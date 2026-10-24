The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For October 26 - November 21 Is Here With A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for October 26 to November 1, 2026 begins with the Ace of Cups. This tarot card symbolizes new love and romantic relationships. This could be a sight for sore eyes, or a sight to make your eyes sore like Shane Gillis in "neon, artificial bait-colored shorts" at your local gym. Either way, this new energy is destined to give you an emotional workout.

Monday's Taurus Full Moon is like starting the week off with a bright red Closed sign. The end of one road allows the gates of a secret passageway you are grateful for access to open. Wrapping up the week with a Leo third-quarter moon while Uranus retrogrades in Gemini means forgetting about what hurt your heart or bruised your ego so you can reconnect with your most authentic self.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for October 26 to November 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Cups

According to the Eight of Cups, you're a track star this week, Aries. What are you running from, or should I say, what are you ready to turn your back on?

Monday's Taurus Full Moon has you ready to close an old book. The respect either left the building or wasn't fairly distributed. This week, I think you decide that you'd rather walk it out than stay too long.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Pentacles

This week is giving you relay-race vibes. Every person on the team has a job to do, and each step helps the team achieve something greater than what they can do on their own. The real prize awaits at the finish line, which you can celebrate as a group.

Wednesday and Thursday, during the waning Gemini moon, it is important to compromise. Teamwork is the name of the game, Taurus. There is a bigger picture to consider. Even if you struggle with the idea at first, you'll understand better by the weekend.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords

Last week, the Ace of Swords alerted you to having a mental breakthrough. This week, the Seven of Swords clarifies what was revealed.

Somebody really thought they were getting away with something, Gemini. And technically they were. Until this week, that is. I think you caught on to their game.

Monday's Full Taurus Moon may put an end to the lies and deceit, but Tuesday's waning gibbous moon in the same sign is the real turning point. It's the day you find reasons to be grateful for the truth being revealed and your ability to move on without question or hesitation.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Swords

You are experiencing a transition this week that requires you to stop running laps around the same issue. The Six of Swords is a sign that it's time to find another track, Cancer, and possibly another location altogether.

Sunday's third-quarter moon in Leo is asking you to change course. Forget about how long you've been going through the motions. There is a light in the distance calling you in a new direction. Allow that to lead you down a new, uncharted path of greatness.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The Two of Wands

A couple of weeks ago, the King of Wands warned that you might be seen as ruthless or reckless in your new endeavors. This week, the Two of Wands not only compliments you for sticking to your vision, but congratulates you for trusting yourself and keeping the spark alive.

This is very much aligned with the third-quarter moon being in your sign on Sunday, Leo. Don't get me wrong. The Taurus Full Moon helps you put your foot down on what is valuable to you, but it isn't until the end of the week that things finally come to pass and you have something to celebrate.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Pentacles

According to the Page of Pentacles, Virgo, this entire week is all about you building up to a fresh start that you manifested. On the first of November, you are tapping into the powerful influence of Angel Number Day 11/1.

In numerology, angel number 111 brings you good news about a new beginning and invites you to reflect on the intentions you set at the beginning of the year. This energy asks what your plans were back then. Both whether you successfully achieved them and how you can refine them before the new year begins.

This card appearing for you is bigger than this week, Virgo. This is the epitome of future planning.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Six of Pentacles

There is so much good news for you this week, Libra! For starters, the Six of Pentacles is a good sign that you're about to come into some good fortune. Congratulations!

Secondly, you feel it in your spirit to share the wealth. How nice! It's definitely the Taurus moon energy amplifying your generous spirit. Not to say you're not like that in general, but because of this good fortune, you feel safe enough to spread the love.

That is so classically you and your way of balancing the scales of the world. Because the universe blessed you, you feel inclined to put it back out into the universe. Beautiful.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles

Money's been a little tight, Scorpio. Don't feel bad. Everyone's pocket is a little snug these days. What the Five of Pentacles wants to remind you is that this too shall pass.

A change is coming. Though Monday and Tuesday's Taurus moon puts an end to your hardship, Sunday's energy reveals how all things worked out for your good. Uranus retrograde in Gemini reminds you to dig beneath the surface and find the true meaning of this phase of your life.

The Leo third-quarter moon at the end of the week encourages you to forgive yourself and let go of self-consciousness. Embrace newfound confidence and deeper appreciation for your strength and dedication.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords

After two weeks of Pentacles cards for your weekly horoscope, this week you get the Nine of Swords. It indicates that something is troubling you or that negative thoughts are weighing you down.

It's time to Hakuna Matata this thing, Sagittarius. The Gemini energy throughout the week, from Wednesday and Thursday's Gemini moon to Uranus retrograde in Gemini pushes you to do the inner work that helps bring you peace of mind.

It doesn't have to be complicated. It doesn't have to be unsettling. You can and will hit the reset button this week.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Magician

When the Star card appeared for your horoscope last week, it showed that you were a step ahead of the game. This week, with the Magician card, you are working magic, Capricorn.

Thanks to the complementary energy of Taurus and Cancer moons, you are actively creating the body of work and life you want successfully, and it shows from the top of the week to the bottom. In fact, it's difficult to pinpoint one of your luckiest days because this is a solid week for you. Count your blessings and enjoy.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Cups

So, last week when you received The Moon card, it called to your intuition and the need to be mindful of what were divine gifts rather than illusory distractions. This week, with the Queen of Cups, your nurturing qualities are on display.

When you choose, you are happy to put on your mentor cap and coach or teach however you can. This is evident from Monday to Thursday, when the moon travels through Taurus and Gemini. This helps deepen your relationships, show another layer to your personality, and put you in a position to do more than the usual without you having to convince others of such.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Cups

Last week, the Ace of Cups hinted at you being on the track to something new. Having the Three of Cups appear this week is confirmation that all things work out for the better.

Monday's Full Moon in Taurus offers an experience you've only dreamed of. For a long time, you wondered what it would be like when the faith you held onto came to pass. This week, you don't have to wonder anymore. You'll know.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.