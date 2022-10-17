Donald Trump Wishes To Distance Himself From Kanye West, Claims He's 'Crazy' And Needs 'Help'

From antisemitic comments like wishing to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE” to theorizing that there are fake children being planted in his home to “manipulate” his own kids, Kanye West has seemingly gone off the rails with his freedom of speech — and former President Donald Trump has taken notice.

Trump has recently told sources that West is too extreme for even the likes of him.

Why Donald Trump wants to distance himself from Kanye West:

Rolling Stone reported that sources close to Trump revealed the former president thinks West is “crazy” and he needs “help.”

According to Rolling Stone, “Former President Donald Trump has told multiple people that West is acting too ‘crazy’ and that he needs some professional ‘help,’ according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.”

This might come as a surprise to many people since, in the past, Trump has shown his love and support for the rapper.

Over the course of many years, West has also been public about his support for the former president.

In November 2016 it started small with West proclaiming at a concert that he didn’t vote, but if he had he would’ve voted for Trump — he, of course, was booed by his adoring fans.

The first of other soon-to-be meetings also took place in November, with West meeting with Trump in New York to discuss what he describes as “multicultural issues.”

Then, of course, the infamous of them all — West’s tweets.

West shared his support over Twitter, sharing one of the now infamous Tweets in pop culture history.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — ye (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought," the tweet read.

Trump commented under the tweet, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.”

Then, West solidified his stance with the former president by visiting him in the Oval Office in 2018, even donning a MAGA hat.

But it seems despite their colorful history, Trump is going to distance himself from West.

According to sources, “Trump has also privately signaled that it’s best if he keeps his mouth shut about West for now.”

This is somewhat surprising due to how Trump typically voices his opinion on many things, one of the more recent incidents being his comments on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial.

It seems Trump isn’t the only one who thinks West is ‘losing it.’

“Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and staunch Trump ally who once counted West as an ‘acquaintance’ in the days of the Trump administration, has since blasted the rapper as a ‘clown’ who is spewing ‘some bullcrap’ these days,” Rolling Stone reported.

It’s unclear if the two have shared private communication.

