Your Love Horoscope Is Here For October 2026 & Retrograde Season Is About To Be A Wild Ride

As the horoscopes for October 2026 show, this month's retrograde season is about to take each zodiac sign for a wild ride. Starting on October 3, Venus retrograde slows things down.

People are likely to change their minds about things in their relationships or about their relationships as a whole this month. Prepare for old problems to come up. But it's only so you can get more clarity and information. Keep in mind that anything that happens during Venus retrograde is meant to be, so a little trust in the universe goes a long way this month. Mercury turns retrograde in Scorpio on October 24, increasing the intensity. Luckily, the Sun transits through Libra for most of the month, a positive time when people are willing to compromise to make things work.

Monthly love horoscopes are here for October 2026:

Aries

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Reviewing and reconsidering your love life is a powerful theme this month with Venus and Mercury turning retrograde in Scorpio. This is the part of your chart that concerns things like intimacy, your partner’s money, investments, transformation, and the way you feel in and about your closest relationships. All of these things come more clearly into focus this retrograde season.

Mars transits your 5th house of love along with expansive Jupiter all month, so expect to spend more time with a partner and/or friends. This is a great month to socialize, Aries. Mars enters your 5th house every two years and Jupiter only every 12 years, so this is a unique opportunity for connecting with others.

Jupiter brings luck wherever it goes, so you have every opportunity to benefit through love connections and friends this month. If you are single, it’s time to mingle.

The Sun transits through Libra, which represents your 7th house of partners, until the 23rd. This is a pleasant and often loving transit. It's a sign your partner plays a significant role in your life this month, especially since the New Moon falls in Libra on the 10th, a very romantic energy.

When the Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, it joins Mercury and retrograde Venus in your 8th house. With three planets transiting there this month, you're about to focus a great deal on how your partner or love interest really makes you feel and if you can be your authentic self with them.

When Mercury retrogrades in your 8th house from October 23 to November 13, old friends and exes are likely to return or at least be on your mind more than usual.

Money is also a theme this month, especially if you share finances with someone, because the Full Moon falls in Taurus on the 25th. Don’t let finances upset an otherwise good relationship! This moon is good for delving into your emotional life and finally solving any unresolved issues with a partner that come up.

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Taurus

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Venus turns retrograde in your 7th house of partners this month in the intense sign of Scorpio. That means any unresolved conflicts are very likely to surface. What happens depends on the state of your relationship and how committed you are to it.

Venus retrograde is a wild card, Taurus. Some relationships are about to end. Some are coming back together. If you are settled and reasonably solid in a partnership, you should be fine. Retrograde Venus is a time to reassess your relationship and correct any issues.

On October 10, the New Moon falls in Libra, or your 12th house, which is connected to the subconscious and secrets. Don’t be surprised if you don’t want to spend some time alone in reflection around this time.

This is a perfect month to spend a little time alone anyway since the Sun is also transiting through your 12th house for most of the month. Libra is a pleasant sign and the sign that rules the 7th house of marriage and partnerships, so love will be on your mind this month one way or another.

Mars is transiting through Leo, or your 4th house of home and family. It’s important to make certain your personal space is peaceful this month because sometimes Mars can stir things up. You may invite others to your home this month. Leo is a bold and passionate sign for Mars to transit through, so this is another indication you will be deeply thinking about matters of the heart this October.

The Full Moon falls in your first house this month. When this occurs, the focus is on you. This would be a good day to avoid contentious issues with a partner since it squares Pluto, which can spark an argument or bring up deeply felt resentments.

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Gemini

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Much of this month should actually be quite pleasant even though Venus and Mercury are retrograde, Gemini. Both of these planets are in heavy Scorpio and transit your 6th house of work and health, so it’s important to be aware of what is going on in these areas.

The Sun is in pleasant Libra until the 23rd, illuminating your 5th house of love. This gives the October 10 New Moon great romantic potential. Sparks are about to fly and it very well could be the best day of the month for love.

