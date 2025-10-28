The 20 Subtle Signs The Universe Sends When Someone Can’t Stop Thinking About You

Everyone has wondered if someone special in their life is missing them. Maybe it's a long-lost love, a family member, or a friend you lost touch with. The pain of not knowing can be overwhelming, but if you recognize the signs, you will have the answers you need.

Sometimes, it's the universe that can give us those answers. There are several signs the universe will send to let you know that the person you are thinking about is curious about you as well.

Advertisement

Here are 20 subtle signs the universe sends when someone can’t stop thinking about you:

1. They show up in your dreams

One of the most obvious signs that someone is missing you is their presence in your dreams. Dreaming about a person is one of the spiritual signs that you are missed. Your subconscious mind has a way of delivering messages that you may not get in your waking life. Dreams create a psychic connection between you and your loved one.

2. You suddenly feel a need to be around the person

Anastasiya Nedohonova via Shutterstock

Advertisement

You may not have thought about them in months or even years. But now, out of the blue, you are having intrusive thoughts about them. The universe will send you a message to let you know that now might be the perfect time to reach out to the person you are missing. Paying attention to this subtle sign is important.

Burnout coach Rachelle Stone recommended to "test the waters with messaging, then ask to get on the phone. Catching up with each other and bantering about what's been going on in your lives over the years is one of the quickest ways to rekindle a friendship. I find these conversations can last well over an hour — they're full of memories, laughter, and even tears sometimes."

3. You have frequent unexplained mood swings

Mood swings are another sign that someone is missing you. When you are emotional about someone, your mood is all over the place. Dealing with the roller coaster of emotions can be tiresome, but it could also serve as confirmation that the person you are missing is feeling the same about you.

Advertisement

4. You have hiccups

There are several reasons you could have an onset of hiccups. It could be a medical condition, or you could have eaten or drunk too fast, causing your body to react. But if the hiccups show up out of nowhere, it could be a signal that someone, somewhere, is missing you. It’s a good idea to keep your lines of communication open in case they try to reach out.

5. Your eye twitches

Eye twitching can be the result of not getting enough sleep, drinking coffee excessively, or staring at your computer screen for an extended period. Research showed that spending a lot of time in front of a digital screen might play a role in the development of eye twitches. But some psychics believe that if your eye suddenly starts twitching, it may symbolize your presence in someone’s mind.

6. You see repeating numbers

FotoHelin via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Repeating numbers are also known as Angel Numbers. They may show up on a license plate as you drive down the street or as an address. Angel Numbers can appear anywhere. And if you see repeating numbers recurring in your life, it may mean that someone is missing you. It might be the right time to reconnect.

Astrologer Sarah Roberts elaborated, "This phenomenon of seeing repeating numbers in alignment becomes evident to people and keeps showing up when they must recognize the vibratory power of the message sent to them by their spirit guide through the number energy in question. It’s for this reason that there are more and more followers of the so-called spiritual change or spiritual awareness related to numerology."

7. You get a random text from them

Someone texting you out of the blue is an undeniable sign that you are on their mind. You may never have expected to hear from them again. Not only is the text message a cosmic clue, but it is also physical proof that you are being missed by someone you were once close to.

Advertisement

8. You felt a phantom touch

Have you ever felt like someone or something touched you and you swung around to find yourself alone? Somebody may be missing you. Phantom touches are universal energy transferring from one person to another. For this to happen, whatever emotions they are feeling about you have to be strong.

9. You break out in goosebumps

At some point, you've felt cold and noticed goosebumps on your arms. Or, you felt an emotion so strong that it triggered your skin to break out in hives. Research suggested that "psychological stress can be both a triggering factor in the onset of chronic urticaria," But what if neither happened and goosebumps randomly appeared on your skin? Perhaps someone you miss is missing you back.

10. Their family and friends remember you

Depending on how much time has passed, the friends and relatives of people you were connected with can forget you ever existed. If you run into these people and they seem to gravitate toward you, it could mean that their relative is missing you. They may be reflective of their emotions toward you.

Advertisement

11. All posts on social media lead back to them

Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

If you’re scrolling through a social media platform and every post, meme, or GIF you come across reminds you of them, they are probably missing you. The relatable posts could be a sign that the person misses you and needs you back in their life. Consider it a great time to get in touch.

12. You want to be with them at all costs

Are you suddenly feeling like you need to be with someone by all means necessary? The universe is letting you know that you are both missing each other. Don’t ignore the message. Call them, or if they are close enough to visit, stop by and check on them. They will be glad you came.

Advertisement

13. You find a white feather

If you find a rare white feather just lying around, someone might be thinking of you and missing you. White feathers usually pop up when you are thinking of a particular person excessively. Because it is so uncommon to find a white feather, take it as a sure sign that someone is missing you and you need to take action.

14. A psychic source tells you someone is missing you

If someone with psychic abilities tells you that you are missed, believe them. With their unique connection to the unknown, they are picking up on the feelings and emotions of that person. Psychics can interpret and translate messages from the spirit world. With their professional help, you can determine whether or not you are missed and what to do about it.

Psychic Polly Wirum suggested, "Before you spend money and time on a psychic reading, you need to get clear about why you want to talk to a psychic. Make sure you're ready to appreciate the given advice. Getting what you want in life has to start with being honest with yourself. Psychics can help people find a deeper and more spiritual connection. So, ask questions that will help you find clarity and a balanced life."

Advertisement

15. You reminisce on songs you both loved

Sometimes hearing a familiar song can bring up memories that have been long forgotten. If a song reminds you of someone, chances are they are missing you. The music might have a special meaning to you and that person, and hearing it will bring up emotions that have been buried.

16. You start sneezing

Sneezing can be related to the common cold or allergies. But sneezes can also be a spiritual sign that you are missed. If, for no reason, you start sneezing, the universe is commanding your attention to let you know someone you have thought about is missing you.

Advertisement

17. You have a stomachache

Hananeko_Studio via Shutterstock

If your stomach becomes upset and you are not sick, nor have you eaten anything bad, there may be a person who is missing you. Cosmic energy can impact your physical body, so if you are otherwise healthy, this might be a hint that a special person is longing for you.

18. This person shows interest in your life

If someone reaches out to show interest in what you have going on, they are likely missing you and reaching out to get reacquainted. People lose interest in things they don’t care about. If they are reaching out, they certainly care and want to be a part of your life.

Advertisement

19. You make them blush

Remember being shy around the person you had a crush on in elementary school? Adults are not much different and tend to blush in uncomfortable situations. A study of social blushing found that "blushing correlated most strongly with measures that reflect people's concerns with how they are regarded by others." If an ex is blushing when they are around you, you can bet that they are overwhelmed with emotions and happy for the chance to see you.

20. They value your opinion

Once in a while, a person you have lost touch with will reach out to get your input on something that has nothing to do with you. Despite the distance between you, they miss you and value your opinion. They have a desire to have you back in their life.

Advertisement

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.