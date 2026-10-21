A Big Sign Of Hope Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 22

Three zodiac signs get a very promising sign of hope for the future on October 22, 2026. Thank goodness, because they've been holding out for such a thing to happen.

Fortunately, thanks to Chiron retrograde, it does on Thursday. Chiron's energy has us looking back over the past only to discover that we really have healed. Maybe not 100% just yet, but enough to give us genuine hope for what's to come. This kind of inner reflection helps us see that hope is not dead. In fact, it's getting its second wind.

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1. Cancer

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Life has been hard. You want to see that all is not lost. It's that simple, Cancer. But you've also discovered that in a way, you have to make your own good luck. That's your sign of hope.

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Because you've got Chiron retrograde energy kicking in for you on Thursday, you're able to see that getting lost in hopelessness is just a waste of time. Life is precious, and that's not how you want to spend your days. Absolutely not!

Hope comes to you when you make the executive decision to shut out the negativity, and we mean for real. Enough is enough. It's time to live in peace. You can do this. Focus on the positive and watch what happens.

2. Sagittarius

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There's always a part of you that hangs on to hope, even when everyone around you simply gives up. You're known as the eternal optimist of the zodiac, after all. That spirit is going to come alive once again on Thursday during Chiron retrograde.

You simply will not give it up, Sagittarius. You find signs of hope everywhere you look. Even when faced with nonstop challenges, your belief stays strong. You know that it's all going to turn out just fine in the end.

That indomitable spirit of yours is a true superpower, so own it and use it. You were born to be hopeful, and you'll never let up on that. It's what sets you apart from the crowd. It's what keeps you happy.

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3. Pisces

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You find a sign of hope on October 22 because you actively go out looking for it, Pisces. Sometimes, that's how it works with the universe. During Chiron retrograde, the universe responds to your needs with a sign.

You want to know that it's not all as bad as everyone tells you it is. Sure, the world is full of negativity. And if you spend all your time doomscrolling on social media, it's easy to believe that all hope is lost. But this transit shows you that it's not. Even more, you have a choice as to how much negativity you take in.

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So, on Thursday, you decide that, in terms of negativity, the gates are now shut. It's not welcome in your world. For how long you keep this up, that's on you. But right now, you're on Team Hope, and that's good enough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.