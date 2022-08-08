Pete Davidson Proposed To Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup, Claims Source

Pete Davidson allegedly asked Kim Kardashian to marry him before their recent breakup claims a source.

The couple who have reportedly called it quits after nine months of dating have left fans somewhat bewildered about what brought their seemingly strong relationship to a sudden end.

But sources have been divulging information that may shed a light on Kardashian and Davidson's final months together.

Pete Davidson allegedly proposed to Kim Kardashian.

Sources tell RadarOnline that Davidson popped the question shortly before the breakup — though the outlet adds that other sources deny a proposal ever took place.

"Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down, and instead, Pete proposed," the source alleged. He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn't listen."

Davidson famously proposed to ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande after just a few weeks of dating.

"He falls hard, and he falls fast," the source added, claiming that Kardashian was not ready to rush.

"She's fully committed to her kids, and any man she meets needs to know that. Pete understood and was fine sharing Kim with her children but he also wanted to get married yesterday."

However, there have been many other suggestions made about why Davidson and Kardashian called it quits.

A source claimed Pete and Kim's age gap drove them apart.

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment," an insider told Page Six.

"Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids," the insider says.

The insider also revealed that Kardashian runs multiple businesses and stars in a reality TV show. Her hectic schedule means she was left "totally exhausted" by the relationship, according to the source.

Another insider also implied that Kardashian's relationship with ex-husband Kanye West may have also been an issue.

"When Kim is with someone else, Kanye and cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can't help it," the insider told the DailyMail.

West broke his Instagram hiatus following the news of the breakup just to share a fake image announcing Davidson's death.

Other sources say Pete and Kim knew it was never going to work.

One source speaking to Page Six says both the stars knew their relationship wouldn't survive long distance once Davidson headed to Australia to film an upcoming movie.

"The distance was a big thing, and next month Pete starts shooting his new show in NYC and he's going to be busy with that," the source says before adding, "They're both bummed it didn't work out."

