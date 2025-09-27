Life doesn't always work out in your favor. Despite how hard you work, there's always going to be an aspect of your life that yields few results, leaving you frustrated. Whether it's a romantic relationship or a career, everyone deals with sour spots every now and then. But whether it's good health or not being burdened by finances, if these things always work out for you, you're way luckier than the majority of people.

Without realizing it, many of us take life's blessings for granted. We may come from a happy family and don't find ourselves struggling with our mental health. And those small things in life often mean more than people think.

If these 11 things always work out for you, you're way luckier than the majority of people

1. You have a supportive circle

If you have a supportive circle of friends and family, you're way luckier than the majority of people. Most people who are close to family and friends take it for granted. Because, without even realizing it, having someone to vent or talk to has become a rarity nowadays.

Even having one person to lean on is a miracle in itself. As a study published in Frontiers in Psychology found, a good support system can impact your mental health positively. And while most people don't take a moment to stop and be grateful, others are desperately wishing to be in the same position.

2. You're financially stable

If your finances always work out for you, you're way luckier than the majority of people. While in the past, you may have had to struggle with what to purchase at the grocery store, because you're blessed financially, it's one less thing you have to worry about.

Today, most people can't survive on their current salary. Despite having a college degree, companies are paying below minimum wage and boxing new grads in with false promises, while secretly taking advantage of them. As a result, people are going through it, as their paycheck doesn't match the cost of living.

With no other choice, many people live with their parents, staying stuck for the foreseeable future. So, if you have financial stability, consider yourself lucky. You may not like your job or current living situation, but at least you aren't skipping meals or hospital visits because you can't afford it.

3. You sleep well

Some people toss and turn each night, trying to sleep. But if you sleep well most nights, you're incredibly lucky, as a restful night isn't as common as many believe. According to a study published in Sleep Health, 30% of adults demonstrate an average sleep duration outside the recommended number of hours.

Still, there are people out there with minimum stress who can sleep without getting up in the middle of the night, or being unable to even close their eyes. The same can't be said for a lot of others.

4. You rarely worry about your health

Health is the most important thing in our lives, but for people who aren't quite financially stable, they may not have the best diet, see a doctor regularly, or even prioritize their well-being. But on the other hand, there are people who don't need to worry about their health, and they should consider themselves lucky.

Having good health is a luxury that most people take for granted. From never feeling pain to not waking up in the morning without energy, they simply go about their day unbothered. A lot of people have a little voice in their head worrying about their medical bills, but for lucky individuals, they have good health.

5. You never skip a meal

Most of us don't plan to skip a meal; however, when days become busy, work is demanding, and their wallets are empty, food is the last thing on their minds. Perhaps they also have kids, who make it impossible to just sit down and eat.

But for you, because you're luckier than most, you rarely, if ever, miss a meal. Whether it's a hearty breakfast before you head out the door or a home-cooked meal for dinner, your body is thriving. Because, according to a 2023 study, skipping meals can lead to an increase in mortality.

6. You have a job you don't hate

If your career always works out for you, you're way luckier than the majority of people because, believe it or not, many people don't like their jobs. Even if it's been their dream job since they were kids, there are aspects of it they aren't particularly fond of.

People who wake up every morning and genuinely enjoy what they do are a rarity. They find purpose in their work, whereas someone who hates their job does it just to make ends meet. And because work makes up a huge portion of someone's life, to go in every day loving what they do is a blessing.

7. You can be yourself without fear

Many people fear opening up to others. They'll switch their masks and act completely different from how they actually are. And while this is good in some cases, authenticity is the key to happiness. According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, authentic people are more satisfied with their life, leading to better well-being.

As a result, if you can be yourself without fear, you're incredibly lucky. It isn't always easy to let your guard down, especially around people you don't know, but being yourself is a great way to live.

8. You live in a safe environment

For people who live in certain areas, walking outside at night isn't safe. Even if it's only a two-minute walk to the mailbox, depending on where you live, the risk might not be worth it. But it's incredibly lucky to live in a safe neighborhood. And those small blessings aren't always appreciated.

Yet for those who can't afford to live in a gated community, the idea of getting their steps in within the safety of a good neighborhood is a blessing they don't forget. Now, not everyone can afford to live in these areas, but if you can, it's something to be thankful for.

9. You have access to higher education

If you've always had access to higher education,you're way luckier than the majority of people. A lot of individuals struggle to even get into college, whether it's due to financial reasons or a lack of transportation. Having access to higher education isn't always that simple for the average person.

But because you were afforded these opportunities, your luck is something to appreciate on a daily basis. Perhaps you studied abroad or have a degree that allows you to move up the career ladder.

10. You can take time off when needed

When people want to take time off from work, they're sometimes put in a dilemma, being rejected by their boss or superiors. Whether it's not having enough hours or being in high demand, not being able to have flexibility is a person's worst nightmare.

According to a survey from Atlassian, 55% of people would rather work from home than an office on any given day. Yet outside of emergencies, flexibility is crucial, as everyone deserves a break from time to time. Unfortunately, most employers don't care, causing their employees to burn out.

11. You're not burdened by major debt

For people living paycheck to paycheck, every day is a struggle. Outside of the minimum wage, companies pay employees, but many people have student loan debt or medical debt that keeps piling up. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totals $1.814 trillion.

This is why being debt-free is such a blessing. Not only does it give you wiggle room in your budget to invest in retirement and other things, but there's relief in not owing anything. So, if you ever feel unlucky, count your blessings twice. While it might not feel like a lot, being debt-free is a dream many people never achieve.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.