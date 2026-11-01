Hard Times Finally End For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Between Now & November 8

This week starts with Metal Dragon Destruction Day energy, foreshadowing the end of hard times for three Chinese zodiac signs by November 8, 2026. It isn't exactly the most comfortable way to start the month, to be honest.

One thing is certain, though. When things feel impossible, these animal signs are game to fix what isn't working. Things start looking up on Wednesday, a Water Horse Success Day that makes you feel more secure. The weekend looks good with two Open Days. So despite all the craziness, life feels much easier by the end of the week.

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1. Snake

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A really big challenge in one of your relationships finally starts to dwindle down into something more manageable this week. On Tuesday, you happen to notice something in another person. It totally changes your perspective as to what is going on in the dynamic between you two. Turns out, you're just the mirror.

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The hardest part was feeling like you needed to confront them. You really didn't want to do that. But trying to understand what you could do differently wasn't working, and you're ready to move on. By Friday, you've made peace with yourself and the situation. It feels so much better than going through this vicious cycle of figuring out what to do.

2. Rabbit

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Money has been a tough subject lately. Not just for you, but for everyone else you know. On Wednesday, you finally see a way to ease the problem, perhaps a bonus check or a pay increase. Or you might be looking for a work opportunity and stumble across one that seems promising.

Whatever the situation, it looks like your finances are improving, and your hard times don't seem so hard. By Saturday, you have figured out what you can truly afford and where to cut back. It's not that you have more cash in your pocket. But things have become more manageable, and for you, that's a win.

3. Horse

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Horse, being your own person is super important to you. You are so independent that sometimes you forget asking for help is actually a good thing to do. This week, you decide to put yourself out there. You share what's going on in your life without asking directly. Luckily, someone just volunteers to give you a hand.

The help feels like a genuine offer and it takes a small responsibility off your plate. Typically, you would turn down the offer, but you know better right now. Life has been too hard. A bit of help from anywhere is welcome. By the time this week is over, you've learned a valuable lesson on being a team player.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.