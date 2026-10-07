Some Life Choices Are Under Intense Review For 3 Zodiac Signs Until Mid-November

Until mid-November, some life choices are under intense review for three zodiac signs. Mercury, the planet of communication, entered Scorpio at the end of September. This changed the game, but the shifts aren't over just yet.

From work to our relationships, nothing will be the same. Almost every aspect of our lives is under review, and what isn't working is getting tossed out for good. This is a truly transformative period, and exactly what we need to become our best, most confident selves.

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1. Gemini

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Gemini, you're reevaluating every area of your life, from your career to your health. You're making note of what isn't working and setting some changes into motion. That's not to say this will be easy. Building your best life never is, but the effort will be worth it.

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"The interactions that you have at work are gonna be intense," astrologer Helena Hathor warned. You're going to have some difficult conversations, but if you're really honest, they're probably overdue. With Venus currently retrograding and Mercury doing the same in mid-October, this is the perfect time to speak your mind.

The planet of communication helps you put it all on the table and demand what you know your worth. Ask for that raise or put yourself up for a higher position. Make sure you are clear and direct with what you want. If you are completely unhappy in your career, this is also a good time to start thinking about a bigger change.

2. Scorpio

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Get ready, Scorpio. From now until mid-November, a lot is happening in your sign, which always feels intense. With Venus retrograding in Scorpio in October, you are reviewing all your relationships. At the same time, you're undergoing a deep transformation yourself.

"This is your rebrand era," Hathor said. "And you will come out the other side a completely different person." But be warned: the more you transform, the fewer people you'll have in your life. Of course, it hurts to lose friends, but not everyone is meant to join you in this new era.

They might be threatened by your newfound confidence or miss the access they used to have to you. Either way, this is quite revealing. If you need to distance yourself or cut people out of your life, then so be it. You're making room for those who will stand in your corner, no matter what.

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3. Virgo

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Because Mercury rules over your sign, this is going to be a very intense time for you, Virgo. According to Hathor, you're about to start paying close attention to your community. The friends and people you spend time with, and also the companies you work for, are all under review from now until mid-November.

"Are they paying you right? Are things feeling reciprocal?" the astrologer asked. These questions are top of mind right now. And if the answer is no, you won't sit back and accept it. Whether it means changing careers or ending friendships, you're ready to do whatever it takes to create the life of your dreams.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.