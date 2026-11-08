Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Monday, November 9

Daily tarot horoscopes for November 9 come with a message of pausing and reconnecting with your inner self on Monday. The Sun is in Scorpio and the New Moon has arrived. Today's collective tarot card is the Moon.

The stars and card of the day encourage us to pay attention to how we feel, even when it's hard to figure out the reason why. Let's find out what else this means for your astrology sign.

The daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Swords, reversed

Aries, stop worrying about things that you know can't change overnight. Your mind may be wrestling with a problem that is hard for you to solve right now.

Today may bring a small surprise. You get a little bit of information that you need that helps you to feel more comfortable with what you're going through. For now, on November 9, give yourself permission to wipe the slate clean. Let go of past assumptions and stay open to new ideas.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles

On November 9, you are ready to let go of what you've outgrown in a relationship or business arrangement.

It's time to let go of what comforts you and find what you truly deserve. You truly deserve. On November 9, you are ready to address a specific routine that has been on autopilot for a long time. What worked for you in the past may not be a bad thing, just different.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Cups

It's amazing how one small choice can change everything. Gemini, the Seven of Cups is asking you to listen to the little voice inside. Your intuition is nudging you to consider something you haven't really looked at before, but you already knew it was there.

If you're ready to create a life different from what you have experienced in the past, today is the perfect time for you to take a risk and do one thing that moves you in that direction.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

On November 9, you are very observant and notice something about a situation that seems to be flying under the radar.

You're not necessarily assuming things are wrong, but you can tell when someone is distracted. It can be very uncomfortable to bring it up. Understanding what is going on can be the first step towards clarity.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands, reversed

You may feel disappointed today, but that doesn't necessarily mean the story ends there. An accomplishment may not feel as fulfilling as you expected.

A conversation may be left unfinished. Many things can make you feel like you are not where you need to be. Don't downplay your intuition, Leo. Instead, follow it instead. As you persist and look for a solution, you may find what you need to do to make things better.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Swords, reversed

Virgo, putting something off can feel right because it releases you from the discomfort of confrontation. However, on November 9, you can no longer put a friendship on hold.

It's time for you to decide what your relationship means. But you cannot do that by yourself. Today, a genuine, important conversation can help to address misunderstandings that need attention right now.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Swords, reversed

Libra, you are easy-going, but playing pretend when something bothers you isn't your vibe. On November 9, a social situation makes it necessary for you to bring up what is going on.

A serious discussion not only helps you heal our relationship, but it also shows how you handle problems when they come up, even when you'd rather not.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death tarot card is a beautiful card to get, especially if you are ready to put something in the past. With the New Moon in your sign, now is a great time to try something new.

You can start a new project or to pursue a different goal. You might even decide to change your appearance or career. Whatever you choose to work on, remember that change is always a positive if it's something you want.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hermit

You are a social person, so spending too much time alone can leave you feeling a little bit lonely. It happens slowly, but on November 9, you may notice it when you watch too many videos or spend too much time talking only to yourself.

Today, give yourself a chance to go out and have fun. Be the one to make plans with a friend. Don't wait for someone to call you first.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You are finally over something from the past. On November 9, you no longer worry about whether or not you are included in someone's plans or life. You are starting to see yourself in a new light, one with much more independence.

You can focus your attention on what you value today, especially since you are not having your energy isn't being pulled in a different direction.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

A friendship is growing into a strong connection. You are much more emotionally open than usual, Aquarius. As a result, people are more open and receptive to you.

Today, you practiced understanding and reciprocating emotional energy. You don't need the perfect thing to say when someone is speaking to you. Focus on authenticity and making a heartfelt connection.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: The Star

You are the hope you lost after a disappointment you felt in a past relationship. The Star is letting you know circumstances are beginning to change.

You see things developing into a much more positive future. While you may still feel slightly shy or reserved, your heart is starting to believe that good things can still happen to you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.