Taylor Swift Teamed Up With Drake For A Diss Track About Kim Kardashian & Kanye West, Claims Source

It seems that Taylor Swift and Drake may be releasing their "secret" collaboration sometime soon.

According to The Sun, a source told the publication that Swift and Drake are allegedly releasing a song that was originally written for Swift's 2017 album "Reputation," but will now be featured on her upcoming remastered edition of the album.

Are Taylor Swift and Drake releasing a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

Swift and Drake are allegedly planning to release the track that was initially made in the height of their respective feuds with Kardashian and West.

"[Taylor and Drake] recorded a secret song together during sessions for her 2017 album Reputation, although it didn’t make the cut because it was deemed to be too direct about their foes at the time, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian," the source said.

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" was partially inspired by her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The album features many references to her feud with the former couple which started after West claimed that he had gotten Swift's approval for the line about her in his song "Famous."

However, Swift claimed that she didn't know West was going to refer to her as a "b-tch" in the lyrics when she signed off on it.

Kardashian then jumped into the feud to defend her then-husband, telling GQ in June 2016 that Swift was aware of the song and its lyrics.

"She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved," she told the publication.

A source told The Sun, “[Swift[ knows that everyone is going to think it is about Kimye because it was her row with them which inspired a lot of Reputation.”

“But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place. It’s no secret that both Taylor and Drake have had tumultuous relationships with Kanye, so they didn’t hold back when it came to recording.”

Drake and Kanye West's feud lasted for several years and was incredibly rocky.

Things between the two men took a sharp turn in 2018 after Drake claimed that West was the one who told Pusha T had fathered a secret son — Pusha T went on to leak the news publicly.

However, the two eventually worked through their issues and rekindled their friendship in November 2021.

The source claimed that Swift had rediscovered the diss track made with Drake while going through her "vault" as she continues to re-record her music catalog.

"Taylor has pivoted her focus to re-recording Reputation and she has come across this song she made with Drake, which never saw the light of day," the source said.

They continued, saying that even though Swift is completely "over the whole thing now," she still wants her fans to "hear" the track.

Drake and Taylor Swift have been hinting at their collaboration.

Drake and Swift, who have been good friends for several years, previously sparked rumors that they'd be releasing their song together after the "In My Feelings" rapper posted an Instagram photo of him and Swift together in April 2022.

Swift fans noticed that the photo Drake posted wasn't taken recently, and speculated that the post was an Easter egg, hinting at an upcoming release of a Swift rerecording that the rapper will be featured on.

