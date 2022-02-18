Kanye West Caught Stalking Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Fan Account On Instagram

Almost everyone with access to Instagram knows that Kanye West is currently obsessing over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

And while he seems to be keeping up with their relationship more than most of us, his perspective on his ex-wife's new boyfriend isn't exactly positive.

West has been relentless in his social media attacks against the comic but it seems that he's getting his information about the couple from an unlikely source — Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fan accounts.

Kanye West liked a post from a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fan accounts.

While he’s not the biggest fan of the SNL comedian and “King of Staten Island” star, he still needs to keep an eye on his “competition” and whatever he might be doing with Kardashian.

So, it's no surprise that he stumbled on to a Kim and Pete updates account.

West was seen liking a photo of Kardashian with his daughter North — which makes sense and doesn't neccesarily mean he was viewing the rest of the account. But fans still got a laugh out of the fact that the post West liked was from a fan account for his ex's new relationship.

Kanye West is not welcoming Pete Davidson to his family any time soon.

West has spent most of the week criticizing the comic for mentioning him in "SNL" sketches and has blasted him for wanting to meet the four children he shares with Kardashian.

West's outbursts created a hostile environment for Davidson, something that Kardashian called the rapper out on.

Kanye West shares text message from Kim Kardashian, where she asks him to stop creating a dangerous environment for Pete Davidson.



“UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF” pic.twitter.com/fyFHAICAiP — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2022

In a moment of clarity — probably brought on by a lawyer or a publicist — West realized that his outburst wasn’t cool and that he should apologize to everyone.

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Well, that “real time” seems to be over because he’s gone right back to posting on Instagram about “Skete” Davidson.

“This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him,” he wrote in a recent post. “This is not harassment. This is payback.”

As early as this morning, Davidson was spotted with a new Instagram account — his first one since leaving the social media platform in 2018 citing mental health issues.

Kanye caught wind of this — likely through one of the fan accounts he follows — and posted a photo of Davidson during that sketch with the hat that says “Make Kanye 2006 Again,” making fun of the MAGA hats.

The post came with a caption that said, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

West likely has everything Kardashian and Davidson related under his watchful eye — ready to pounce at a moment’s notice if he comes anywhere near his children or makes any jokes about the rapper himself.

It’s a miracle he has any time to focus on the album he has coming out in five days with all of this harassment going on.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.