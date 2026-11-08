Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs During Lilith Direct On Monday

Much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs on November 9, 2026. Sometimes all we need is a little cosmic push to reach the level of success we see for ourselves. And if ever there were a transit to get things on the move, it's Lilith direct.

On Monday, these astrological signs are using this energy to their advantage. Finally, things are coming together, and success no longer seems like a pipe dream. It's here, and it's real. Oh yes!

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1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you feel like you've put in enough time and effort to finally be satisfied with whatever is coming your way. Your gut tells you that it's gonna be good and it's gonna be big. You've decided to trust that feeling.

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You're on the verge of a major breakthrough, and you know it's going to lead to the kind of success you've imagined for years now. You've played the long game, and with Lilith direct on your side, things are speeding up. This is the moment you've been waiting for.

You started to create this success so long ago, and now, it has finally found its way to you. How exciting! Patience really is a virtue. And because you've been waiting for so long, you are more than ready for it, and you'll be happy with whatever takes place on Monday. Enjoy!

2. Capricorn

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You've managed to become successful before in your life, Capricorn. You are hardworking, and you don't stop until you achieve what you set out to. And each time you've found success, you've learned something valuable. Now you know what to do to sustain your wins.

Lilith direct is working with you on Monday, and this magnificent and powerful energy is just the boost you need. It gives you the nerve to do what others are afraid to do. Wow! You're traversing uncharted territory, and it's leading you straight to success.

Fearlessness is playing a big role in this day. The universe sees your unbeatable attitude and rewards you for it. You're attracting success because you do not fear it. You see no reason to.

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3. Taurus

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What helps you to attract success, Taurus, is how you envision it in your life. You aren't like other people, in so much as you allow yourself to dream big and you believe in those dreams fully. Why limit yourself to what seems realistic?

Rebellious Lilith absolutely loves this kind of attitude. This transit is bold and courageous, and it happily rewards anyone who dares to dream big. On Monday, this energy makes it so that your intentions are easily manifested. You create your own reality; that much is clear.

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In this way, success comes to you as you visualize it. It may not look like another person's version of success, and that's OK. You are not them, and they are not you. This day has you feeling victorious, and that's what matters. Now it's time to celebrate!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.