In the business world, it’s no secret that Gen Z has a bad reputation. Among managers, this generation has become notorious for hiring difficulties. News headlines have popped up over the phenomenon of Gen Z candidates getting new jobs, only to be fired within weeks or months post-hire.

Most Gen Z employees aren’t trying to be bad employees. It’s just that many managers don’t understand how to handle this new generation. The mistakes below are often the biggest reasons why employers still struggle with Gen Z workers.

Bosses who struggle to manage Gen Z workers usually make these 11 mistakes

1. Hiring the wrong people

Let’s be real: hiring the wrong person can happen with any generation. Not every single person is capable of being a decent employee. This isn’t always their fault, per se, but it often comes with a lot of warning signs.

If you notice a flaky interview, an emotional interview, or an interviewee who has problematic social media posts, you’re taking a risk hiring them. Listen to your gut, people!

2. Using offensive humor

For the most part, being at work means that jokes should be minimal. However, a little laughter makes the day go by faster. Bosses often forget that certain things are no longer acceptable for office humor, such as gender jokes.

If you’re going to tell potentially offensive jokes, consider warning people ahead of time, as seen with the “Rush Hour” humor tag online. Ask if they’re okay with that type of joke. Or, better yet, find a more inclusive joke.

3. Giving poor instructions

Due to the way they were taught in schools, Gen Z doesn’t really do the “critical thinking” thing we were taught. This means that things that seem obvious to older generations won’t always be obvious to Gen Z. Therefore, it's essential to provide them with step-by-step instructions as part of their work.

The more clarity they have, the better off they will be, and the fewer misunderstandings they will have with you. This isn’t news, per se. It’s been an established fact in educational circles for several years.

4. Providing little to no feedback

The Harvard Program on Negotiation notes that Gen Z’s upbringing means they require a lot of feedback—and that it often has to be a bit more gentle than what you might expect. Gen Z is a very anxious generation overall. They tend to panic when they’re unsure if they’re doing something right.

Feedback is critical to them, and so is the way you deliver it to them. It’s best to mention both the good and the bad, and emphasize if anything really needs to change ASAP. They will listen.

5. Ignoring their mental health needs

Did you know that Gen Z is the generation most likely to prioritize their mental health? It’s true. Part of this is because they also have pretty alarming rates of anxiety and depression, with over 40 percent of all Gen Z having feelings of depression.

If you notice your employees having mental health episodes, do not admonish them for it. A better way to handle this is to quietly pull them into your office, ask if they need a day, and reassure them that you understand their situation.

6. Using emotional manipulation

Alright, as the wife of a Gen Z man and as a friend to many Gen Z folks, I want to bring this one up. A lot of employers have this old trick of trying to guilt-trip employees into working longer hours, ignoring personal days, or otherwise allowing themselves to be treated poorly.

It often comes as saying, “We’re like family here,” or “What about your colleagues? Are you going to leave them in the dust?” Gen Z often watched older generations get abused by bosses who did this, only to have their butts booted the moment things got hard for them.

Gen Z knows better and often runs when they see this behavior. Don’t do it.

7. Wage theft

This is another increasingly common way that employers victimize employees, and it’s often done by the same managers who keep whining that younger people “don’t know how to work hard.”

Billions are lost via pay violations every year. Gen Z is aware of this. If you’re only going to pretend to pay them, don’t be surprised when they only pretend to work.

8. Low paychecks

Managers are often upset about the lack of motivation from their employees, but another reason why many workers (not just Gen Z) have lost interest in work deals with the wages they’re being paid. Many mainstream jobs do not actually pay enough to support a single person.

It’s hard to be motivated to succeed if your job won’t actually allow you to make ends meet. No amount of pizza parties or free bus tickets will change that fact.

9. Micromanaging

Surprised? Don’t be. At first glance, this might seem like a contradiction, but it’s not. Gen Z enjoys having work autonomy. They want to feel trusted with their processes, but they also want to have a discourse with managers so they can feel reassured that they’re doing well and adjust as necessary.

Gen Z workers don’t take kindly to people breathing down their necks. If you’ve been accused of micromanaging or “spying’ on other employees, this could be why your employees aren’t fans of your approach.

10. Maintaining a hierarchy

FDM Group, a career development company, has some serious advice for managers. Gen Z doesn’t like authority or hierarchy. They thrive when things are less hierarchical and more open to input from people of all walks of life.

If you tend to be the type of manager who insists on titles, hierarchy, and escalations, it might be a big turn-off to your Gen Z.

11. Generalizing

Finally, let’s talk about the most obvious tip: you gotta remember the human. While Gen Z does have traits that tend to run strongly through the bulk of the people born in this generation, there are always exceptions to the rule.

Every single worker is different. If you need advice on handling an employee, they can often offer their own insights. So, ask them. And remember: they are just as human as you are.

