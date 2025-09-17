Our world is unbelievably complex, filled with a whirlwind of social rules, expectations, double standards, and exceptions that leave people feeling confused all the time. There is no true “way of the world,” because accepting that also means accepting there’s some kind of “way of the people” — dismissing the complexities of our personal strengths, identities, and goals.

With that in mind, many factors separate groups of people, such as age demographics, based on their values, life experiences, and wisdom. For example, if a Gen Z person says these things, they have no idea how the real world works. They haven’t had to face the confusion of life or the hardships that come with growth, so they cling to these “black” or “white” assumptions about their lives.

If a Gen Z says these 11 things, they have no idea how the real world works:

1. ‘I did all my work, so I deserve a raise’

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

In an ideal world, everyone who does their job well should be paid a livable, comfortable wage, but unfortunately, that’s not the reality we face today. Especially in a corporate world, it takes more than just doing the bare minimum or even being an overachiever to get a raise or a promotion.

According to experts from Harvard Business School, you also often need to be able to comfort and reassure your boss, identify and solve problems, stay endlessly curious, and project confidence to be considered for raises, bonuses, and promotions.

That’s why Gen Zers who use phrases like “I deserve a raise” without doing any of these things often have no idea how the real world works. They may have good intentions in expecting things from employers and holding their companies accountable, but sometimes their mentality about work can harm their career growth and income.

Advertisement

2. ‘Someone needs to teach me how’

Littleaom | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the European Review of Applied Sociology, many members of Gen Z have relatively progressive ideas about the workplace that sometimes challenge traditionalist peers, including changes in work-life balance, new dress codes, and a level of job security that’s uncommon today. However, they also tend to believe they’re entitled to mentorship and guidance from their peers, which can clash with certain corporate environments, workplaces, and older generations.

Especially for baby boomers who tend to cling to and defend their beliefs of “I learned how to do this myself” and “worked my way” to success without constant support, the Gen Z entitlement to advice, guidance, and mentorship may seem misguided.

In hard personal situations or even when tackling a problem at work, there’s never going to be someone to “rescue” you from critical thinking, accountability, or problem-solving. Sometimes, you just have to figure it out on your own — that’s the reality of our world.

Advertisement

3. ‘They don’t appreciate my work’

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

According to a Resume Templates survey, 60% of workplace managers say that Gen Z workers need “constant praise” to succeed, especially after they’ve made a mistake or received constructive feedback. However, in the real world and amidst the chaos of everyday life, that kind of praise isn’t always given — even if it could make everyone feel more appreciated and motivated.

If the only way you can turn mistakes into growth or accept feedback without resentment is by being praised at the same time, you’re setting yourself up for an unhappy and often unsuccessful life and career.

Advertisement

4. ‘I’m not settling for a job without meaning’

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

In an ideal world, everyone would have a job or career that’s rooted in purpose, meaning, and passions, but in our world — a less perfect and more unforgiving one — that’s not how it works. Of course, some people get lucky and find a job that genuinely adds value to their lives, or have the privilege of waiting for the right one.

However, most people need money to survive, so they’re forced to settle for money-making jobs that protect their personal passions and free time. Still, Gen Z believes that meaning and purpose are their main sources of happiness in places like school and work, according to a study from the Harvard Business School, which can make it difficult for them to attain financial stability and career security.

“I’m not settling for a job without meaning” sounds inspiring, but it’s often a sign that a Gen Zer doesn’t understand how the real world works — or maybe, they’re trying to change it to better match their passions and desires.

Advertisement

5. ‘If they don’t agree with me, they’re wrong’

Voronaman | Shutterstock.com

Especially on hot topics like politics or core values, many Gen Zers have a very strict view of “right” and “wrong.” They believe there’s only one way to think — at least, one “correct way" — even if it harms their ability to have healthy conversations with people holding different beliefs and perspectives.

That's part of why they find it hard to talk with older generations at work or in their families — they often lead with a sense of entitlement and superiority instead of empathy and compassion.

So, if you hear someone say, “If they don’t agree with me, they’re wrong,” it’s probably a sign that they don’t understand how the world works. Or, at the very least, they lack the empathy and understanding needed to handle uncomfortable conversations with people who disagree with them.

