11 Things Rich People Turned Into Wellness Trends That The Working Class Has Been Doing Forever

Everywhere people scroll, there's always another wellness trend for them to follow. Whether it's a questionable face mask or a trick said to make anyone's hair silky smooth, many of these trends are really recycled from others.

Even if they won't admit it, there are several things rich people have turned into wellness trends that the working class has been doing forever. If we're being real for a second, these influencers aren't the inventors of most of the wellness trends they tout and even make money promoting. Whether it's making meals from scratch or using natural remedies, the working class has long done many of the latest wellness fads. And while rich people may do them for cosmetic or financial benefits, the working class has done so because they needed to save a quick buck.

These are 11 things rich people turned into wellness trends that the working class have been doing forever

1. Walking 10,000 steps per day

Gyorgy Barna | Shutterstock

The first thing rich people turned into a wellness trend that the working class has been doing forever is walking 10,000 steps per day. Sorry to say, but walking 10,000 steps isn't all that revolutionary for those who are working all the time. Whether it's construction workers or factory workers, those in the working class don't find it difficult to reach 10,000 steps.

Especially if they're working while in college or their car broke down, most people have no choice but to walk those 20 to 30 minutes. Is it a bit annoying, especially when it's pouring or hot outside? Of course, but the working class has no other choice. According to Nerd Wallet, prices have increased by 26% higher than before the pandemic.

So, while those who are rich look at daily step goals as a 'self-care trend,' those in the working class can't help but roll their eyes. Unlike some, many must sacrifice their physical health in order to make ends meet.

2. DIY hair masks

New Africa | Shutterstock

Everywhere people scroll, there always seems to be an upper-middle-class woman somewhere putting oil in her hair like it's revolutionary. With prideful eyes, she smiles and claims that she discovered how amazing DIY hair masks can be. Yet, something that rich people have turned into a wellness trend that the working class has been doing forever is DIY masks.

Once again, those who grew up in a working-class family already know the recipes. Whether it was their mother putting coconut oil in their hair or coming up with a concoction to soothe those flyaways, DIY hair masks are something those in the working class have always done.

Since they couldn't always afford those fancy $40 hair masks, the working class had to make do with what they had at home. And while it might not have smelled as great, there's no denying that those DIY hair masks made their hair grow like a weed.

3. Mindful eating

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

There's nothing more annoying than seeing a millionaire content creator preaching the importance of mindful eating, like the working class had no other choice but to eat mindfully. Maybe ignorance is bliss. Still, as most people know, a thing rich people turned into a wellness trend that the working class has been doing forever is mindfully eating.

There's no denying that mindful eating has its own fair share of benefits. According to a study in 2017, mindful eating is associated with weight loss. Despite this fact, most people in the working class mindfully eat. With grocery prices skyrocketing, people have no choice but to savor every bite.

And while the rich see it as another wellness trend, what they don't seem to understand is that in the normal world, many people do this every day, even if it's not for the same reasons.

4. Intermittent fasting

Lordn | Shutterstock

Speaking of food, there's no denying that grocery prices have gotten way too expensive. While $300 used to get families a long way, nowadays, people can't afford to buy comfort food because things are too expensive. With that being said, the wealthy often have a way of rebranding issues and capitalizing on the working class's struggles.

As a result, a thing rich people turned into a wellness trend that the working class has been doing forever is intermittent fasting. Whether it's religious reasons or 'life is too expensive reasons,' intermittent fasting isn't anything new. For many single parents out there who are struggling, they go days without eating because their kids' needs come first.

And while the rich see fasting as a thing people should do for their wellness, the working class can't help but be fed up. With how things are going, intermittent fasting has become a right of way for the working class rather than a wellness trend.

5. Natural remedies

New Africa | Shutterstock

Everyone who grew up in a working-class family home already knows that honey is the cure for all illnesses. Whether it's honey garlic for a cough or honey drops for a sore throat, these natural remedies aren't anything new. Yet, something that rich people have turned into a wellness trend that the working class has been doing forever is natural remedies.

As most parents know, there are way too many chemicals and unknown ingredients in medicine. What's supposed to make kids healthier ends up doing the opposite, as the side effects can at times outweigh the pros. As a study published in 2025 explained, inappropriate use of more than one medication is a major driver of emergency hospital admissions among adults aged 65 and older.