When the Sun joins Mercury and Venus on October 23, things get more intense in terms of both work and love. Three Scorpio planets can make you feel almost obsessive and potentially suspicious of people. You won’t be satisfied with half-truths or shallow answers. That means it's time to get real in terms of where you are going romantically.

Venus in your 6th house can also relate to someone you may be interested in at work, either directly or indirectly. If this is the case, you're about to find out if feelings go both ways.

Mars is the other planet connected to love and passion and in October, it transits through Leo with Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain. That makes communication more important than usual this month. Expect to feel very social. You and your partner may take many short trips around town. If you are single, someone in your immediate area could easily catch your eye.

This month’s Full Moon falls in Taurus on October 26. Love matters may be front and center, but a full moon in the 12th house can indicate issues in your unconscious mind that could interfere with a current relationship. Don’t let past experiences color what is happening that day.

With this full moon and retrograde Venus, it may be time to put the past where it belongs and reflect on whether a current love interest is worth pursuing.

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Cancer

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Your main focus this month is love and having a little more fun. On October 3, Venus turns retrograde in your 5th house of love. While this does not have to be a negative thing, you can expect to reflect on a current relationship and whether it is adding to your life.

There is a lot of potential with Venus in this house. It is typically a pleasant time when we spend more time just having a little more fun. That said, if you are in a difficult relationship, it can bring up issues that you do not agree on or bring out resentments and areas that aren’t working. If your relationship is solid, however, you have little to worry about, Cancer.

In some instances, retrograde Venus can connect you with an old love and those from the past, though there is no guarantee this will happen. If it does, there is no guarantee it will work out. This is a karmic transit, so whatever does happen is truly meant to be.

Mercury is also in your 5th house all month. It retrogrades on the 23rd in Scorpio. Mishaps and misunderstandings in love can occur at this time. Your feelings may become much more intense one way or another.

Venus re-enters Libra, or your 4th house, on October 25. Libra is where Venus feels at home. This tones down some of the romantic intensity for the rest of the month and leans more toward getting along and feeling quite good. Venus turns direct in Libra and remains in this sign until early December, which is a plus for love!

Mars, the planet of passion, joins Jupiter transiting your 11th house this month. This part of your chart signifies your social life, so expect to be quite busy this month because it looks like you will do a lot of socializing and getting together with others. Networking can have significant results this month.

On October 26, the Full Moon in Taurus falls in your 8th house, which rules partner’s money and transformation. This represents a major turning point in your love life, one way or another.

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Leo

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Venus and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, or your 4th house, this month. On the 23rd, the Sun also enters Scorpio, creating a stellium of planets in the most intense sign of the zodiac. Whew.

The 4th house represents your roots and emotional security. These planets form a square, which is a tense aspect that can at times represent growth through pressure and difficulty. It will force you to get in touch with your true feelings, no matter how much you may want to avoid looking at a situation that has had many bumps in the road.

With Venus retrograde, exes sometimes return. But if this is the case, don’t assume they are here to stay. The issues that broke you apart before will remain unless you have both learned otherwise.

Things get much lighter when Venus retrogrades back into Libra on October 25, when conversations become very important. Same with your thoughts. I see you getting some significant news concerning love around the New Moon on October 10, which is also in Libra.

Mars and Jupiter make their way through your 1st house all month. This may just be your superpower, because it makes your confidence to take a big jump forward. You also act with more wisdom under this energy. When you make a bold move, you won’t be in apology mode for anyone.

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Virgo

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Venus and Mercury both retrograde in Scorpio, your 3rd house, this month. Retrograde planets are reflective and this house rules your mind and conversation, which will be significant this month.

Virgo, you're about to seriously reevaluate how you communicate and gel with your partners. Exes may text out of the blue. You will seek the truth. Any lingering resentments, unspoken words or questions will resurface and demand honest answers. That said, the sign Scorpio is highly compatible with you, which is beneficial.

Venus retrogrades back into Libra on October 23rd. The energy is still reflective, but with more grace and diplomacy. Venus is very happy in the sign of Libra, which transits your house of money and self-esteem, both of which likely get a boost.

