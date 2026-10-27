Success & Good Fortune Arrive For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs In November

Three Chinese zodiac signs are headed toward success and good fortune by the end of November. The first day of the month is an Initiate Day in the fastest animal of the Chinese zodiac, the Rabbit.

The message is pretty clear. Don't rest on your laurels. It's time to get moving. There's no substantial break until mid-month. On the 7th, the energy stays in Earth, so this isn't a frenzied money grab. In fact, quite the opposite. Since the animal sign goes from Dog to Pig, you're receiving and giving part of what you get away. Pig's generosity makes success possible in November. Good fortune goes to the three signs motivated by helping others.

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1. Tiger

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Tiger, you love to win, and that's pretty much all you do in the month of November. The first two weeks out of the gate bring you nothing short of golden opportunities. You take November 1 seriously and step into whatever plans you have for the future.

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Note the 13th on your calendar because you could be, as they say, entertaining angels. An opportunity to be generous comes into your life on the 14th. An act of kindness in week two pays off in week three. The 17th and the 18th look pretty promising for you monetarily.

Don't overspend, though. A few things come up around the 26th that give you a chance to invest your resources wisely. Overall, this is a really good month for you, Tiger. Go get 'em!

2. Horse

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Everyone else this month has to work for success and good fortune. Not you though. You, Horse, get things naturally. You have this entire year in your sign, and perhaps since November is working to wrap things up before 2026 closes, you are reaping all the seeds you've sown for the last ten months.

Before I tell you all the good stuff, remember that your success needs humility. Don't think luck is easy for everyone just because it feels that way for you in November. Your luck arrives early and quickly, but you front-loaded your success through careful decisions all year long.

There's a Success Day in your sign on the 4th. Giving a little of what you receive away gives you some good karma. Do it before the 16th, a Danger Day in your sign (and whatever you do, don't gamble on that day!).

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3. Dog

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In November, success won't be about the money in your pocket but more about the feeling of community in your heart. You close out your pillar energy for this month on the 7th, but you won't see things really come together until around the 8th. The 8th is a Closed Day in your sign, only it's in Fire. So, you're going to do something that is both grounded and determined that sets you up for success. Capeesh?

Now that you've got the memo, this is the month that you need to really think and act outwardly. When you get that nudge to give to someone in need or a charity asks you for a donation, you'll feel the urge to be generous.

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You notice good fortune piling up through kind acts, things that you can only experience with feeling. Friendships open to you. Partnerships are extended. Basically, Dog, you'll receive so much more than you give, and beyond what you ever dared to dream.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.