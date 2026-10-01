The Monthly Tarot Horoscope For Your Zodiac Sign In October 2026

October is actually a pretty chill month for each zodiac sign. Let's get the astrology out of the way first, then cover your tarot card for the month next.

The Sun is in Libra until the 23rd, when Scorpio season begins. Venus retrogrades in the 3rd, which means new relationships are risky business. The New Moon is on the 10th, and the Full Moon arrives on the 26th. Don't fall in love lightly! Mercury retrograde begins on the 24th, so an ex could come back, but go slow to make sure it's real.

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The card for everyone is the Two of Swords, which honestly makes a ton of sense. Retrograde season can make it harder to know what you want to do. You can figure it out, but do your research and take nothing at face value. Now let's find out what the card says for everyone.

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Monthly tarot card for each zodiac sign in October 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Aries: Two of Cups, reversed

Aries, the main focus on in October is your relationship, as things might not be in balance. You could be spending too much time at work and not enough with your partner. It's important to keep those lines of communication open, especially when Mercury retrogrades at the end of the month.

The Two of Cups, reversed, reminds you to renegotiate your expectations about love honestly. You're no stranger to asking for what you want, so be brutally honest.

You realize that people in your life may be stuck in old ways of thinking and interacting with you. You reset your expectations rather than force harmony. This month, everything you do can lead to greater closeness and help you avoid any resentment from building up later.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Taurus: Six of Wands, reversed

Here's a pep talk for you, Taurus. In October, any relationship that needs fixing can be repaired. The Six of Wands, reversed, is about feeling undervalued and unappreciated by others.

You have to do your inner work first, and that means reflecting deeply about what you want from life. If you feel overlooked and unhappy about it, say so. With Venus in Scorpio, it's time to heal. Dig deeply into your soul and research your wants, desires, and goals. You'll want to retreat from the world and look within.

Venus goes retrograde on October 3, moving back toward Libra. Love is much harder to see for what it is now. When Venus reenters Libra on October 25, there's pressure in relationships.

The Full Moon in your sign on October 26 could lead to a breakup or a desire to distance yourself from everyone and everything if you're not careful. You may think the grass is greener or revert to old work-oriented ways. You'll have to work harder than ever to remain optimistic during this month. Use this time to reflect, rebuild what needs repair, and stay hopeful.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Cups

Gemini, in October, the last Mercury retrograde of the year starts on October 3. It's time to look inward and consider what you want from love, romance, and everything in between.

Your tarot card of the month, the Knight of Cups, invites you to share your thoughts. It's easier for you to feel seen and cared about when you're expressive.

You find new ways to make your life interesting. There are opportunities coming up to work on your hobbies and the little pleasures that make your home life meaningful.

If you want to be creative, try art. Love to dance? Listen to music. Everything that makes you feel good inside, pursue.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Cups, reversed

Finally, you know what you want! The Seven of Cups, reversed, is about clarity after confusion. And it's been such a confusing time lately. Not anymore, though. You're redefining yourself all month, Cancer. You're a bit stubborn at the start, but that's expected. You've felt hurt. But even if you feel stuck, that will change because you're determined!

On October 3, Venus retrograde gives you a chance to review your spending. Go over the budgets and the time you invest in relationships. If you own a home, look at how you manage your personal space.

The October 10 New Moon in Libra helps you to redefine what you need to feel safe and comfortable in your home. Detach from the things that you cling to out of habit. Maybe it's time to paint the walls a new color or rearrange furniture. A little change can do you some good.

When the Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, you feel happier. That softer, sentimental side of you comes out. Buy a pumpkin spice-scented candle and pink flowers for your room.

Write a letter to your future self after the Full Moon in Taurus on October 26, and save it somewhere to read in a few years. It's time to plan for the upcoming new year.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Leo: The Chariot, reversed

Sometimes you have to wait. In October, you start off wondering if your patience will always be tested, but the thing is, it won't. There's definitely a light at the end of the tunnel. The Chariot reversed is about trying to force an outcome.

It's a good idea to use that pause to step back and evaluate what you want and why. When things start to slow down, you regain a little more control over your time. Expectations from others begin to lessen as your boundaries become more familiar and respect increases.

If things feel off track, it's because you're learning how to recalibrate and align your life, not push harder. Winning looks different to you now, and what you want is a sense of balance, not just items checked off your to-do list.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Whew, the year has gone by so quickly. The reversed Ace of Cups signals emotional exhaustion, and you're feeling like you need a break. It's time to reevaluate what you need to feel rested.

With Mercury retrograde this month, quiet is at the top of your list. You want to feel peaceful and like you have time to spare. Instead of pushing for relationships to work for you, you pull back and focus on yourself.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Libra: Temperance

October themes: moderation, mindfulness

Libra, patience is a big deal for you in October. The Temperance card is about self-restraint.

Venus retrograde begins on October 3, and you'll feel less inclined to socialize and more inclined toward thinking and self-reflection. This is a personal development month for you, especially regarding your finances.

Money topics can be stressful, Libra, so if you experience stress about money, be patient. You can learn to be better with it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Wands

In October, the Ten of Wands implies taking on many responsibilities. You're doing a lot more than usual and, to be honest, you're starting to feel burdened.

This month, you'll feel the weight of your commitments. Decision-making is a little foggy due to Mercury retrograde.

The Sun enters your zodiac sign, kicking off a new solar year on October 23. You're ready to let go of old habits, and you've even got a list. Since your birthday starts this month, it feels like an early New Year's resolution period to set new long-term goals.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Pentacles, reversed

October themes: financial stability and economic growth

October brings amazing financial awareness, Sagittarius. The King of Pentacles, reversed, indicates financial decisions that require caution and careful decision-making.

A few mistakes actually become easier to avoid, and that's because you are learning from your situation through observation. Trial and error have been excellent teachers for you.

You'll notice an improvement around your finances from October 21- 31 through planning. Rather than focusing on gathering wealth, pay attention to how money works for you. You could find a new way to manage your income. Making ends meet gets a whole lot easier!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Pentacles

Capricorn, it looks like you'll be doing quite the juggling act this month. There are competing priorities, so your time management has to be on point. Knowing your priorities is a must. Get that planner handy. The Two of Pentacles emphasizes knowing exactly what you want to do. So, no guessing aloud.

You'll need to be a lot more flexible in October. If you're juggling too many responsibilities, that will stop by the end of October. One pressing priority at home drops, lightening your workload and improving your family time. Your time management becomes clearer, including how you feel about what you do and when you do it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monthly tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Cups, reversed

October puts your relationships in the spotlight, especially when you keep excusing the imbalance of power imbalance between you and someone close to you.

The reversed Two of Cups is about miscommunication. You have to listen really carefully and not jump into assumptions. If you feel like your efforts aren't being matched by the people you invest your time and energy in, say so, but have a goal in mind to improve it.

Heart-to-heart talks where clarity comes into focus and patterns happen easily. Everything must be authentic!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Pisces: The Empress

October supports comforts that make your life sweet. The Empress is about self-worth. Your nurturing side comes out. You get to be creative. You find yourself wanting to do things like cook and nest at home. You love the idea of everything being cozy.

If you have treated your needs as something nice to do one day, it's time to invest in yourself again. Make it a goal: prioritize time for self-care and commit to it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.