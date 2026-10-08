Luck Shows Up In Very Odd Ways For 4 Zodiac Signs This October

For four zodiac signs, luck is showing up in some very odd ways this October. But odd doesn't mean bad, and we definitely aren't saying no to luck in any form.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, "Luck is a strange concept in October, with Venus retrograde for pretty much the entire month, squaring Pluto and in its detriment." This luck may be more low-key than you'd prefer, but give it a chance. This spooky season is a lucky one, just not in the ways you'd expect.

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1. Cancer

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Venus began its retrograde in Scorpio on October 3, and before the end of the month, Mercury will be doing the same. "This is a chance to squeeze more value out of something that brings you enjoyment," Grim explained. "You're slowing down and maybe taking a break from the crazy workload you have."

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When you think of luck, you might imagine lottery tickets and career gains, but this energy is a little more low-key. It's reminding you how good it feels to be free and creative in your own right. However, this luck could also target your love life. "Some of you will grab the attention of a lover from your past," the astrologer added, "and you might even restore the connection."

2. Leo

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If October started off on a rough note, don't be deterred. You might find yourself in a fight, and you can blame Mars opposing Pluto and squaring Mercury for that. But after the first week or so, you're in the clear. And more than that, luck is on your side.

"You should have sufficient energy to get things done," Grim said. "You can also arrive at some critical answers regarding where you want to live [and] what you want to do differently with your home." This is also a great time to connect with your family. Spend time with loved ones and enjoy this spooky season.

3. Capricorn

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According to Grim, "there is so much unrealized potential in your social life." In October, you'll be reuniting with important people from your past. "This is an ideal month for going through your contacts and reconnecting with someone who can plug you into a valuable network," the astrologer continued. "Or you can revive a friendship that you really cherish, but maybe you didn't have time for that person previously."

If you play your cards right, these lucky reconnections can lead to valuable opportunities, Capricorn. If you've been itching for a new career, branching out is just what you need to win big.

4. Libra

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"You've got a lot on your mind this month," the astrologer said. "You are trying to figure out why so many things feel off-kilter. But with the Sun in your sign, you can benefit from putting yourself first."

It's still your season, and you're still in the spotlight. However, that doesn't mean you need to perform. Focus on being your most authentic self, and everything else will fall into place. As Grim said, "The universe will bring you people and experiences that resonate with you." All you gotta do is stay true to you.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.