The New Moon also falls in Libra, which can make for a romantic and interesting evening. Things should flow for you because you'll feel pretty comfortable with this energy.

Mars and Jupiter transit through Leo all month, illuminating the house of your subconscious mind and all things that are hidden, including spirituality and deeply held resentments. This sometimes initiates a secret crush. But it could also mean you want to retreat for a while, either alone or with a partner if you have one.

Don't be surprised if you have a major psychological breakthrough this month, especially in terms of realizations about how and why you end up with the people you are with or have been with in the past. Thankfully, Jupiter is a spiritual buffer and great benefit, helping you let any hidden negativity go for good.

The Full Moon on October 26 falls in your 9th house, which rules things like travel, ideas, learning, legal matters, and your world outlook. If you aren’t careful, something could spark an argument or resentment toward or from a partner because of the square to Pluto. Be open to the ideas other people have without being critical. You may have to remind someone that your own opinions are yours.

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Libra

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Venus retrogrades through your 2nd house this month, which not only rules money but your own personal self worth. Venus is joined by Mercury, which will also retrograde, and then the Sun on October 23rd.

With this many planets transiting this house, your self-worth is likely gonna be an issue that comes up or that you need to work on in October. On the 25th, Venus retrogrades back into your sign, where it will eventually turn direct. This is a much easier placement for Venus and geared more toward harmony and balance without the intensity of Scorpio.

The Libra New Moon on October 10 is actually your birthday moon that occurs once a year. A New Moon close to your birthday often acts like a reset for the entire year. If you are into manifestations, now is the time!

Jupiter and Mars transit through Leo all month. For you, Leo represents your long-term hopes and friendships. Romance can be sparked through shared goals and interests. This is a great month for socializing and spending time with others.

On October 26, the Taurus Full Moon forms an opposition to Venus and a square to Pluto, which can make it emotionally explosive. At the end of the month, you may have to face whether you are giving away your power, money, and emotional vulnerabilities in a relationship.

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Scorpio

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Scorpio, the Sun enters your sign on the 23rd, when you'll start feeling comfortable in your own skin again. In the meantime, however, both Mercury and Venus retrograde are transiting your 1st house.

Venus turns retrograde on the 3rd and Mercury on the 24th. That makes October a month of reassessing relationships and values. Where you are headed and with whom is likely to be on your mind a lot.

Consider yourself the eye of the storm this month when it comes to love and self-reckoning. You will be forced to strip away any illusions you may have and ghosts from the past may suddenly rise to the surface.

You're about to become more aware of ways you self-sabotage relationships or why you choose certain people. This could easiliy lead to major psychological enlightenments, especially around the New Moon on October 10.

Around the Taurus Full Moon on October 26, any issues that have been playing out in a relationship or with a love interest come to the surface. Keep in mind that control, secrecy, or testing your partner will most likely not end well.

Venus retrogrades back into Libra on the 25th. This often represents a secret love affair or romance you keep hidden. Otherwise, it's a time of great reflection. The tone of your love life shifts toward your internal rather than external landscape. Venus in this house is known for bringing back old loves or remembering big heartbreaks. It may be time to close that door.

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Sagittarius

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This month, Mars and Jupiter are transiting your 9th house. Jupiter is the planet of expansion and Mars is the planet of action. This combination can bring about leaps in terms of learning something new or getting to know someone who lives at a distance, including someone in a different country.

You'll likely want to spend more time with people who share your views and outlook. The New Moon on October 10 is a great time to socialize and get together with others.

The October retrograde season is about to have a profound effect on you because Venus and Mercury transit your 12th house, which is the house of reflection and your subconscious. Exes or ghosts of the past may come back so you can finally deal with them. You may have to process a lot of old baggage, especially once Libra season begins on the 23rd.

When Venus moves back into Libra on the 25th, it can bring back old friends and lovers. While they may return, it's no guarantee that the relationship will or should come back together.

