Kanye West is notorious for being outspoken about his opinions.

The rapper has not been shy about his opinions landing him in hot water either, but the backlash against West has been more prominent since he donned a "White Lives Matter" shirt and went on his anti-semitic rant.

In the past, West's behavior has landed him in some hot water with other celebrities, including Drake, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Here are Kanye West's 9 biggest feuds over the years.

1. Kanye West and Balenciaga

The fashion brand and West had previously been in an 8-year partnership, though it all ended after the rapper's recent outbursts.

In a statement published in WWD, the brand's parent company, Kering, shared, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

West and Balenciaga first began working together in 2014, with the "Gold Digger" rapper becoming good friends with the creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

2. Anna Wintour and Vogue shutting him out.

West previously had a good-standing relationship with Vogue and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

The magazine even coordinated Kim Kardashian's first joint cover with West ahead of their 2014 wedding.

However, it seems things have fallen apart between West and Wintour following the rapper wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt that sparked his feud with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

A source confirmed with Page Six that "Anna has had enough."

“She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle," they added.

3. The neverending beef with Taylor Swift.

West and Swift first butted heads during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards after he stormed the stage and interrupted her speech for Best Female Video.

The "Flashing Lights" rapper claimed that Beyoncé should have won instead of Swift.

However, the two seemed to eventually reconcile before they turned sour once again following West's 2016 track "Famous."

In the song, the rapper sang that he "made that b-tch famous" referring to Swift, who voiced her anger over West using that lyric in the song without her permission.

4. Kanye West's claims about George Floyd and his family.

During West's controversial interview on the "Drink Champs" podcast earlier this month, the rapper made some rather damning statements about the death of George Floyd.

West claimed that Floyd had actually died from a fentanyl overdose, a false statement that has been debunked by the medical examiner who performed Floyd's autopsy.

His false statement prompted Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd's only daughter, Gianna, to file a lawsuit on behalf of their 8-year-old daughter.

The lawsuit claimed that their family has been “re-traumatized” by Kanye’s false remarks, which has created “an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

5. Long-time rap rival Drake.

West and Drake had once been good friends, but their feud started after West produced Pusha T's "Infrared" track in 2018, which featured jabs made against Drake.

Things continued to heat up after Drake accused West of leaking the news of his son Adonis' birth before the "In My Feelings" rapper could announce it himself.

"I tell [Kanye] I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” Drake said during an October 2018 interview with HBO's "The Shop," referring to his Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux.

“I wake up, and all these dates are out … Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive, like, ‘Yo, I love you, brother.’”

However, the two musicians seemingly made amends in November 2021.

6. Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West started taking jabs at Davidson not long after the former "SNL" star began dating Kardashian.

West threatened to beat up Davidson in his January 2022 song “My Life Was Never Eazy” and took several more verbal jabs at him on the track “City Of Gods” the next month.

"This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival," West rapped on "City Of Gods."

Things started to escalate after that when West took his feud with the comedian to social media, calling Davidson “Skete” during a days-long Instagram rant in February 2022.

It all seemed to come to a head after West shared screenshots of a text exchange between him and Kardashian where she warned her ex-husband that his comments against Davidson were going to put him in danger.

7. The mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian and West's relationship turned sour after the reality star filed for divorce in January 2021.

Though the pair were said to be on good terms after the fact and were amicably co-parenting their four children, West took offense to Kardashian's jab made against him during her hosting gig on "SNL" in October 2021.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” West said during an interview on "Drink Champs" in November 2021.

West's harassment against his ex-wife only seemed to intensify after she began dating Pete Davidson.

Their relationship has gotten so bad that the two are reportedly only communicating through their assistants about their four children.

8. His old friend Jay-Z.

While West and Jay-Z's friendship dates back to before West released his first album "The College Dropout," the two rappers found themselves engaged in a feud for some time.

It seemed to start after Jay-Z failed to make an appearance at West and Kardashian's 2014 wedding.

While the two seemed to reconcile by September 2017, West ignited their feud once more after his deal with Jay-Z's Tidal music company went south.

During an August 2017 interview with music journalist Elliot Wilson, Jay-Z spoke about their rivalry.

"What really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it. Kanye’s my little brother… We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it and now it’s a problem with me. Now, it’s a real, real problem.”

However, the two musicians seemed to be on better terms with Jay-Z being featured on West's 2021 album "Donda."

9. Losing Kid Cudi as a friend.

West seemingly severed ties with his longtime friend and collaborator, Kid Cudi, because of Cudi's friendship with Davidson.

Cudi then confirmed that he would not be working with West ever again.

"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," Cudi tweeted, referring to Pusha T’s album, "It’s Almost Dry," in April 2022.

Kid Cudi shares that his upcoming song with Pusha T and Kanye West will be the last collaboration he ever does with Kanye:



“I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye” pic.twitter.com/J8cJps3PBt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2022

Cudi then spoke more about his falling out with West during an August 2022 interview with Esquire.

"With all due respect, I'm not Drake, who's about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That's not me," he said.

"What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It's gonna take a motherf–-king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don't see it happening. He gon' have to become a monk."

