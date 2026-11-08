Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, November 9: The Scorpio New Moon Has Arrived

The Scorpio New Moon on November 9, 2026 is such a blessing for Monday's horoscopes. Even though New Moons are technically the shadow side of the Moon, this one's like a light at the end of a very long retrograde season tunnel.

New Moons are usually associated with fresh starts. This one, not so much. Mercury and Venus are still retrograde for a few more days, and Mercury is retrograde in the same sign as this New Moon. This puts the focus of Monday's horoscopes more on getting the closure needed to get that fresh start once both Venus and Mercury go direct this Friday rather than the new beginning itself. Regardless, your next steps are about to be clear as day after today. Go forth!

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for the New Moon on Monday, November 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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There's a choice you need to make on November 9. Someone is asking you to trust them. Do you?

Throughout this Scorpio season, which included both Venus and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio at one point, gotten pretty good at being a little more vulnerable with people. Monday's Scorpio New Moon brings that all to a head. It's very likely this person is about to tell you something you're not quite ready to hear.

Since Mars is in Leo, your romance zone, there's a bit of a clash of egos going on today. The old you would've simply said it's their loss and moved right along. But you're not the old you anymore, Aries, are you?

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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There's a relationship you've sort of had one foot in and one foot out. This person has been patient, Taurus, but don't think they can't tell you're not 100% in yet.

On Monday, the Scorpio New Moon is asking you to let your guard down. For real this time. Mars is adding a little fire to your home zone today, so if this person seems extra testy, that's why. And it means it's time to have that conversation once and for all. You got this!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This retrograde season has made it very clear where you're wasting energy. With Mars is in your communication and mental focus zone on November 9, today's horoscope is asking you to put what you've learned over the last few weeks into action.

Get ready for Monday to be busy as heck, Gemini. I think by now you've seen how trying to multitask with so much going on only wears you down, so plan ahead.

Write things down. Stay organized. If you can keep things in order, you might be surprised by how unstoppable you really are.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's horoscope wants you to have fun. Full stop. It's giving inner child healing energy. Sounds heavy, but it really just means do something that makes you feel the same kind of joy you felt as a kid.

I think you'll be surprised by how much more yourself you start feeling when you just let loose a little. And you don't need to spend a lot of money to do that, Cancer, even if Mars in your money zone tries to convince you of that today.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Mars in your sign has your energy at an all-time high on Monday. The Scorpio New Moon wants you to make sure you're not using it to put on a show to cover up how you're truly feeling inside.

If there's anything you've learned during this retrograde season, it's that you're allowed to have down days. You don't have to be so on all the time. The people who love you for who you really are will still be there for you no matter what. Now you know who those people are.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Get ready, Virgo. November 9 is gonna be a little chaotic for your liking. This Scorpio New Moon and Mercury retrograde are both in your communication and thinking zone, so thinking straight isn't gonna be as easy as you're used to. Sorry!

It doesn't help that you have Mars in your zone of self-sabotage. Welp. Today's a doozy for sure, but I promise it serves a purpose.

Instead of overthinking about worst-case scenarios, have you tried overthinking about all the good things that could happen? Delusional optimism is actually a really good way to manifest exactly what you want. Science proves it!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, people have a lot to say about your supposed lack of boundaries. Once this retrograde season is over on Friday, I think they're gonna eat their words.

The Scorpio New Moon in your money and values zone on November 9 is a sign that Monday is the first day you're really going to feel this change in yourself. You have so much to offer. Doesn't mean everyone gets a piece of it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Whew, Scorpio! The last few weeks have been quite the journey, eh? Well, you made it. And with Mars giving your legacy and reputation zone some extra oomph on November 9, I think Monday is the day everyone else finally gets to see the power you've been feeling on the inside this whole time.

Good luck to anyone trying to hold you back today! My only warning to you is not to let it all get to your head. True authority doesn't need to be loud.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This retrograde season brought you face-to-face with some self-sabotaging patterns you sometimes fall into. On Monday, the Scorpio New Moon shows you why it's all been for the greater good.

If there's one thing you learned over the last few weeks, it's that wherever you go, there you are. Hard to explore the outer world when your inner world is in total chaos.

You're always gonna have that taste for adventure, Sagittarius. That's just who you are. The difference is that now you're not gonna use that as an excuse to run away from anything you don't feel like dealing with. Go you!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You've always believed in quality over quantity when it comes to friendships. You aren't afraid to cut people off when they wrong you. On November 9, the Scorpio New Moon and Mercury retrograde in your friendships zone bring back someone who you may have been a little too quick to cut ties with.

Mars in your zone of deep bonds makes you hyperaware of betrayal and manipulation. This is actually a good thing because it helps you figure out this person's true motives. I think you'll know by the end of the day whether or not this person deserves a spot in your small circle.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, people sometimes forget that as a Saturn-ruled sign, your career means a lot to you. But you're also ruled by Uranus, the planet of progressive change, which is why you don't like doing things simply because that's the way they've always been done.

Monday's horoscope brings this into perspective for you. This retrograde season has had you thinking about why you're doing what you're doing. Today's Scorpio New Moon in your career zone is about to make it abundantly clear what success actually means to you.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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If you wake up with a headache or feeling like you didn't get any sleep at all, you can thank Mars in your health zone. I wouldn't recommend seeing how far your nervous system can go on Monday, Pisces.

You've done a lot of healing this retrograde season and quite frankly that's exhausting. The Scorpio New Moon is asking a lot of you today. Take good care of yourself. Hydrate!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.