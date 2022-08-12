Pete Davidson Dumped Kim Kardashian After Seeing This ‘Contrived’ Clip From Her Hulu Show, Claims Source

Even though the news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are broken up feels inescapable, there’s still a lot we don’t know about what went down between the pair.

There are rumors that Kardashian’s rejection of the comic’s marriage proposal drove them apart, reports that their age gap was too much to overcome, and claims from sources that a heartbroken Davidson is seeking trauma therapy post-breakup.

But, while all these claims spin a narrative that suggests Kardashian was the one who cut the cord on the relationship, a new source is suggesting that it might have been the other way around.

Pete Davidson was actually the one who dumped Kim Kardashian, according to a source.

Davidson reportedly called off his 9-month relationship with Kardashian after becoming frustrated with how the reality star was framing their relationship in her Hulu show, a source has claimed.

The revelation was shared on a recent episode of Deux U, a podcast hosted by the woman behind DeuxMoi, a pseudonymous Instagram account that publishes celebrity gossip.

“The word is that Pete did the dumping and he’s actually been trying to end it for a little while now,” the insider said.

Reportedly, the “SNL” star never thought he and Kardashian would be a long-term couple and was “getting irritated” with how their relationship was being portrayed in the media.

Davidson had reportedly tried to break up with Kardashian once before.

“He tried ending it a few weeks ago,” the source continues claiming that Kris Jenner encouraged Kardashian to go visit the actor, who is currently filming a project in Australia, to “keep up appearances for the show.”

The second season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” will premiere on September 22 and, according to the show’s trailer, Davidson will feature in Kardashian’s storyline. But, this was allegedly the catalyst for the breakup.

“The final straw was his appearance in the season two trailer,” the source continued.

“He was irritated that it makes their romance seem like a centerpiece in season two when, in fact, he was barely on camera because he refused.”

Davidson allegedly felt like their relationship was “forced and contrived” for the show.

Davidson is often the one who breaks up with his girlfriends, the source claims.

Known for his prolific high-profile relationships, Davidson is often seen being something of a hopeless romantic but the source claims the star is actually “ruthless” in relationships.

“He’s almost always the one who ends things,” the source alleged.

Davidson has been vocal about wanting to become a father so, perhaps, he is being picky when it comes to his partners!

Other sources, however, insist the split was “amicable” and not sudden.

“They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life.

“Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.