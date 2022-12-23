Kim Kardashian Fans Keep Getting Weird Anti-Pete Davidson DMs—And Think They're From Kanye

There's no confusing how Kanye West feels about SNL alum and Kim Kardashian ex Pete Davidson.

For a while there, it seemed like the only headlines coming out of Hollywood were about Ye's constant harassment of Kardashian and the man he nicknamed "Skete" during their messy divorce.

The nine-month relationship between 41-year-old Kardashian and 28-year-old Davidson has been over for a while—they broke up in August.

And both have moved on, with Kardashian saying she's single and Davidson rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski nowadays—though many think it's just a publicity stunt.

But while the romance may have faded, if certain Kardashian fans are to be believed, West's anger over it definitely has not.

Fans of the Kardashians think Kanye West is sending them DMs bashing Pete Davidson.

Several fans in the "r/KUWTK" subReddit—a Reddit forum for Kardashian fans—reported receiving the messages, and it's easy to see why they think it's West sending them.

Users say the messages all center on the same topics—Davidson's penis size, Kardashian, Davidson's ex-fiance Ariana Grande and bizarre religious rhetoric straight out of West's ramblings.

One user received a DM about "how Pete's BDE is 'fake news' from the 'secular establishment' of 'Ariana and Kim'," while another got one in which "the preview was saying Pete had a small penis."

Another reported that "a bunch of people" receiving DMs about Pete "every couple of weeks," going on to add, "it’s really weird."

One fan was shocked to learn about the whole thing, writing, "Wow wtf...I thought it was just me."

They added, "I also assumed they would have stopped by now?? They’re broken up, Pete’s BDE is old news."

Fans likened the wording to Kanye West's social media posts.

The wording combined with the "old news" aspect struck several fans as suspicious—and like something only West would bother with.

After all, are Kardashian and Davidson as a couple, let alone Davidson and Grande, even on anyone else's radar anymore?

One fan wrote that "Kanye must have found Reddit," while another theorized it might be, "Kanye on his burner."

Other fans were more certain, writing simply, "it's Kanye."

This isn't the first time the disgraced rapper has been accused of keeping up with fans of his ex-wife and her ex-boyfriend.

In February, West was accused of liking a post shared by a Kardashian and Davidson fan account.

However, if fans were looking for proof that the "Stronger" rapper is obsessed with Kardashian's relationships post-divorce, they don't have to look beyond the countless statements he has publicly made since their split.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.