So, while things like antibiotics are a no-brainer, buying couch medicine was considered a wasted expense for many parents trying to make ends meet. Because of this, they'd use what they had at home, which at that time, seemed to work way better than anything else stores had.

6. Drinking bone broth

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Another thing rich people turned into a wellness trend that the working class has been doing forever is drinking bone broth. If someone lives in the South, they already know that having canned bone broth in the pantry is a need, not a want. Whether someone's making soup or trying to add more nutrition to their diet, bone broth or chicken broth is always good to have on hand.

As a matter of fact, it's so popular that in the South, some people drink it for breakfast. And while this might seem excessive, this is just another aspect of the working class that most people do.

That being said, wealthy individuals have capitalized on this 'wellness' trend and have made it out to be revolutionary. With a bowl in hand, they'll sip on the bone broth without even knowing that most people, especially from the South, drink these things straight out of a mason jar, not only because it's downright good, but because the working class already knows just how nutritious broth could be

7. At-home workouts

Gordonkoff | Shutterstock

Going to the gym is hard. With so much noise and the anxiety of being judged for one's form, rich people have decided that creating at-home gyms was just better for their mental health and wellness. Yet, something that rich people have turned into a wellness trend, which the working class has been doing forever, is at-home workouts.

Sorry, rich people, but working out at home isn't revolutionary, nor is it this great wellness hack. Whether it's due to lack of time to drive to a gym or the high cost of gym memberships, not everyone has the privilege of working out at the gym. This is why home workouts have been popular.

According to a September 2023 survey, over half of respondents stated that their favorite place was to exercise at home. So, while the rich view this as something new and shiny, the working class already knows that at-home workouts were the only option given to them.

8. Using cold water for healthy hair or skin

Odua images | Shutterstock

Everyone's seen the trend before, right? Whether it's a Kim Kardashian 'get ready with me' video, they almost always seem to put ice on their face or exclusively use water for benefits. Although the benefits may be limited, this trend has become a staple for many people who exclusively wash their face or hair with freezing cold water.

However, something that rich people have turned into a wellness trend, which the working class has been doing forever, is using cold water for healthy hair or skin. Once again, water bills aren't always cheap. When someone is pitching their pennies, they might skip out on a warm shower in favor of using cold showers.

It isn't ideal, but depending on where someone lives, to refill an oil tank isn't cheap. So, while the rich see it as another beauty trend, the working class is pretty fed up. Those everyday luxuries rich people take for granted are becoming more and more apparent.

9. Cooking from scratch

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

Another thing rich people turned into a wellness practice that the working class has been doing forever is cooking from scratch. From Nara Smith to Ballerina Farm, wealthy people have made cooking from scratch seem revolutionary. However, as most people know, the working class has been doing this forever.

From homemade bread to yogurt, cooking from scratch isn't as crazy as rich people make it out to be. According to a study in 2013, 49% of people reported always cooking from home. Yet, like clockwork, they sit down in front of a camera and passionately discuss how much effort they put into home-cooked meals, like they don't have maids lined up right outside the door.

But for those in the working class, they don't have any other choice but to cook from scratch. As prices rise and they need to pinch pennies, sometimes, cooking from scratch truly beats eating out.

10. Meal prepping for the week

Davor Geber | Shutterstock

Speaking of food, rich people like to make it seem like meal prepping is a revolutionary idea they came up with. Without understanding the working class, they'll come on camera and advise everyone on how to meal prep properly and how meal prepping is great for wellness.

However, for those with limited time on the weekend, it's no brainer that meal prepping is the way to go. Since they get home late and always work overtime, many people in the working class meal prep for Monday through Friday, only to repeat the process by cooking on the weekends.

11. Getting up early in the morning to be productive

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

Finally, the last thing rich people turned into a wellness trend that the working class has been doing forever is getting up early in the morning to be productive. With the fake yawn and stretch, rich celebrities and influencers will pretend that they're productive in the morning for the views.

Like something out of a movie, they'll give an inspirational speech on how important it is to be an early riser. But what they don't seem to realize is that most of us in the working class already do this. Since we have jobs, we don't have a choice but to have a set sleeping schedule.

Of course, waking up early is a good thing. According to the Sleep Foundation, waking up two hours early leads to less depression and stress. Still, the whole, 'getting up early' speech falls flat when most of the working-class Americans already know this.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.