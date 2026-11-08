Success & Good Fortune Arrive For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Between Now & November 15

The true meaning of success and good fortune lies in what happens to three Chinese zodiac signs during the week of November 9-15, 2026. Even though they see results, they still have plenty of fulfilling, meaningful work left to do.

Things start off on a strong footing on Monday, an Establish Day when time isn't wasted on things that don't last. Tuesday, you let go of an obstacle and feel relieved. Wednesday flies by, but Thursday and Friday bring back-to-back opportunities to review and plan. Saturday makes room to start a new project or test the waters on an idea. To end the week, Sunday reminds these three animal signs that rest is part of success, too.

Advertisement

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Great success is headed your way, Dragon. Early in the week, you reach a personal milestone at work that you didn't imagine you could accomplish so soon. At the pace things were going, it should have taken until the end of the year to finally happen.

Advertisement

But on Monday, you're motivated and driven, so instead of wasting time, you lock in and get quite a lot done before the end of the day. That decision matters because it shows you where you have a particular problem. You address it without even thinking twice on Tuesday.

Then, on Wednesday, you're extra productive. The phone calls you need to make and the appointments you need to set all go smoothly. By Thursday, you discover a workaround to whatever was halting your progress before. You meet the deadline, and you're all done. Now, you can sit back and enjoy the weekend.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You finally find the one thing you can do from home that brings you in some money. You have always dreamed of earning income on your own, free from a job. But everything you've tried never seems to work out the way you wanted to. On Tuesday, you overcome your cynicism and try again.

You have this one skill everyone compliments you on, and you start to wonder if maybe that's your best bet for a side gig. Wednesday, you find the energy to do more research with renewed fervor. That's when it happens for you, Snake. You stumble across an opportunity that seems to be perfect for you. It's not expensive, and it benefits you financially. You just have to invest your time.

During some free moments on Saturday, you get to work. You decide not to spend all of Sunday researching, though. Instead, you settle into what you already know and feel pretty successful with your decision.

Advertisement

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, someone shows you you don't have to carry the weight of the world alone this week. You are so independent that when someone isn't there for you as much as you need, you hardly even notice.

A situation happens that could be seen as a little bit negative, but this is when a particular individual shows their kinder side. They truly want to help you out. At first, you're a little bit taken off guard and perhaps even reject it. Tuesday could be the day when you regret making that kind of a decision and reconsider your no. By Wednesday, you start to realize that you may have found a unicorn in your inner circle.

Advertisement

Around Thursday and Friday, things start to fall into a particular rhythm, and it feels pretty natural for you. Your friendship seems to be flourishing with equals. Over the weekend, you get a chance to reflect on everything that happened. One small thing has occurred: you don't think everyone is selfish. Amazingly, one person totally changed your mind.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.