the Daily Mail that the scene of Kardashian folding baby clothes had been filmed after the engagement, but fit better for the episode.

"The footage of Kim folding baby clothes, while wearing her engagement ring, although filmed after the proposal, was a better fit for the first episode of the two-part engagement special because we wanted part two to focus on the surprise that was to come," the source said.

7. Kendall and Kylie's nanny.

During the early season of "KUWTK", there was one episode where Kris Jenner hires Bree Olsen, a former adult actress, and Charlie Sheen's ex-girlfriend, to nanny for Kendall and Kylie.

Olsen was eventually "fired" after being caught smoking by the pool, according to Cosmopolitan, though many fans have wondered if the entire thing was staged considering how famous Olsen was at the time.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.