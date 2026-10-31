The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For November 2- 8 Is Here With A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The Three of Pentacles appeared for this week's tarot horoscope for November 2 to 8, 2026. The central meaning of this card is teamwork. This week, the deeper message is about how all things work together for a greater purpose.

Every piece has its place. Every person has their role. Every effort counts and contributes to something more than what each individual could do on their own. We spend this entire week under the Waning Crescent Moon. This phase is about surrender. Let the chips fall where they may. That is the purpose of this week. Trust that this phase is quietly preparing you for the next. That way, when the New Moon arrives on November 9, you won't have to get ready or wonder if you are ready for it. You'll already know you are.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for November 2 to 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit

According to the Hermit card, the call to surrender is to turn inward and do some introspective work, Aries. With all the Virgo energy of this card, it asks if you're paying attention to the details. This week, you should be.

As it is a Virgo card, it makes sense that all signs point to Wednesday, November 4, when the Waning Crescent Moon is in that sign. Pay attention. Ask questions. The answers will reveal all you need to know.

Trust what you discover so you won't have to second-guess. What used to look like confetti will come together to form a full picture.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles

So, this is interesting, Taurus. Last week, you received the Three of Pentacles, the main card for this week. It focused on how every person has a role in this play called life.

That message continues this week, but is elevated by the appearance of the Seven of Pentacles. This means you're about to see tangible results from everyone working together as they were meant to.

This week is proof that teamwork makes the dream work is not just a saying. You trusted your team to do their part and not only did you get the job done, but you got it done well. This realization becomes clear under the Waning Libra Moon between late Thursday and early Saturday.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Wands, Reversed, and Four of Pentacles

If this were a game of Poker, Gemini, you would be holding a stronger hand than you realize. The Three of Wands reversed suggests that unexpected delays may lead you to believe you are falling behind, but don't let spooky season spook you. The Four of Pentacles confirms that you have built something stronger than you give yourself credit for.

Take this time to acknowledge how far you've come. See how all the pieces have come together. This will give everything else a chance to fall into place around you.

Monday's Waning Leo Moon reminds you that the world is following your lead, while Sunday's Waning Scorpio Moon reinforces your powerful influence.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, Reversed

Having the Ten of Wands appear brings an important question to mind, Cancer. Are you doing too much? Have you bitten off more than you can chew?

This week, you're being called to set boundaries or remember ones you previously set. As the Waning Crescent Moon spends time in Virgo between Tuesday and Thursday, your health comes into question. You can give your all, but if you don't take care of yourself, you won't be able to show up fully for the team.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups and Two of Wands, Reversed

Okay, Leo. I have to note that you received the Two of Wands last week, so kudos to staying aligned with yourself. The addition of the Ten of Cups also suggests that you are experiencing abundant blessings from staying true to who you are.

This is what happens when you trust the universe's process. It is as if you are working with the universe, especially when the moon is in your sign on Monday and Tuesday. Keep doing the work. Keep following divine guidance. You and the universe are a dream team this week.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords

The world is changing around you this week, Virgo. Was it unexpected? Are the pieces moving so fast without warning that you are struggling to keep up? The Six of Swords is pointing out your resistance.

Okay. Let's talk. Remember how in the main tarot forecast for this week I said how important it is to trust that pieces are falling into place the way they're meant to, even though you can't see the divine design taking shape? The Moon in your sign between Tuesday and Thursday is reinforcing that.

This change is necessary. Fighting the inevitable will only cause you pain and frustration. Trusting that this phase is quietly preparing you for the next will help you receive incoming news openly and with more clarity.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Three of Wands, Reversed

This card is noting unexpected delays. When you consider the collective tarot energy of the Three of Pentacles card, this is also a trick. The combination of these cards shows that you are not behind. You are being divinely delayed so you can be divinely aligned with the right team.

Between Thursday and Saturday, the Waning Libra Moon not only highlights your desire for the right team. It specifies that you do not operate effectively without one. Yes, I know, you will push yourself to work with the cards you've been dealt, but that's not the kind of surrender the universe is encouraging you to do this week.

You have a divine team you are assigned to work with. Surrender to who you truly need. Don't fill a sacred role with a convenient substitute.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Swords

In a week when all the proper pieces work together for the greater good, it's interesting to see the Page of Swords. It suggests that someone keeps talking about doing their part, but their actions aren't matching their promises. So, the question is, who are you calling out this week, Scorpio?

I'll be honest. You're holding people accountable more than once. Under the Waning Leo Moon on Monday and Tuesday, you turn on the spotlight. Between Saturday and Sunday, during the Waning Scorpio Moon, the gloves come off.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

Here's the good news, Sagittarius. The Temperance card is your energy. That works in your favor. The good news continues as this card also notes that your divine purpose within the bigger picture of the collective is showing how everything and everyone work together for the greater good.

Monday and Tuesday's Waning Leo Moon puts the spotlight on you and your leadership. People are willing to accept that you are more than you say you are. You are a guiding light here. Now, do you accept this role?

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

Oh, it's time to celebrate, Capricorn. In fact, the appearance of the Ten of Pentacles shows that the reason you are being called to surrender is so you can do something you rarely do: acknowledge your accomplishments.

While Monday through Friday may be considered a business week, it's celebration week for you and your team. As the Waning Leo Moon transitions to a Waning Libra Moon, you feel called to celebrate you and your team's efforts and results.

Don't argue, either. You'll have plenty of time to get back to work next week under the New Scorpio Moon. For now, recoup and appreciate your rewards.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles and 4 of Cups

These two cards show that you have a lot to celebrate this week, Aquarius. You and your team have done well. The blessings you see now are the result of seeds planted a while ago.

Now's the time to reflect on your accomplishments, not to brag, but to understand how all things worked together for the better. Even what you didn't expect to.

Between Wednesday and Sunday, as the Moon transitions from Virgo to Scorpio, you are summoned to take a timeout. Look at what you've done. See how beautifully it came together. Understand how each piece significantly contributed to the whole puzzle. It matters.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Pentacles, Reversed

According to the Page of Pentacles reversed, you and your opposite sign Virgo may have something in common this week. You're frustrated. You may be working with a group, but you don't feel like you're all moving in the right direction or moving at all. What's going on?

You know that all things work better when you work together. This is reiterated from Tuesday and Saturday when the Waning Virgo Moon transitions into a Waning Libra Moon. What can you do to help things move along? Nothing.

Remember I said not to rush the process in the collective tarot reading? Something needs time to be revealed, but you're not directly responsible for the exposure. Do your job. It will count as it's meant to. Let the person assigned to expose what's hidden do theirs.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.