The Tarot Horoscope For October 22 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Thursday

The daily tarot horoscope for October 22, 2026 comes with a message about the last day of Libra season. Whenever the Sun is about to cross the threshold into a new sign, it feels intense.

Since Libra is about relationships and justice, people are craving the feeling of being loved and cared for on Thursday. Today's tarot card is the Ten of Swords. Since it showed reversed, it's a sign that it's a day of healing from any misplaced expectations and disappointments. The Moon in Pisces is a reminder that there's still a little vulnerability here, so take it slow. Say what you want, but don't try to control the process.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, October 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Cups, reversed

Aries, you know, when you wear your heart on your sleeve, you're actually super tender. On October 22, you might surprise everyone with how sensitive you are deep down inside.

When reversed, the Page of Cups reminds you that everyone (including you) gets vulnerable in their own time. Looks like Thursday, it just might be your turn.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress, reversed

Well, Taurus, sometimes you have to ask yourself why you're doing what you're doing. The Empress, reversed, is about emotional disappointment.

It's not good to just sit and wonder whether or not people appreciate you. On October 22, it looks like you may just have to take someone's actions at face value.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Pentacles

Gemini, you can do anything with the right motive and a solid plan. The Two of Pentacles reminds you not to lose sight of competing responsibilities or your goals.

In tarot, two typically means balance (or imbalance). You get to choose. But whatever you do, don't overpromise and underdeliver. If you say you will do it, follow through.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Cups

You may want someone to love you or to be on the same page with you when it comes to love. But the heart always knows what it wants and when, and you have to respect that.

The Seven of Cups reminds you to keep both feet on the ground and not let your own emotions cause you to push a situation forward before the timing is right for everyone.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Wands, reversed

Oh boy, Leo. Your daily tarot card is reversed, and since this is a card about movement, I think you are going to experience some hold-ups on October 22.

Prepare for something or even everything you try to do not to work out the way you want it the first time around. Take it as a sign that the universe is not quite ready for your situation to move forward. Focus on what does.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

When the Knight of Pentacles shows up reversed, it tells you to slow it down and really understand your current situation. On October 22, what you think ought to be a certain way leads you down a frustrating path.

Don't mistake going with the flow with ignoring problems. See it as a chance to show your supportive nature while addressing what needs to change.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Temperance

Libra, you get a chance to live up to your reputation on October 22. With Temperance as your tarot card on Thursday, your goal is to forgive and keep your feelings in check.

The last day of your zodiac season is usually intense, so a little volatility in a relationship is likely. Emotions can be hard to navigate at times, but you always handle such challenges well.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles

You're all about your money, Scorpio. Sometimes you need to keep an eye on it, or things can go off course. You don't have to stay stuck in a rut, especially financially.

Your tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles, speaks to economic freedom. You might be surprised by how easy it is to find a new opportunity when you look for it on Thursday.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star, reversed

On October 22, you enter a healing period in a relationship. According to the reversed Star card, you finally feel safe to open up and talk about how you feel.

You were disappointed when a person broke your trust. Their dishonesty caused you to lose hope. But on Thursday, your confidence is back. Little by little, caring for your heart will restore what you lost.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Wands, reversed

The same argument keeps coming up. Someone has to be the bigger person and end a conflict. You've reached the point where you realize things only change if you do.

The reversed Five of Wands says that the choice is clear on October 22. Choose peace over being right. It's a gift you have to give to yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Cups

If a routine doesn't give you what you need, why keep trying to stick with it any longer?

On October 22, the Eight of Cups asks you to cut ties with a schedule you've clearly outgrown or that no longer aligns with your desires. It's hard to make changes, but you'll be glad that you did.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

The Sun is a really nice card to have on October 22. It doesn't mean everything in your life will be perfect, but it does suggest that, no matter what happens, you'll be okay with the outcome.

You're not worried about what the future will bring because you feel emotionally prepared for just about anything.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.