Sagittarius, prepare for October’s Full Moon to be a little difficult. If you have been emotionally overextending to a partner or if you don’t feel the relationship is equal, these issues will come out. Your best action is to engage in small acts of service.

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Capricorn

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Between the retrogrades and Full Moon this month, October brings about significant shifts in your love life, Capricorn.

Venus retrogrades in your 11th house, along with Mercury. Eventually, the Sun joins in on October 23rd. This has the potential to cause a big re-evaluation of your social life and people you associate with. If you or a partner have been pretending a relationship is going well in public but it's a different story behind closed doors, the mask will slip.

Some issues unsurprisingly come from your work-life balance or lack thereof. Around the New Moon on October 10, you may feel more of a push and pull between work and a relationship.

Venus retrogrades back into Libra on the 25th, which could interfere with time spent with a love interest. Consider ways you can include them in your work life, especially while networking. You could also find yourself drawn to someone you work with, but whether or not it succeeds is a different matter.

Jupiter and Mars transit your 8th house all month. Jupiter is the planet of gain and Mars is the planet of action. This is a dynamic duo because Mars in this house increases your desire and magnetism and Jupiter can almost act as a guardian angel at times.

A relationship could go to a new level under this transit, or you could meet someone who seems to fit you to a T. You cannot, however, experience a full romantic relationship without being vulnerable on an emotional level! This is something you may have to come to terms with. It is possible that you could benefit financially from a partner as well.

The Full Moon on October 26 falls in your 5th house of love. This is typically a wonderful placement for love and romance. If there are unresolved issues, however, they will come up at this time. Deep-seated emotions can come out. At the very worst, it could end a difficult relationship.

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Aquarius

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Venus retrogrades in your 6th house this month, along with Mercury starting on the 25th. The 6th house rules service to others, so this is the best way to show love to a partner in October. This could also generate retrospection concerning personal or emotional labor in a relationship and whether or not it is equal.

Scorpio is the most intense of zodiac signs, Aquarius. You may not feel comfortable with this heavy energy. So when Venus retrogrades back into Libra on October 25, it's a relief. Libra is a much more compatible sign for you. You may especially be interested in travel or even a romantic getaway around the New Moon in Libra on October 10.

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, and Mars, the planet of action, transit your 7th house all month. The 7th house is the place in your chart that rules marriage and committed relationships, putting your love life in the spotlight all month.

If you are single, Jupiter transiting the 7th seldom passes without meeting someone significant. Mars activating your 7th house energy, too, is a dynamic combination in terms of love and relationships. This can generate a wave of excitement in terms of romance, whether you are currently partnered or not. For some, this represents a step toward greater commitment or even marriage. At times, Mars can stir things up or bring up issues.

When this month’s Full Moon falls in Taurus on October 25, you'll likely spend time at home seeking emotional security and safety.

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Pisces

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As Venus and Mercury retrograde in your 9th house of learning, travel, philosophy, and worldview this month, you could reconsider a long-distance relationship if you are in one or travel to meet someone. But it's also likely that you start questioning your concepts of love and compatibility or that of your partner.

The Sun also enters your 9th house on October 23, when you may want to connect with others who share your worldview or travel together.

Venus retrogrades back into Libra on October 25. Libra is one of the two most powerful signs Venus can transit through, but the retrograde energy turns your thoughts and desires inward. If you feel there is an emotional imbalance in a relationship, it will come out by the end of the month. You may reconsider certain aspects of your relationship.

Venus is associated with the past, so there's certainly a chance you could reconnect with an ex. But this is no guarantee that it will last or that anything will be different. This is a time to seek total transparency.

Mars and Jupiter in your 6th house all month bring your romantic ideals down to earth. You may seek what the day-to-day realities of your love life really are and how this works or can work. Since the 6th house rules service to others, this is the best way you can show love to a partner this month. Small acts of service, such as simple things like picking up dinner or taking a dog to the groomer for a partner on a day they can’t do it, mean a lot.

Conversation will be very important around the Full Moon on October 26. Discussions that need to take place should. Consider your words carefully, because a conversation could make or break a relationship.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.