Advertisement

6. ‘I can’t help it, it’s a mental health issue’

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock.com

Of course, mental health can often lead people to engage in toxic behaviors, misguided habits, and use language they wouldn’t otherwise choose, but that doesn’t mean it’s okay to avoid accountability. Many Gen Zers have worked hard to challenge mental health stigmas and make conversations and resources around mental health more accessible, but some still struggle with using it as an excuse.

If you keep hurting someone or acting out without taking responsibility for how others feel, you’re likely setting yourself up for isolation, struggle, and guilt. It’s okay to make mistakes when it comes to your mental health, but avoiding responsibility and using it as an excuse to dodge discomfort only makes others feel unheard.

Your close relationships and loved ones might be willing to support your mental health and make amends, but unfortunately, the rest of the world doesn’t care as much about how your mental health impacts your productivity, behavior, or mindset.

Advertisement

7. ‘I shouldn’t have to sacrifice anything for my soulmate’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Especially with comparison culture and unrealistic expectations on social media, many Gen Zers hold unrealistic views about what it means to have a healthy relationship. Many think that their soulmate is someone who doesn’t expect them to make compromises or that the “perfect relationship” is one without any trade-offs — even if that’s not realistic.

In any healthy relationship, trade-offs are necessary and often beneficial. Making compromises and welcoming another person into your life won't be easy and will require sacrifice. That’s why a Gen Zer who makes statements like this often doesn't understand how the real world works.

This mindset might also explain why many Gen Zers are shunning traditional relationship structures — they see finding their lifelong partner as an “option,” even if the “right person” is someone who doesn’t fit their strict expectations for romance.

Advertisement

8. ‘If I set boundaries, people will respect them’

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Even though setting boundaries and earning respect from others are already difficult, they are not always easily followed. A person who says, “If I set boundaries, people will respect them,” probably does not understand how the real world works or has been sheltered into believing they are worthy of everyone’s time and attention.

Respect needs to be earned, but sometimes, setting boundaries isn’t about policing others or demanding respect; it’s about reminding yourself what you should be willing to tolerate. Boundaries tell people what you expect and act as personal guardrails for interactions and relationships — it’s up to the person setting them to respect.

Despite all of that, there is always a sense of autonomy in setting boundaries, even if feeling disrespected feels confusing. You can walk away, exit a relationship, or look for something new if you decide that putting up with misbehavior isn't worth your time.

Advertisement

9. ‘Going to therapy makes me a good person’

SeventyFour | Shutterstock.com

Of course, there are many significant benefits that going to therapy can provide adults amid the chaos and uncertainty of daily life, even if they don’t already struggle with mental health issues or trauma. While many Gen Zers have overcome the stigma of seeking support and have used therapy resources more than other generations, some believe that their therapy sessions immediately make them good people.

Even if they aren’t fully embracing the purpose of therapy or doing the work outside of their sessions with a therapist, they use “well, at least I’m in therapy” as an excuse to weaponize therapy speak, be rude or condescending, or dismiss other people’s concerns. Going to therapy doesn’t automatically make you a good person — it requires effort — and that’s just how the world works.

Advertisement

10. ‘If I manifest it hard enough, it’ll work out’

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

If a Gen Zer says something like “if I manifest it hard enough, it’ll work out,” chances are they don't understand how the real world works. They not only ignore the importance of healthy habits, hard work, and intention, but also put the responsibility of success on others — instead of themselves.

Truly effective manifestation practices require a mix of intention, action, and visualization — you can’t just wish for something to happen without the confidence and effort to bring it to life. That’s not how the world works, and it’s also not how manifestation works, no matter how much social media claims it is.

Advertisement

11. ‘If I’m not 100% confident, I shouldn’t do it’

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s dating someone, making a career change, seeking out a passion, or trying something new, many Gen Zers get caught up in perfectionist expectations about what they should and shouldn’t do. They see the world in strict “black and white” terms, even at the cost of their own growth, connection, and true self-esteem.

Taking actions that we aren’t completely sure about, embracing discomfort, and challenging the limits of our self-imposed limiting beliefs are how we truly grow as individuals. The real world rewards those who sometimes take risks and learn from others, rather than only sticking to opportunities where they feel comfortable and confident.

Of course, there are things like having kids or shifting values that you should be decisive about before doing, but confidence itself isn't always required.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.