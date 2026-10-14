4 Zodiac Signs Are Done Being Taken Advantage Of

Four zodiac signs are officially done being taken advantage of. For too long, we've been manipulated and exploited. Well, enough is enough.

"You're about to find out who has been benefiting from your generosity, patience, and willingness to compromise," an astrologer named Eleanor said. "You're sick of always being the one sacrificing something." It's time to stand up for ourselves and make some changes. Fortunately, the stars are aligned to help us out.

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1. Aries

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Pause before making any commitments, Aries. "You're gonna have to make an important decision regarding one of your relationships, and it will involve a commitment you've been discussing for some time," Eleanor explained. Your partner might propose moving in together, or someone you've been seeing casually could want to make things official. Don't press the green button just yet.

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Make sure you're on the same page before making any big moves. "Before you agree to anything, pay attention to the expectations that come with it," the astrologer advised. "Venus is currently retrograde in your eighth house, so you will discover that your partner has a completely different understanding of how you're gonna handle your finances."

In the past, you might have gone along with it and agreed to pay more than your fair share. But not anymore. Saturn is in your sign, giving you the confidence to stand your ground. Right now, you're unwilling to compromise, and good for you.

2. Libra

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Libra, you've put yourself and your own needs on the back burner for far too long. It's time for a change, but be warned: not everyone will like it. "You're gonna start putting yourself first, and somebody in your life might have a problem with that," Eleanor said. Pay attention to who that is, because chances are, they've been taking advantage of you.

Your partner could disapprove of a decision you're making for yourself, or a friend might not like that you are less available to them. Don't give in. This is the time to stand your ground. "If you've been constantly rearranging your plans to accommodate them, you could finally tell them that you have other things to take care of," the astrologer added.

You might have to cut someone off your life. That's always sad, but you are making room for people who will treat you how you deserve. In the next few weeks, you have the chance to meet a new, lifelong friend or reconnect with someone you lost touch with.

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3. Scorpio

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Getting taken advantage of at work is far too common. But you don't need to just accept it. If you are being underpaid or overworked, enough is enough. Something better is out there, and the universe is going to help you find it.

"Mars, your chart ruler, is in your tenth house of career alongside Jupiter, so you might get contacted about a position you've previously applied for or hear from somebody who wants to hire you," Eleanor explained. And if you haven't applied yet? Get your resume ready, Scorpio. It's time to set some interviews.

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That being said, keep those plans to yourself until you have something set in stone. And don't agree to anything without all the information. "You could also be offered a promotion, but after finding out how much additional work it involves, you might decide that you're not interested anymore," the astrologer noted. "Just because you're capable of handling more responsibilities doesn't mean you have to accept them!"

4. Capricorn

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Work-life balance is so important, Capricorn. And if you don't have it, chances are you're being taken advantage of. But with Venus retrograde in your eleventh house, old opportunities are coming back. You could be offered a better position or more recognition.

While exciting, make sure you read the fine print and pay attention to the money. It's time to get paid what you actually deserve. "You could get offered a promotion that sounds great at first, but once you discuss the salary, you realize the increase is barely worth the additional responsibilities," Eleanor said. "Don't be afraid to negotiate."

You could also find that your job starts interfering with your personal life. That's a big no-go. You are done working long hours that don't actually get you anywhere. If you need to renegotiate or even change careers, then so be it. Finally, you are doing what's best for you.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.