Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 8: Moon Conjunct Mercury Retrograde Digs Up The Past

Scorpio isn't exactly known for being casual, and the Moon and Mercury in this tumultuous sign bring a guaranteed intensity to Sunday's horoscopes. Deep emotions are basically unavoidable on November 8.

Since Mercury is also retrograde until November 13, get ready to face some unfinished business. While there are some things you can't control, what you do have power over is your reactions. Don't worry. With the New Moon also in Scorpio tomorrow, this is the last time this particular piece of your past will bother you. Hooray!

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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A financial decision may just be coming back to haunt you on Sunday. I know, it's no fun dealing with that kind of thing over the weekend, but better to get it resolved before the Scorpio New Moon on Monday.

You might have to do a deep dive into your bank statements to figure out what went wrong. Thankfully Mercury retrograde is actually helpful for that kind of thing. Planning is the key to success today, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Stability and simplicity. That's all you really want in life, Taurus. To achieve that, the double Scorpio energy in Sunday's horoscope is giving you no choice but to dig deep into any relationship issues you've been sweeping under the rug.

You're not used to feeling so vulnerable. It's not particularly something you enjoy. But having that heart-to-heart on November 8 is a game-changer for this relationship. Just in time!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, Sunday's astrology has you feeling like a bit of a detective. You love to analyze and Scorpio loves to investigate so on November 8, you have an uncanny ability to see the truth wherever you go.

Nobody's lies are fooling you today. Keep whatever information you collect in your back pocket. You never know when it might come in handy, super sleuth.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's horoscope has you taking one step backward, Cancer. But it's only temporary. After the Scorpio New Moon tomorrow and Mercury turning direct at the end of the week, you start taking several steps forward.

Shutting out the world seems like the easiest thing to do today. That's your natural protective instinct speaking. Cry it out. Listen to sad music (you're not imagining it, it really does make you feel better). You're stronger than you think, little crab.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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November 8 is not a day to be generous with your thoughts, Leo. It's one of those days when what you say can and probably will be used against you at some point.

Since all of this energy is in your home zone, at least you don't have to worry about putting on a brave face at home. A close friend or family member wants to show up for you. You just need to lower your guard and let them in.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's astrology has you convinced that everything is a conspiracy. It's not, Virgo. Trying to connect dots where there are none is only gonna mentally exhaust you.

Spend some time on November 8 trying to figure out exactly what's making you so uncertain. This is when being so detail-oriented really comes in handy.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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November 8 is a very good day to go through some of your old things because Sunday's astrology makes you pretty sentimental. Mercury retrograde is always a good time to do some time traveling into the past anyway.

Since Scorpio is very good at finding things, there's a good chance you'll find something you thought was lost forever. Way to go!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Your psychic intuition is off the charts, Scorpio. With both the Moon and Mercury retrograde in your sign right now, you want absolutely nothing more than to hole up at home because picking up on everyone’s emotions all the time is so draining.

Your heart doesn’t lie, so listen to what your instincts are telling you. If canceling plans and keeping to yourself for the day feels right, that’s totally OK. You’ll never regret doing what you think is best for you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Adventure is calling, as per usual. But the astrological energy on November 8 acts like an anchor holding you down. Luckily, Sunday's not the end of the road for your dreams, Sagittarius.

You just need to find another way to move forward, that's all. Mercury is still retrograde, so it's not really recommended to jet off anywhere right now anyway. The only way out is through!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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All you know is something hasn’t been working for you lately. You’re just having a hard time putting your finger on what exactly it is. Well, that changes on Sunday.

Scorpio represents death and rebirth. Translation: you have the power to permanently cut off whatever is getting in the way of your goals. You have no desire to keep putting effort into something that’s holding you back.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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A genius breakthrough is on the horizon for you today, Aquarius. Every element is falling basically perfectly into place. Your sign's practicality combined with a little push from Scorpio into the depths of your mind has some brilliant solutions lined up for you.

Even better, you want to share your ideas with your loved ones. Perhaps you can help them improve their lives too. Doing good for others makes you feel great.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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It would be a waste to let all this creative energy you're getting from the Scorpio conjunction sit stagnant in your mind, Pisces! Sunday's astrology is basically begging you to get back into an old hobby.

Keeping yourself busy will help you not fall into the trap of overthinking that often comes with this much water energy in the air. Channel your feelings into something productive and you'll end the day feeling much lighter than when you started it.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.