4 Zodiac Signs Are Done Being Tested & Disrespected

Four zodiac signs are done being tested and disrespected. After months of challenges, the tides are finally turning in our favor.

"Mars just entered Leo, and you're gonna have way less patience for being tested, underestimated, or disrespected," an astrologer named Eleanor explained. "The next two months will show you exactly what happens when somebody pushes you one time too many." So, watch out, world. Mars is turning up the heat!

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1. Leo

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With Mars in your sign, you're finally owning your power, Leo. "You are done making yourself smaller just so somebody else can feel more important," Eleanor said. You've put up with a lot, but no more. You're sick of people talking over you or, worse, embarrassing you in front of others. Starting now, you're putting yourself first.

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"You're also gonna realize that proving somebody wrong still gives them way too much influence over your decisions," the astrologer added. "The real win is building a life that has absolutely nothing to do with what they think of you."

Now, you have one-track mind, and it's entirely focused on achieving your dreams. You have big goals, and Mars gives you the motivation to accomplish them. You might even become more competitive, but that's not a bad thing. It just means you care.

2. Aquarius

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You've just about reached your limit, Aquarius. There's only so much disrespect you can take, but that doesn't mean you're going to explode in anger. Quite the opposite. This month, you're getting quiet and paying attention.

"You don't have to win every confrontation in the next two months, but you are gonna learn who only respects your individuality when it doesn't interfere with what they want," Eleanor said. "Some people don't miss the old you; they miss the access they had to you."

You might experience some falling-outs and friendship breakups, but it's all for the better. Now, you are surrounding yourself with people who truly support you, no matter what. Will this be pretty painful at the start? Probably, but it's what you need to live the life you've been dreaming of.

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3. Scorpio

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This is it, Scorpio. "Being underestimated will light a fire under you in October and November," Eleanor said. "Instead of wasting energy arguing with somebody, put it into the things that make their opinion irrelevant."

In the moment, it might not give you that satisfying revenge you've been itching for. However, this is your chance to have the glow-up you've been dreaming of. It may be sparked out of spite, but that's OK. It's the motivation you needed.

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"You'll pour that irritation directly into your work, getting your dream body, making money, or whatever goal is relevant [at the moment]," the astrologer continued. You're not giving your haters the time of day anymore. In this new era of life, you're focusing on yourself and nobody else.

4. Taurus

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Your limits have been crossed for the last time, Taurus. Family and friends have taken advantage of your kindness for too long. "You've been keeping the peace because you're not one for drama," Eleanor said, "but in October/Novemember, you're going to wake up and choose violence."

Hopefully, you're not getting physically violent. You're just over the nonsense and ready to stand up for yourself once and for all. Your era of people-pleasing is finally in the past.

"Don't let somebody pressure you into a decision you're not ready for," the astrologer advised. "Just make sure you're standing your ground because you mean it, not because you refuse to change your mind on principle."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.