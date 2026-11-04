Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Thursday, November 5

Tarot horoscopes are here with a message for each zodiac sign as the Moon enters Libra and the Sun remains in Scorpio. We have a lot of energy pointing toward relationships, and the Two of Cups indicates a safe space for anyone who needs a shoulder to lean on this Thursday.

The Two of Cups is a partnership card, so don't settle for shallow interactions with strangers or share things that honestly are best kept with a good friend or a therapist. Treat yourself fairly and consider how you want your information handled once it leaves your mouth.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Swords

All right, Aries, it's time to back up your words. Someone wants to talk to you, but you have been running through scenarios, waiting for the right time to speak up.

The problem is that time is running out, and you must act now. The Queen is your intuition, and Swords are your thoughts. When your gut tells you it's time to have the talk, don't ignore it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Cups

Taurus, you are extremely sentimental so it is no surprise that the Six of Cups suggests reconnecting with someone you love. You might run into an old friend or have a conversation with a family member who has been on your mind for a long time.

Like many good friends you don't see often, it can feel like you're picking up where you left off. This is a chance to be a little bit more proactive about your connections.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Cups

Gemini, someone trusts you so much that they want to tell you a deep secret that they have been holding inside. It can feel very overwhelming when someone gives you that level of trust at this level.

But just because you have a gift with words doesn't mean you have to say anything at all. Silence can be all it takes to communicate what you were thinking.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

You have been that person who shared a secret with a friend and they decided that it would be fair for them to tell everyone else.

You never want to put another person through that experience, Cancer. That's why on Thursday, you're getting a reminder from The High Priestess that when somebody opens up to you, safeguard the relationship as best as you can.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands, reversed

Even people who are very close to each other have moments where they don't get along. It happens to everyone, including best friends. On November 5, the reversed Five of Wands says you might have a problem with a person you truly care for.

Before you question the entire relationship, take a step back and look for a way to understand each other. Some arguments aren't so important that they should destroy everything you've built over time.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles

Everyone needs to know that they are special, Virgo. Sometimes you may feel like someone knows how you feel about them, and you don't need to say it aloud.

On November 5, the Knight of Pentacles is reminding you of the value of words. Sometimes being able to depend on you has nothing to do with what you actually do for them. Sometimes you're just their cheerleader on tough days.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

You've long known that not everyone sees fairness in the same way. You are an advocate by nature, Libra. So when you get the Justice card, it's a call to action.

You may be put in a position where you have to talk to someone about how they are treating you. They may not even realize that they are being unkind or downright cruel. When you feel unvalued, though, don't give them a pass. Have an honest discussion to help them better understand your needs.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

It's great to be someone whom everyone can depend on. Even you, Scorpio, need a shoulder to cry on every once in a while. You are more in tune with your feelings, but the King of Cups points more towards your vulnerable side.

It can be really uncomfortable when that happens, especially if you're around people you fear will judge you. Thursday could be about showing your human side and letting others see that you are actually much more relatable than they realized.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

Procrastination often signals avoidance. Sagittarius, you may be putting something off for whatever reason. You may not want to deal with the problems tied to a project. Or it could be that there's a person you know could become a little bit difficult to talk to, so you'd rather not do it at all.

All of these are valid reasons to put something off, but your tarot card for November 5 says it's time to confront the situation and put it behind you once and for all.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, everyone sees you as extremely strong, inside and out. That may not always be the case, and only you know for sure. However, sometimes it is important, even for leaders, to show their soft side.

You don't have to necessarily tell everyone what's going on in your life, but your tarot card for Thursday says to let them see that you, too, have moments of vulnerability. You might just strengthen your relationships by saying that you're struggling.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups, reversed

Some friendships get so close that it's time to talk about boundaries. You may have loved being the center focus of a particular person. Yet lately, you have felt like you need space.

The reversed Three of Cups tarot card is inviting you to be open about that. Yes, you may hurt your feelings because you're changing a dynamic. But it's better for you to say what you really feel before it gets to the point where you don't want to be friends at all.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Swords

You have been going through so much lately and it's made it hard to hear what others are saying. The Ace of Swords asks you to step aside on Thursday and notice what you're missing when someone tries to talk to you.

You may have been acting a little bit distantly and November 5 is perfect for rebuilding a relationship that has gotten a little off course.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.