Many people in the working class struggle with low pay, stagnant wages, unemployment, and accessibility, according to the Center for American Progress. However, the story of their daily experiences and lifestyles is much more nuanced than just wages, income, or money — the mentalities, habits, and rituals they've been forced into adopting tell a deeper story.

Many of the things that are normal for the working class to say but confuse wealthy people are partially illuminating to these mentalities, many of which their richer counterparts don't ever have to worry about or consider. From buying basic necessities, to planning for the future, and even socially connecting with other people, money is the center of a working class person's decisions and mentality, while others — like the wealthy — have the freedom to consider their desires, dreams, preferences, time, and values.

Here are 11 things that are normal for the working class to say but confuse wealthy people

1. 'I don't have sick time left'

CrizzyStudio | Shutterstock

Despite research that suggests paid sick leave and boisterous time off policies actually improve employee health and the economy in general, many working class households don't have the time off they actually need to benefit from a break.

Often, working multiple jobs and balancing things like chores and childcare that rich people can simply outsource, it's not uncommon for phrases like "I don't have sick time left" or "I can't afford to take a break" to be normal for low-income people and confusing for the wealthy.

Advertisement

2. 'I have to wait until I get paid'

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Phrases like "I have to wait until I get paid" or "I'll pay you back later" are some of the things that are normal for the working class to say but confuse wealthy people. Rich people always have money somewhere — whether it's directly in their accounts, in a savings or investment fund, or even through a credit card limit they can pay off within the month.

However, for working class people, there's always an added element of money stress and planning that occurs, even for the most basic necessities and expenses. This is part of the reason why many people living in financial uncertainty struggle with guilt and shame, according to a study from the Journal of Economic Psychology, because every decision they make is rooted in struggle.

Advertisement

3. 'I'll do it myself'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's basic household repairs or cleaning responsibilities, working class people tend to rely on their own knowledge, skillset, and time to get things done. They don't have the money to invest in repairpeople, cleaners, or even babysitters, so they're forced to make things work and learn how to do things themselves.

Of course, wealthy people have the luxury of time and money — both of which are important measures of affluence — so they don't have to worry themselves with learning these skills or spending money on doing them. They can outsource labor to free up their leisure time, so they can enjoy active habits, hobbies, and personal time without worrying about chores, repairs, errands, or childcare.

Advertisement

4. 'We'll wait for it to go on sale'

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

While many people, across economic demographics and income groups, are leveraging sales and coupons in their everyday lives to cut back on everyday expenses, it's often low-income and working class households that rely on them most. They'll even avoid spending on larger investments or necessities until they go on sale, unable to afford them at their full price.

That's why "we'll wait for it to go on sale" is one of the things that are normal for the working class to say but confuse wealthy people. When rich people want or need something, they buy it without a second thought. But for their low-income counterparts, it takes a lot more worry, thought, planning, and organizing to make even the most simple daily purchase.

Advertisement

5. 'Let's not talk about money'

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

Many people living in financial uncertainty or instability may avoid conversations about money with others, recognizing that their money issues tend to isolate them from the communities, relationships, and status that they yearn to be included in. They may also deal with internalized shame around money — often rooted in childhood struggles and trauma with money — that urges them to avoid asking for help or being honest about their financial situation.

However, a phrase like "let's not talk about money" is one of the things that are normal for the working class to say but confuse wealthy people. A study from the University of California argues that many upper-class individuals feel they "deserve" their luxuries compared to their poor counterparts, which is why they may feel empowered to be open about their finances and money, while simultaneously judging others.

Advertisement

6. 'Gas is too expensive'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Considering wealthy people have the luxury of choice when it comes to travel and money, it's not surprising that a phrase like "gas is too expensive" is one of the things working class people say often that confuses them.

They can book a last-minute vacation, buying flights and transportation at its most expensive, or rely on ride shares like Uber to get to work in a big city, while their working class counterparts fill their gas tank up halfway, rely on unsafe public transportation, and even stay home to avoid overspending.

They're not saying "yes" to leaving the house because gas is too expensive, which is part of the reason why social isolation is inextricably linked to income and economic well-being, like a study from Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology explains.

Advertisement

7. 'It's cheaper to eat junk food'

Elnur | Shutterstock

Especially with food prices and grocery expenses going up, it's not surprising that many low-income and working class households are reliant on convenient fast food to feed their families. Especially in cases where an individual is working multiple jobs, handling household responsibilities, and childcare without help, fast food can sometimes feel like their only option.

However, phrases like "it's cheaper to eat junk food" are one of the things that are normal for working class people to say that confuse wealthy people. They have the time to spend grocery shopping, the money to splurge on nutritious foods, and the "choice" to craft their lifestyle and diet how they please — people living paycheck-to-paycheck often don't.

Ironically enough, the same wealthy people that may judge a working class parent for buying fast food also spend on convenience in their own ways. According to a study from the Journal of Marketing Research, wealthy individuals are more likely to buy unsustainable groceries for status — like individually packaged snacks — simply because they're more expensive.

Advertisement

8. 'Let me check my bank account'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Many people who regularly say "let me check my bank account" are existing in a state of financial uncertainty that's relatively unfathomable for their wealthy counterparts. They don't have the luxury of spending without reservation or making last-minute purchases — every purchase has to be intentional to ensure they have the money for necessities.

Even if it's buying food, filling their gas tank, or buying necessities like diapers, working class families are forced to make sacrifices to ensure they stay housed, fed, and safe. While convenience — like buying fast food — may be a requirement for people working a few jobs or struggling to manage all of their responsibilities at home, it's not something they'll overspend on simply for the luxury of time and comfort.

Advertisement

9. 'I feel fine'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Many people in working class households don't have access to affordable healthcare or accessible medical options. They're forced to overlook preventative care, push off their medical needs, and take on medical debt when their problems are no longer possible to ignore.

That's part of the reason why the growing life expectancy gap is based almost exclusively on income — wealthy people can afford lifestyles, care, and support for their health without question or uncertainty, but others just can't.

That's why phrases like "It's not a big deal" or "I feel fine" are justifications quite normal for working class people struggling with illness or conditions that simultaneously confuse wealthy people. They have the freedom to seek out care and prioritize their health, while their working class counterparts — who often work more, take on more stress, and struggle with environmental-rooted illness most — struggle.

Advertisement

10. 'I already ate'

Bricolage | Shutterstock

Many people in working class households don't have the luxury of convenience or choice, even when it comes to something as simple as what food they consume on a daily basis. Everything — even these simple rituals — are defined by their financial situation. They eat before they leave the home, avoid going out, and largely rely on quick, easy, and cost-effective meals because they have no other choice.

Of course, with rising costs and menu prices, more people than ever are eating at home to stretch meals and save money, but phrases like "I already ate" or "I'll eat at home" are still some of the things that are normal for the working class to say, but confuse wealthy people.

Advertisement

11. 'I don't need it'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Wealthy people have the freedom of choice in their lives, largely because they have the money to do, buy, and pursue whatever they want. They don't have to stress about their finances or decide between paying for rent or groceries from month-to-month, so it's not surprising that a phrase like "I don't need it" from a working class person is confusing.

Working class people have a survivalist mindset that not only informs the way they spend and save, but also how they plan for the future, budget, and cope with their emotional well-being, like a study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues suggests.

Wealthy people don't buy things or converse resources in this same kind of "survival mindset" — their necessities are nonnegotiables that they never have to worry about, but they also have the disposable income to buy whatever they want.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.