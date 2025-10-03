There are two types of people in this world. Those who blast music when they leave their job, and those who need complete silence. And while many people don't mind a little noise, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually have some specific reasons they share in common.

Sure, music and talking with friends can be the quickest way to turn a person's frown upside down. But after spending eight hours a day socializing and faking smiles, the last thing some people want to do is hear even a word of chatter. Even if it's someone they love dearly, sometimes, a little bit of alone time is exactly what's needed to heal the soul. That being said, why are some people committed to silence, while others are not? Most importantly, is silence necessarily a bad thing?

People who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually have these 11 reasons

1. They're mentally exhausted

People who need complete silence at the end of the workday are usually mentally exhausted. It sounds simple, but after spending so many hours socializing and faking smiles, the last thing someone wants to hear is radio talk hosts or their friends gossiping.

Sometimes, silence is truly the best way to take the edge off and renew someone's mental exhaustion. As former psychotherapist Atalanta Beaumont explained, "Silence stimulates brain growth, relieves tension, is more relaxing, enhances sleep, improves focus, and restores cognitive resources."

So, while someone might want to talk to their spouse or bestie on a Friday night, give them some time. Not everyone has the energy or strength to give you the time or effort that you deserve after spending hours in a stuffy office.

2. Sensory overload

Let's face it: work can be completely overwhelming. Regardless of the job, most people have experienced work burnout at some point in their lives. From the endless amount of tasks they need to complete to the passive-aggressive remarks from their coworkers, people who require complete silence at the end of the workday usually experience sensory overload.

Not everyone will understand, but those who need silence know what it's like to be overwhelmed day in and day out. Even on a Friday, it seems like people can't catch a break, as they're expected to stay overtime or are given more tasks than they can handle.

As a result, all they want to do when they go home is collapse on their bed and stare at the ceiling for a few hours. Call them dramatic, but what they need more than anything is a sense of peace.

3. They're introverted

Everyone knows one coworker who can't help but excitedly talk about their day. With coffee in hand, they'll chatter endlessly about their day and their biggest complaints at work. And while their presence is always appreciated, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually are introverted.

It's a simple explanation, but not everyone is meant to socialize with others eight hours a day. Still, because they have bills to pay, they put up with the workplace drama if it means affording overpriced groceries at the end of a long workday. Of course, this isn't ideal, which can explain why 44% of people feel burned out at work, according to SHRM. Yet, like everyone, they push through and find a way to destress once they clock out.

4. They have decision fatigue

Everyone gets tired from work, but nobody ever talks about the other burnouts that can occur. From emotional burnout to socialization burnout, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually have decision fatigue. Throughout the work week, there are a million things that need to get done.

Even the average worker may still be shouldering the work of multiple people's jobs for half the pay. As a result, they're expected to take charge and make decisions that can quickly lead to decision fatigue if they're not careful. This can explain why some people need complete silence after work.

As much as they'd love to sit there and converse with their partner, sometimes, taking a step back for an hour to decompress is the best thing they can do for their mental health. So, even if it sucks, respecting their needs and giving them space is the best thing someone can do for that one person who's completely drained once they come back from a high-stress job.

5. Their brain feels too 'full'

Many things can quickly overwhelm someone. Nosey bosses and frustrating customers are just the tip of the iceberg. Regardless, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually feel like their brains are too full. For those who are parents, especially, they know how it feels to feel too full.

With so many thoughts swirling around in their head, it feels impossible to cater to anyone's needs when they can barely function. This is why so many people take a breather and use that time for themselves. As licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Caspari, Ph.D., explained, "Breathing exercises help to manage stress and chronic pain by relaxing muscles and the nervous system."

That being said, be sure to inform loved ones ahead of time. While taking a break is valid, not letting anyone know might cause a misunderstanding, which is something most people want to avoid at all costs.

6. They're still processing the day

Depending on someone's job, they might have so many things happen in a single day. From someone getting hurt to trying to counsel an unruly couple, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday are usually still processing the day as a whole.

Just because someone left their job, that doesn't mean they can automatically switch into personal life mode. As much as they'd love to, sometimes, things get heavy and they need a little time to process the situation and, most importantly, their emotions. For many, this might only take a car ride. Yet for others, depending on what happened, they might need a night to themselves.

7. They're healing

Those who've worked in the medical or law fields know just how traumatic things can get. In a single moment, things can shift from easy mode to requiring quick thinking on their feet. And while there's a certain level of thrill and satisfaction that can come from jobs like this, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually need it because they're healing.

For many, it might sound dramatic. Yet, depending on their job, it might be necessary to take time for oneself. Especially when it comes to more intensive fields, putting their mental health and self-care first is extremely important. As clinical psychologist Monica Vermani, C. Psych., said, "Self-care is linked to improved mental health, self-esteem, self-worth, and optimism."

This isn't always easy, especially for those who are parents and might not always have the time. However, even if it's a few minutes, finding some time to meditate or journal might be just what someone needs to get through their day.

8. They're trying to calm their anxiety

Most people have probably experienced some form of anxiety in their lives. Whether it's due to a relationship or due to work, sometimes, the only way to beat anxiety is to take a moment to gather those thoughts. This is why people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually do so because they're trying to calm their anxiety.

Now, calming anxiety isn't as easy as some may make it look. However, doing a few deep breaths or simply reflecting can do wonders for one's consciousness. Even if they only have a car ride to do it, people who need complete silence will turn off the music to simply sit there and ease their nerves. This may not always work, but taking some time for oneself never hurts anyone.

9. Their social battery is drained

Sure, they might love their job, but even the most extroverted person needs a breather from time to time. After spending hours faking smiles, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually need it because their social battery is drained.

As much as they love their job, a little peace after a long day can truly be the difference between someone losing their mind and someone keeping their cool. Even if it's just for a few minutes, taking that time to reset is more important than some people realize.

As neuroscientist Nicole A. Tetreault, Ph.D., said, "When we are alone, we are not lonely because we connect with ourselves and our natural way of being and know who and what we are. We are not entangled in the needs or desires of other people. We can really focus on connecting more deeply with ourselves and knowing our true selves."

10. They crave simplicity

Some people aren't into parties or blasting music when they get out of work. Even if research suggests socialization makes us happier, when someone is already feeling overwhelmed, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually crave simplicity.

Sometimes, the simple life truly is the best life someone can live. Whether or not others consider it boring, lying down on the couch and relaxing is the recipe for happiness after a long and exhausting day. So, if they haven't already tried it, take thirty minutes to detox and relax. While some prefer socializing, for many, it might be a better, more helpful way to unwind.

11. They're practicing being present

Finally, people who need complete silence at the end of the workday usually practice being present. There's nothing quite like being present in the moment to take a person's mind off things. Whether it's sitting there and looking out the window or taking in one's environment, grounding oneself is the best way to calm down.

According to a study published in 2022, grounding techniques have been shown to restore sleep, normalize cortisol levels, boost mood, and relax the muscles. So, while it might sound like 'hippie nonsense,' for many individuals, staying in the moment is the only way they can calm themselves down.

