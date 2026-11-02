Weekly Chinese Horoscopes For All Animal Signs From Now Until November 8, 2026

Here we are, animal signs. November 2 marks the first week of a new month. Things kick off with some tough love, but November 8 gives you a softer landing.

Monday is a Metal Dragon Destruction Day, and Sunday is a Fire Dog Close Day. This week is ideal for finishing highly specific, time-sensitive projects or getting clarity in a relationship. Monday and Tuesday are especially good for defining a relationship. Wednesday rolls out the red carpet for making new friends.

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Friday and Saturday are ideal for running errands, making calls, and getting much done before a relaxing Sunday arrives. You have a lot to cover over the next seven days, but here's what each sign can expect.

1. Rat

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It seems like you'll be working through some family matters this week. At first, you might feel a relative is trying to hold you accountable for a decision that isn't yours to make. A part of you might feel obligated to help, but it's not advised to cross your personal boundaries or compromise on Monday or Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a solution emerges, and you have a clearer idea of what to say or do to make things work for everyone involved. Thursday, you feel much better about how your week is going. With less focus on home, you can turn your attention to your career.

The weekend gives you a chance to be much less involved in social situations. You have this window to run a personal errand that puts you in a much stronger position for work or school on Sunday.

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2. Ox

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You've been feeling slightly concerned about financial matters lately, but part of you still feels optimistic. This week, you start thinking of new ways to make money. With the end of the year approaching, you are on the hunt for an opportunity. Even if you already have a steady job, you like the idea of saving and having some extra cash for a rainy day. On Tuesday, you become aware of a possible expense, which motivates you to get moving.

On Wednesday, your hunt for opportunities gets a green flag. You hear about a situation that might work for you with better pay or maybe a chance to grow a side business. You see how to add one extra activity to your daily life, and it's not as difficult as you originally thought. You feel pretty positive about how things will work out around Sunday.

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3. Tiger

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Love is a big theme for you the week of November 2. Your romantic life is very active, and it feels like a time for commitment. If you're already in a relationship, you and your significant other talk through some of your problems. You find new ways to bring your partnership closer. If you're single, you might meet someone new while out with friends mid-week.

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Friday is the perfect time for a first date or a night out after staying home all week. If you're looking to get in some quality time or conversation, plan for Saturday since you'll be winding down after a busy week and have had a chance to relax. Sunday is perfect for talking about the future. You get to clear up any miscommunication or define relationship boundaries before the end of the week.

4. Rabbit

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You go through some apprehension about the future, Rabbit. You have one major decision you have to make, but early this week, you'll feel like you just can't decide what you want. Clarity arrives on Wednesday, and you get confirmation through a relationship or situation. Your career shows signs of improvement around Thursday.

Your relationship appears to improve for you on Friday. If you're single, you might meet someone on Saturday or get invited out with a friend who has good intentions toward you. This isn't a week when committing to anything feels easy for you. But you start to feel less anxious about the future, which is a positive by itself.

5. Dragon

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Boundaries are set this week. You don't go looking for problems, but for whatever reason this week, you sure do seem to spot them whenever they are around. On Monday, you notice something is done inefficiently. You see how a situation won't be done correctly, and you step in to fix it. You're learning to navigate the emotional intensity of expectations.

You get a quick lesson on emotional self-control. You learn not to get upset when things don't work out the way you planned. Around Thursday, you talk with a coworker, likely a manager, about concerns related to a job or assignment you need to complete. The solution doesn't come until later this month, but you do get a sense of where things ought to go before the weekend.

6. Snake

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Friendships and habits are the two central themes of your horoscope this week. Before Sunday, a troubled relationship improves, and even though things start heading in a new direction, expect to feel cautiously optimistic.

An emotionally distant friend may come around on Monday or Tuesday and try to reconnect with you. By Wednesday, your keen sense of observation grows. It's good to have some honest conversations early before the weekend. If you let things progress too fast without sharing your heart before the weekend, you risk jumping back into bad relationship dynamics.

7. Horse

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You're counting your blessings, but also paying attention to where you invest your time. For starters, this is your year, so the end of 2026 can bring rewards. You may receive a bonus or some kind of promotion. Someone might have someone praise you in front of the right person. Wednesday is in your sign, and it's also a Success Day, opening the door to a new opportunity.

This Wednesday marks the end of a long project and gives you a chance to review what worked and what didn't. Typically, I'd advise you to temper your optimism on weeks when the energy is particularly challenging, but this is a really good week for your career. Use Wednesday as a negotiation springboard for what you want. You might actually be able to achieve it.

8. Goat

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There's good news ahead for you, Goat. This is the best time of the year for you to improve your health habits. An unusual situation may come up and prompt you to reconsider how you do things. News that a friend or family member got sick early this week may make you aware of your own bad habits.

If you want to make your life better and healthier, Wednesday is a great time to start. If you're looking for a new doctor or want to join a support group, your social window opens on Friday and Saturday. This is an excellent time to ask for recommendations. It can make your changes feel much more manageable.

9. Monkey

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You're in luck, Monkey, especially financially. An opportunity comes through a friend or family member, offering a chance to invest or earn extra income. If you're looking for work, be proactive and put your interest out there.

Someone may already be thinking of you but isn't sure your schedule is even open. Around Friday, a conversation captures your interest and makes you see a relationship differently. You discover a rare compatibility you share, or a skill your loved one has that could become beneficial for both of you down the road.

10. Rooster

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A friendship seems to be on the fringe, but your interactions with them give you a much better sense of what true connection is, and what it isn't. You have a window of opportunity to figure out what is going on after an argument. Fortunately, you can see how to improve things after Tuesday.

I wouldn't try too hard to be confrontational on Monday or Tuesday, but it is a good time to review the past and understand your own point of view. On Saturday, you see your relationships and other areas of your life clearly. Your social calendar gets busy on Saturday. You might get an invitation to a show with someone you get along with and are excited about. Use the start of the week to work on projects you want to wrap up before Sunday.

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11. Dog

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This week, there seems to be some tension around money, possibly due to a surprise expense or maybe a big purchase you plan to make. Be extra careful not to act impulsively. A little early research might save you some money. Most of your week's activities center around preventative action.

On Wednesday, review your budget. On Thursday, make your changes. Starting Friday, try a few ideas to test what works. Over the weekend, you'll have a much better understanding of your situation. You'll feel much more confident about your decisions and the value they have on your life versus the impact on your pocketbook.

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12. Pig

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You discover that possibilities often come after challenges this week related to a living arrangement. News comes about a family situation you'd like to change, but haven't yet. The complications can feel really overwhelming on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, the window of opportunity opens. You get to make a decision you have contemplated for quite some time, but didn't feel ready to take until now.

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You might hear that what you were depending on falls through for you on Thursday. But that door closes, and another opens shortly afterward. Around Friday, a new path opens. It's not one that you would have anticipated. You learn about financial help that wasn't available before, and by Sunday you decide to take it or leave it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.