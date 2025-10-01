For the majority of employees, one of the most influential reasons for leaving a job is a bad boss, according to a Pew Research Center study. Whether it's being unappreciative, not respecting time off policies, expecting people to juggle unrealistic workloads, or being generally disrespectful, having a bad boss at work can make even the best co-worker cultures and positions feel impossible.

While there aren't a lot of indicators early on for whether a boss will be great or horrible, the phrases they use in passing conversations can tell employees a lot about their nature. From "we're like a family here" to "I want solutions, not problems," if a boss uses these phrases, they're probably a nightmare to work for.

If a boss uses these 11 phrases, they're probably a nightmare to work for

1. 'I don't want more problems, I want solutions'

fizkes | Shutterstock

When a boss uses a phrase like "I don't want more problems, I want solutions," it really means they just want employees who follow their instructions blindly without any kind of critical thinking skills. Without more problems, healthy conversation, debate, and conflict, the solutions an employee comes to at work will surely be unproductive.

So, if a boss is trying to protect their own schedule and time by avoiding conversations and productive support with their employees, chances are they're going to be a nightmare to work for in the long run.

Advertisement

2. 'We're like a family here'

fizkes | Shutterstock

What a bad boss means when they say something like "we're a family here" is "we guilt each other into doing more." By leveraging this misguided "family" dynamic, bosses can urge their employees to overwork themselves, take on unrealistic workloads, and answer emails off the clock for the sake of their peers' well-being and happiness — even if it's toxic.

While it's possible to have healthy relationships with co-workers in an office and to find a community in your workplace, expecting people to put the well-being of their own personal families and relationships at risk to show up for a "work family" is both unsustainable and unhealthy.

Advertisement

3. 'Figure it out'

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Bosses are often the best kinds of leaders when they're supportive. Whether it's helping a new employee navigate a learning curve or a tenured peer manage their workload, they play an integral role in daily operations. However, when a boss uses phrases like "figure it out" to avoid this kind of support, they're probably a nightmare to work for.

Even if someone feels committed to keeping their poor work experiences and attitudes in the office, a study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests that employees of authoritarian bosses often experience less marital satisfaction at home. So, if a boss is a nightmare to work for in the office — offering little support to employees and expecting them to "figure it all out" themselves — chances are their cruelty and disengagement will follow employees home.

Advertisement

4. 'I show up to work sick'

fizkes | Shutterstock

By suggesting that their employees should "suck it up" and show up to work when they're not feeling well, that only crafts an equally resentful and unproductive space. Of course, you shouldn't call off every single time you have a tickle in your throat, but at the end of the day, an employee's sick time is just that: their time.

Like a study from the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology argues, employees who show up willingly to work when they're sick may be equally productive, but when they're forced by a boss to come in, they're radically unproductive and quickly drained. Your boss should respect your personal life and well-being — you're a human, not a robot.

Advertisement

5. 'That's not my problem'

fizkes | Shutterstock

For bosses that oversee teams of people and overlook many projects, everything is "their problem" — that's literally what they're getting paid to care about. That's why the most supportive and successful leaders take time every single day to check in on their employees, even when they have a packed full schedule themselves.

It's this engagement that bad bosses lack. Instead of detaching from work when they leave, like a study from the Cambridge University Press suggests can be incredibly healthy for everyone's well-being on the team, they detach while they're still in the office and while their employees still need their support.

Advertisement

6. 'I'm always here working'

DexonDee | Shutterstock

To prioritize their team's health and well-being, great bosses prioritize their team's work-life balance — whether that's empowering them to take time off, respecting their sick days, or even offering them space to leave early when they've spent all week working hard in the office.

These kinds of leaders will always wield more influential power over their employees than a power-hungry boss, according to a study from the Leadership & Organization Development Journal, because they put their workers' humanity first. However, if a boss uses phrases like "I'm always here working" to guilt their workers into overworking themselves without appreciation, they're not only a nightmare to work for, but clearly also not empathetic to the needs of their teams.

Advertisement

7. 'We don't have job descriptions here'

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

While not having job descriptions or a clear idea of what a job entails seems fine at first glance, a sign of a seemingly versatile and supportive workplace, it often gives bad bosses a chance to take advantage of their workers.

They're always using phrases like this or "it's just a part of the job" to overwork their employees with projects they can't handle, suggesting that "task-switching" and multitasking are the keys to success. However, like a Harvard Business Review investigation of "task-switching" suggests, switching between teams and responsibilities isn't healthy or productive for anyone.

Advertisement

8. 'Why are you asking so many questions?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Great leaders are supportive, but they're also receptive to criticism, open to new ideas, and collaborative with their employees, rather than authoritarian and controlling. They celebrate questions in meetings because, like a 2021 study explains, they open up lines of communication and promote deeper learning, motivation, and innovation at work.

When a boss isn't willing to work with employees to find the best solution or even to support their needs, that's one of the most compelling signs that they'll be a nightmare to work for.

Advertisement

9. 'I need you to be a team player'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Collaboration at work is important, both between peers and their bosses. However, when a boss uses a phrase like "I need you to be a team player" to guilt someone into staying later, taking on a heavy workload, or not using the time off that they're entitled to, it can cause resentment and frustration.

If your employees are never getting a break from work and always feel guilty putting their personal lives and well-being first, chances are you're a bad boss.

Advertisement

10. 'I need this ASAP'

Minerva Studio | Shutterstock

While there are certain last-minute projects and unexpected problems that just can't wait at work, a boss who's always saying things like "I need this ASAP" may be creating a false sense of urgency. Not only is this a sign of their own poor task and time management skills, but it's also a reminder of their disregard for the well-being of their teams.

If a boss uses this false sense of urgency to motivate their employees, they're also likely a micro-manager — stifling powerful workplace creativity, innovation, and enthusiasm by holding their employees to unrealistic and toxic expectations.

Advertisement

11. 'Don't take it personally'

NIKS ADS | Shutterstock

While being overly sensitive and taking things personally at work can sabotage well-being, productivity, and focus, a boss who regularly uses a phrase like this to dehumanize and overwork employees is equally toxic.

If they're actively turning down time off you'd spend with your family, rejecting sick leave, and giving you more work than you're healthily able to handle, it's not just work issues and frustrations anymore, it's a personal attack.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.