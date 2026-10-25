Everything Finally Falls Into Place For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 26

There are three days that help everything fall into place during the week of October 26-November 1, 2026, for three specific Chinese zodiac signs. October is over, and November starts.

On Monday, strong karmic energy helps you deal with a past decision that still tends to impact your luck. Then, on Wednesday, a problem sticks out like a sore thumb, and you have no other choice but to remove it. Energy picks up on Thursday for three animal signs who are officially ready to rebuild.

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1. Pig

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You have always heard that having the wrong relationship prevents you from finding the right one. The same thing is true of anything else that you do in your life. Something clicks in your mind, helping you to see that one item that needs to go. It could be old and broken, and you've only held on to it for sentimental reasons.

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Whatever the reason, on October 28 you decide to let it go. This one act of courage sets the tone for the rest of the week. If you can let this go, what else are you holding on to that you shouldn't be? That idea changes how you function at work and with others.

You're a free person now. Nothing can control you because you're no longer emotionally attached. You're thinking about what to do next. Now everything you do really aligns because you're listening to yourself more. It's hard at times, but you do it.

2. Rooster

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You enter this week with clarity, Rooster. You know that before you can do anything else, there's one thing on your list that needs to get finished. Every time you overextend yourself, it becomes crazy.

So instead of making mistakes as you have in the past, you can complete one task on Monday. You successfully hit your goal, and that makes the transition easier. You've got a ton of things you want to accomplish.

Your mind is clear. You already feel like you succeeded, so the pressure is off. You're doing this for you. You can already tell this will be an amazing ending to a very productive month.

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3. Rat

Design: YourTango

This is a week where you really need to just ramp up and finish strong. On Monday, you plan ahead for what you'll do first. This is pretty easy for you, considering you have a full day in your sign on the 29th.

You have been wanting to go out a little more. You have an opportunity to be more involved on Sunday. Put yourself out there and watch invitations come in. Ask to help out where you can add value, and the offers to participate in projects will come. When you need help, ask for it, even if you have to barter time and responsibilities with friends or family to get it done.

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This week feels like you're finally letting your life run on your terms. You make your decisions without compromising what you want just to make others happy. Great job there, Rat.