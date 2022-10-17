Inside Kanye West's Claim That Kris Jenner Slept With Drake

Kanye West is continuing his tirade, this time alleging that Kris Jenner and Drake have slept together.

Amid West's recent interviews and controversial comments, the rapper is now doubling down on the claim his former mother-in-law and Drake were once romantically linked.

Earlier this month, West alleged that Jenner and Drake were hooking up in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"DRAKE A F-–K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA,” West wrote. “THAT’S REAL WAR.”

Did Kris Jenner sleep with Drake?

Although there's no evidence to back up West's claims that Jenner slept with Drake, West definitely believes the two got together.

During a three-hour podcast interview on "Drink Champs," West was asked about his Instagram post about Jenner and the "Hotline Bling" rapper.

"Yeah, that was hard,” West told “Drink Champs” co-host N.O.R.E. after referring to Drake as “the greatest rapper ever.”

When pressed to reveal more about the since-deleted post, West brought up Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"You know what it mean," West said about Gamble. "Ay, Corey, you know what it mean."

This isn't the first time that speculation has emerged about an alleged affair between Drake and Jenner.

Back in 2018, while West and Drake were still feuding, the "Gold Digger" rapper took to Twitter to accuse Drake of "texting" his mother-in-law behind his back.

“How you gone text Kriss [sic] but not speak to me," West wrote, adding, "You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking about how’s the family."

At the time, the two rappers were embroiled in a heated exchange after Drake made claims that West told Pusha T about his secret child, Adonis.

It was also alleged that Kim Kardashian and Drake had hooked up.

Back in 2018, rumors started circulating that Kardashian and Drake were once romantically linked following the release of his song "In My Feelings."

On that song, Drake rapped: "Kiki, do you love me?" The lyric immediately prompted speculation given that Kardashian's family nickname is "Kiki" and was also the name of the lipstick from her KKW Beauty line.

The drama all came to a head after celebrity gossip site The Shade Room posted a video of DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon speculated that it could explain why there had been a recent feud between Drake and West.

“I think Drake smashed Kim K,” DJ Akademiks said, with Cannon agreeing before adding “That ain’t that far off of a concept.”

However, Kardashian was quick to shut down the rumors, commenting under the post, "Never happened. End of story."

Drake has previously had a close relationship with the Kardashian clan.

The "Take Care" rapper has been friends with the famous family since 2013 after Drake was booked to perform at Kylie Jenner's Sweet 16.

That same summer, Kris Jenner snapped a selfie with Drake during his "Nothing Was The Same" album release party.

“Congratulations Drake!! Celebrating The Album Release… What A Great Night!!” she wrote in the post.

Drake also spoke about Jenner to E! News, per W Magazine, calling her "the queen of it all."

“I’m just a friend [of the family]. I really like Kylie Jenner a lot, I really like Kendall Jenner. Everybody’s really nice. Khloé [Kardashian]’s really nice,” he said in September 2013.

“And obviously, you know, the queen of it all—Kris Jenner—she’s my favorite. She’s the boss. She’s actually in town tonight, I was trying to get her to come through. She might fall through and play a little FIFA, you know?”

The former "Degrassi" star was also a regular at Jenner's infamous holiday parties, and in 2020, he posted a happy birthday message for Jenner.

