The Most Intense Part Of Venus Retrograde Is Making Some Magic Happen For 4 Zodiac Signs

The most intense part of Venus retrograde is making magic happen for four zodiac signs. Between now and November 13, the planet of love and beauty is taking us on a truly transformative journey.

According to astrologer Amy Demure, these astrological signs' "life's path will permanently pivot and will never be the same again once Venus retrograde ends." Big things are happening now, whether you like it or not. It's terrifying, and you might not feel ready, but the universe knows what it's doing. Right now, it's making magic.

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1. Libra

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Congrats, Libra! You're having one of the biggest glow-ups you've had in a very long time. "You're finally destroying years of karmic cycles and obstacles that have been holding you back from love, wealth, career success, and the happiness that you've been fighting for," Demure said.

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With Venus retrograde in your sign, all eyes are on you, so make the most of it. "You're flipping your life around, and your energy will become attractive, magnetic, and irresistible to others," the astrologer continued. "After years of feeling trapped by constant setbacks, this is a time when multiple areas of your life can finally start falling into place."

But before you get too comfortable, you should know one tiny thing: an ex may be coming back into your life. So if any lingering feelings remain, get ready. This is the time to decide what you truly want.

2. Capricorn

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Capricorn, it's time to get out of that rut. During the last half of Venus retrograde, you're experiencing a huge breakthrough in your career. "If you've spent years putting in endless effort but constantly feeling held back, undervalued, underpaid, or disappointed by your progress, that struggle finally comes to an end," Demure said.

Whatever has held you back from the success you've been working towards is disappearing right before your very eyes. Now, that's some cosmic magic! "This is a time when you will discover powerful solutions and life-changing opportunities that will propel you towards your greatest ambitions," the astrologer added. In this new era, wealth and success are yours for the taking.

3. Taurus

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For you, Taurus, Venus retrograde is working some serious magic in your love life. "You're finally breaking free from years of painful karmic cycles in your love life that have kept you feeling heartbroken, disappointed, or rejected," Demure explained.

People are coming out of the woodwork to tell you how they feel. A friend might confess their feelings, or a secret admirer could become a lot less secret. "This is a time when someone who likes you could finally step up and start putting genuine effort into your connection," the astrologer said. "They could start pursuing you seriously. They could finally express their desire to build a committed relationship with you."

But don't think you won't be affected if you're already in a relationship. This retrograde is bringing you some answers and helping you see where your connection is heading.

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4. Aries

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You've been feeling trapped or helpless, Aries, and that's so not you. Luckily, Venus retrograde is working some magic to help you own your power. "You're becoming a completely different person. You're having a massive glow-up, and your energy is becoming incredibly more magnetic and irresistible," Demure explained. "This will allow you to attract wealth, love, career success, and opportunities in ways that you were never able to for months."

So those dreams you swept under the rug? This is your chance to make them a reality. You can manifest anything you desire during this time, whether that's a loving partner or your dream job. It might sound cheesy, but the sky really is the limit. Your good fortune is just beginning.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.