3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Lucky Era During The New Moon On November 9, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a very lucky era on November 9, 2026. We've got the New Moon in Scorpio, and that means new beginnings and strong ideas all happening at once. Wow!

This is when we seriously get to put our money where our mouths are. These astrological signs are fighting the good fight and winning, because love always wins, even in the face of darkness. On Sunday, our luck improves because we have love and hope on our side, and nothing feels better.

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1. Scorpio

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Lately, it seems like there's no avoiding all of the negativity flying around you. But on Sunday, things are taking a very interesting and positive turn. The New Moon in your sign puts you on a lucky new path.

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You've come to understand in no uncertain terms that this is your life, Scorpio, and that it's not a thing to be tampered with. You know who you are and what makes you happy. You also know what you will no longer tolerate. You're done letting people trample over your boundaries.

Scorpio energy is abundant during this transit, and you are utilizing this force for good. You make your own luck, and it becomes an inspiration for the future. You can do it, and now you know you can.

2. Cancer

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During the New Moon in Scorpio, you find that you're filled with ideas that those ideas are both doable and realistic. You're not living in a dream world, Cancer. You've got something good going for you, and it's worth the pursuit.

This powerful moon has you feeling as if your attitude alone is attracting exciting opportunities and good fortune. This is something you're not about to let go of. Absolutely not. You are grabbing onto it with both hands and holding tight.

Having a great idea and running with it is very much a New Moon kind of thing to do. So hold on to that thought and let it take you where it will. Good things are happening, and they aren't stopping anytime soon.

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3. Pisces

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The New Moon in Scorpio has a very powerful influence over you, Pisces. You always work well with fellow water signs, and this energy has a lot to do with creativity. That's right up your alley. On Sunday, you are ready to get totally involved with making something amazing.

Inspiration is just half of it, though. This lunation is also bringing you a whole lot of good luck, and you intend to make the most of it. Anything you set your mind to now is supported by the universe.

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You always spend a lot of time in your mind, but ideas are no longer floating around aimlessly. Suddenly, you feel inspired to see them through. That's because you've got a great feeling that if you make the moves to set them in motion, you'll run into even greater success. And you'd be right, so get to work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.