The Daily Horoscope For October 25 Has Good News For Your Zodiac Sign On Sunday

The daily horoscope for October 25, 2026 comes bearing good news for each zodiac sign. Venus retrograde goes back into Libra on Sunday. Phew!

This means the hardest part of Venus retrograde is over. Even though the retrograde technically continues until November 13, there thankfully aren't going to be any more surprises. Things may not be perfect just yet, but hey, at least they're heading in the right direction.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Someone challenges your independence on October 25. Don't take it as a personal attack, Aries. This is actually good news.

Yes, it's true. This person wants to be there for you and actually help you. If Venus retrograde in Scorpio taught you anything, it's that you should probably let them. You won't be sorry!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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What's this, Taurus? I think Venus retrograde going back into Libra basically eliminates your Sunday scaries. Your job hasn't changed, true. But the good news is that your ruling planet has left Scorpio in the dust.

This means you don't have to worry about any co-workers making your job harder than it has to be. You can get back to your routine. And everyone knows how much you love routine!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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There's someone you thought you had some unfinished business with. This person is very likely to reappear on Sunday. And you know what? I don't think it even phases you at all.

That's the good news, Gemini. On October 25, it's very obvious how much you've evolved. Enjoy the closure!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The nostalgia is strong on October 25, Cancer. It has been this entire Venus retrograde so far. But I think it actually feels different on Sunday than it has for the past few weeks.

There's no ache of missing what was anymore. More like a deep appreciation. It's a good day to pick up one of the hobbies you had as a kid.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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On October 25, I see someone being impressed by how you listen more than you speak. It makes them feel comfortable being a lot more open with you.

That's the beauty of Venus retrograde being back in Libra. You don't have to fish for information. People are a lot more willing to just give it to you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Hear that, Virgo? No? Well, that's the point! I think your inner critic is unusually quiet on October 25. Or dare I say it, maybe it's even being nice!

Thanks to Venus retrograde in Scorpio, you realized how much you actually care about yourself. Now that Venus is back in Libra, it really shows!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Venus back in your sign actually makes you doubt yourself a little, Libra. Don't panic. This is actually good news because it gives you an idea of what you don't want for yourself anymore.

Knowing what you don't want is the first step in figuring out what you do. Don't go and make any drastic changes just yet, though. Better to wait until the middle of November when Venus goes direct again, otherwise you might have some regrets.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Venus retrograde exits your zodiac sign on Sunday. Sweet relief! This means you're done romanticizing a certain person's potential.

I think you've learned a lot about yourself over the last few weeks, Scorpio. Time to piece it all together. Starting with saying goodbye to things that obviously aren't good for you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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On October 25, I see someone giving you a backhanded compliment. The kind that would usually make you call them out. Not today, Sagittarius.

After a few weeks of Venus being retrograde in Scorpio, you've learned enough to know some things just don't even deserve a response. Now that's growth.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, I think you've been questioning if you're as good at your job as you thought you were. On October 25, you find out that the answer is yes, indeed.

You get some recognition on Sunday. Finally! The thing about you is you really don't mind working. As long as what you do is appreciated in one way or another, of course.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Bad news first, Aquarius. Something doesn't work out with that place you planned to go to on Sunday. Now, the good news. You actually end up somewhere better.

Since Mercury is also retrograde, I think you find yourself somewhere you've been before and truly love. Enjoy!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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There's some sort of delay with the money you're expecting, Pisces. Don't worry just yet. This kind of thing happens when Mercury is retrograde.

The good news is it gives you a chance to be smart with what you have. I see you using your resilience to figure something out. It actually helps you in the long run.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.