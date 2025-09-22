There is an outdated social norm that leads many to believe being a stay-at-home mom is the easiest option. Those who think that way underestimate the real work it takes to keep children happy and maintain the household. Just because someone doesn’t go to work doesn’t mean they aren’t putting in exhausting effort at home.

Not all mothers have the ability to stay at home. Whether it’s because their family needs the extra income, they’re a single parent, or they prefer working, there are many reasons why some women choose to work rather than stay at home with their children. A study published in the Journal of Family Psychology found that working moms feel better on average than those who stay home. The amount of working hours spent outside of the home didn’t matter; both part-time and full-time working mothers had the same experience. Some women choose this path because it allows them a break from their home that helps them be a better parent when they return from work.

Women who prefer going to work over staying home with their kids usually have these 11 reasons

1. They want more financial freedom

nortonrsx from Getty Images

Not everyone has the chance to be in a dual-income household, but for those who are, the increase in financial freedom can positively impact their ability to be a parent. With more disposable income, the family can provide their children with more opportunities. She’ll be able to pay for activities like sports for her kids without taking as much of a financial hit.

“Becoming a mother has shifted my perspective on a lot of things – particularly the way I approach my work and finances. At the same time, it’s given me more focus and drive than ever before,” Ellie Turner-Coughlin penned for Female Invest. “It’s made me want to take control of my finances and investments, and learn more about what I can do that will benefit my son and family in the long run.”

Advertisement

2. They are passionate about their job

Jacob Lund

There are so many reasons why women choose to work outside of the home, and it’s no secret that being passionate about the work they do is a major one. Some women find their jobs essential, while others enjoy the career path they chose for other reasons.

Tori Huang wrote that watching her mother work a job she was passionate about inspired her. Her mother chose a career in STEM, a field that has significantly fewer women workers than other fields. Seeing her mother’s job in computer science pushed her to follow her career dreams. Some mothers choose to work because they are passionate about their job, and it can help inspire their children in the long run.

Advertisement

3. Going to work helps them be a better mother when they gets home

VioletaStoimenova from Getty Images Signature

For some women, it’s hard to prevent motherhood from taking over their entire identity. Working outside the home gives them the ability to have a life removed from their parenting journey, which can make them a better mother in the long run.

Working outside the home helps them reset. They return from work and can hop back into their identity as ‘mom.’ Not all mothers need this break from their children, but for those who do, it helps them come home and focus on their parenthood. They feel they are stronger parents by taking a step back and focusing on their careers.

Advertisement

4. They feel their work is important

pixelfit from Getty Images Signature

Mothers who have chosen career paths that are important to public health or social justice can feel pride in the work they do. When they’re working on the frontlines to help other people, it can be hard to walk away from that career. Staying home from work may not be an option for them, either. Nurses, doctors, and teachers, just to name a few, are the backbone of our society. Living a stay-at-home lifestyle may be out of the question.

When a mother is working a job she feels is important, it gives her life greater meaning. While she, of course, prioritizes her children, the important role she plays outside of the home can make her prefer going to work to being a stay-at-home parent.

Advertisement

5. They want to use the degree they went to school for

dimaberlinphotos

Although I am not a parent, I know one of my greatest accomplishments is achieving my graduate degree. I am so proud of my degree and want to put it to use as much as I can. That feeling doesn’t end with parenthood.

Many mothers went to school for a reason and want to continue to accomplish those goals in their careers. On top of wanting to do the work they set out for following their time in school, most will end up with student loan debt they need to repay. Holding a degree can help close the wealth gap between men and women, but student loans make reaching that feat nearly impossible. Working towards paying off their student loans can be a reason they go to work, and it helps if they have a degree they want to put to use.

Advertisement

6. Going to work makes them feel fulfilled

Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

Of course, motherhood makes most women feel fulfilled. However, a different type of fulfillment comes from working a career they care about. For some, reaching career goals and advancing in their field does something for them that they can’t achieve at home.

There are many reasons why career fulfillment can make women better mothers. Amber Thornton, Psy.D., wrote, “When I was on maternity leave, a part of me felt incomplete. I would feel guilty for wanting to go back to work, even though I knew it was not due to a lack of closeness with my newborn,” she said. “I was craving the enjoyment I get from my career. I love being a psychologist and the work that I do. Realizing this made me aware that in neglecting my work, I was also neglecting a part of myself. After this revelation, I came to terms that there was no need to feel guilty and that each part of my identity as a mother, wife, and career woman deserved to be nurtured.”

Advertisement

7. They are the breadwinner of the family

Monkey Business Images

Working women were the primary drivers of the strong American workforce in 2023, and the earnings they brought in were essential to their families. While it can still be difficult for women to close the wealth gap between themselves and men, it has become more common for them to take over the role of breadwinner.

Women who have chosen high-paying career paths not only feel drawn to their work life, but it is also essential that they stay employed. Mothers who prefer going to work over staying home with their kids could choose this option because it provides the most income to their household.

Advertisement

8. They get to use their strengths at work

Liza Summer from Pexels

Women who would rather go to work than stay home with their children may choose this path because they feel their strengths are best used in that setting. Some women thrive in the corporate setting. Others are creative and love to put their talents to work in their careers.

This isn’t to say their strength isn’t parenting. She may want to exert her other talents throughout the day. The workplace can be the perfect place to show them off. Plus, it always helps to bring in money while doing so.

Advertisement

9. They want to be a good role model for their kids

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA from Pexels

Let’s face it, it’s harder than ever to obtain wealth in the United States. With inflation increasing the price of everyday goods and a job market that can feel near impossible, it’s harder and harder for people to make enough money to live a stable life.

For mothers who choose to work outside of the home, they may do so not only out of necessity, but also to be good role models for their children. My mom worked throughout my childhood, and it helped me understand that outdated gender norms didn’t matter. Sure, she had to work out of need, but I never thought women should only be stay-at-home parents because she was such a dedicated worker. Being a good role model can be a side effect of having a career as a parent.

Advertisement

10. They need a break from focusing solely on their children

AntonioGuillem from Getty Images Pro

Every mother loves her child. There’s no denying that. However, the exhaustion and stress that come from staying home with them 24/7 can be a lot for women who prefer working outside of the home. While some parents can make the stay-at-home life work for them, others struggle with the concept.

For women who prefer going to work, it can give them a much-needed break from their household duties. When they return home, they can go back into parent mode. For many, that break is essential. Focusing on another aspect of her life can help her be a more in-tune parent when her 9-to-5 comes to a close.

Advertisement

11. Working improves their relationship with their children

XiXinXing

While some stay-at-home parents couldn’t understand how working outside of the home may improve their relationship with their children, for working mothers, it can make a massive difference. They may find it easier to connect with their children after a day of work. Coming home and unwinding with their loved ones can bring them closer.

Studies have shown that women who return to work early after having children have no behavioral or academic impact on their child’s future. If women feel they are better at connecting with their children when she has a job outside of the home, there is no evidence stating that it makes a negative impact on their children. If it works for them, it can be overwhelmingly positive for everyone’s mental health.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.