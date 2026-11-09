Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, November 10: The Sagittarius Moon Arrives

Tuesday's horoscopes are truly a breath of fresh air. The Moon enters Sagittarius on November 10 and brings some much-needed relief for each zodiac sign after such a heavy Scorpio New Moon. Phew.

Feeling a little restless today is actually a good thing. That's your motivation finally coming back. And just in case you needed more good news, there's only a few more days of this retrograde season left to go. Venus and Mercury both turn direct this Friday and then it'll really be off to the races. We're almost there. Adventure awaits!

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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November 10 is the first day of this whole retrograde season that you really start feeling some of that signature Aries vitality again. I bet you almost forgot what it was like to actually have some energy!

People want whatever you're having today. Your good mood is truly infectious. Do what you can to lift others up on Tuesday. It'll only give you even more energy.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You're not a big change person, Taurus, so yesterday's Scorpio New Moon wasn't all that easy on you. Boy, oh boy, that was some transformation. Thankfully, Tuesday's astrology makes you see things in a whole new way.

The Sagittarius Moon has you approaching this change a little differently. You're actually, dare I say, excited about it? It's true. Better yet, you're open to whatever happens. Live it up!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Sagittarius Moon gives you a little extra bite. This can be both a good thing and a bad thing depending on the types of conversations you have on Tuesday.

You're going to be very passionate about things today, which is usually a good thing. But things can easily go sideways if you talk to someone you don't agree with.

The best course of action is to approach conversations with an open mind. Be willing to listen and learn instead of focusing on who's right.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sagittarius hates feeling trapped. Since this Moon is passing through your daily routines zone, Tuesday's horoscope wants you to deviate a bit from your routine, Cancer.

If something makes you feel uncharacteristically bored on Tuesday, try doing it differently. Routines are good for you, yes, but changing things up every once in a while is a good way to feel alive again.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This Sagittarius Moon is just what the doctor ordered. It's passing through your house of fun on Tuesday and it's about time you had some of that.

Your natural charisma and confidence start ramping back up today. Welcome back, Leo! I was kinda worried about you there for a second. Have fun!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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If you wake up feeling like the walls are closing in on you, that's because the Sagittarius Moon creates a square to your zodiac sign. The kinda chaotic energy doesn't really mesh well with your near obsession with organization.

This energy still works in your favor on Tuesday, though. Since the square aspect is a call to action, use your natural eye for detail to make things more efficient at home. That room isn't gonna clean itself, Virgo.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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With the Moon in Sagittarius, your mind is so sharp on Tuesday. Your social battery is fully charged. You are so back.

November 10 is a good day to catch up on all the messages and notifications that had you feeling a little overwhelmed over the weekend. What felt impossible just yesterday will feel basically effortless today.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Yesterday's New Moon in your sign honestly made you rethink your whole future. I think you have a pretty good idea of where you want to go. On Tuesday, the Sagittarius Moon is helping you figure out what you need to get there.

Optimism is a good thing, Scorpio. Overconfidence, not so much. You can spend, but don't splurge because big purchases during Venus retrograde usually lead to some regrets.

If you do spend money today, buying things that expand your mind or world rather than material stuff will make you so much happier in the long run.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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The Sun is in your sign on Tuesday, Sagittarius. Happy lunar return! This is the time of the month when you feel most at one with yourself and the universe. The energy is literally vibrating at your exact frequency.

This is much-needed after that Scorpio New Moon honestly brought your vibe down. Even though you will still feel your emotions very strongly today, they're more passionate than brooding. What a relief!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's astrology changes the way you see yourself. In a good way, thankfully. Sagittarius is a super optimistic zodiac sign and the Moon here actually makes you not so hard on yourself.

This Moon is in your solitude and healing zone though, so even though you're feeling OK mentally, you still might not have the physical energy to do much or be around a lot of people.

All good. You can't be productive 100% of the time, Capricorn. Think of these next couple of days as an essential rest period before the Moon enters your own sign and back into the spotlight this Thursday.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's one of those days when it's almost effortless for you to get into that coveted flow state. Since the Moon is in your social zone, working with other people is the best route to start making stuff happen.

You've got lots of ideas, Aquarius. When you bounce them off other people today, the limit to what you can do does not exist. Don't worry about being realistic. That part comes once the Moon enters Capricorn in a few days. November 10 is for thinking big.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Even though you may not necessarily be career-oriented, Pisces, everyone needs to make money somehow. On Tuesday, the Sagittarius Moon in your career zone helps you come up with some ideas on how to do that in a way you actually vibe with.

If you're gonna have to do something every single day, you might as well like what you're doing, amirite? On November 10, people are very open to hearing about what you bring to the table. Say it loud and proud.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.