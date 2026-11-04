Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Once The Moon Is In Libra On November 5

Loneliness is finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on November 5, 2026. Once the Moon is in Libra, they feel more at one with the universe.

Many of us see the end of the year as a time to reflect, and sometimes those reflections bring about melancholy. We want to avoid that this year, and on Thursday, we figure out a way to bypass the sadness. Of course, it all comes down to connection. We recognize that there's an ebb and flow to everything, so we give ourselves our moment, and then we move on. We put ourselves out there, and we make connections so loneliness can be a thing of the past.

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1. Scorpio

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As you go over the events of the year, you pause to think about a few things that didn't exactly go your way. The key here is to not dwell for too long on that topic. Take notes and figure out what went wrong. Learn from your mistakes, but don't linger.

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During the Libra Moon on Thursday, you owe yourself a break, Scorpio. Your feelings are completely valid, but so is your happiness. So, don't focus so much of your energy on the negative.

You are surrounded by love, whether you realize it or not, and what you're living through right now is temporary. Soon there will be friends all around you, celebrating life and showing you their love. Your loneliness is coming to an end on Thursday, and it's about time.

2. Pisces

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What you've got going for you, Pisces, is your ability to rise above the pains of the past. You know this about yourself, and so when a moment of loneliness takes over, you let it play itself out. You know it won't overstay its welcome.

We all get lonely here and there, and your loneliness is mainly over there. During the Libra Moon on Thursday, you see that what you're feeling right now is just a pit stop on your journey. So, of course, it won't last forever.

You feel like you can handle whatever comes your way, as you are strong and have learned from experience. Loneliness plays its part, and then it recedes into the background. Good riddance!

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3. Aquarius

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On occasion, you get a pang of loneliness, and usually, it's not something you want to admit to yourself. You love the lifestyle you've created, and feeling lonely doesn't fit the bill. All it seems to do is depress you.

While the Libra Moon is in the sky, you're able to see past the loneliness to its greater meaning. In other words, you're starting to understand that you are only human and that it's OK to not be perfect round the clock.

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Feeling vulnerable is something that happens to us all, but you're not alone, Aquarius. You have friends and family who love you and are always there for you. Let the loneliness wash over you, and then get rid of it. See ya!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.