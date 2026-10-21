3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Powerful New Era During Lilith Direct On Thursday, October 22

Three zodiac signs are entering a very powerful new era on October 22, 2026. That's because Lilith direct brings us clarity and the ability to make great decisions. We know what's right for us, and we avoid what isn't. Now, we're using that skill to take back our power.

1. Aries

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Lilith direct has you feeling like you're a superhero in your own right, Aries. And knowing you, this is a feeling you get often. You are capable of so much, and you know it. Good for you.

Because this transit tends to inspire self-love and confidence, you feel free and ready to walk into unknown territory on Thursday. You know that whatever comes your way is going to be good, and you'd be right. No worries here.

This is the result of your own actions, with a little cosmic help. You decide it's going to be a great day and bam! It is. Lilith direct also brings you the belief that this greatness can continue on. And it does! It's not fleeting. It's the start of a powerful new era.

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2. Scorpio

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You immediately start Thursday off on the right foot, Aries, and that's all thanks to Lilith direct. But as the day goes on, it only gets better. Your attitude is already that of a winner, so you find that everything you touch turns to gold, so to speak.

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You're in the right mindset for success. You feel that if you work hard and put in the effort, it's the only natural result here. This is what starts off a powerful new era for you. It's also what allows it to continue on.

You are all about putting your money where your mouth is. That basically means you stand by your word, and your word is about excellence and forward momentum. Big things are happening now, and you only have yourself to thank. Nicely done!

3. Aquarius

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The last thing you want to do on this day is hang back and watch others go for it, Aquarius. That's so not your style, and even more so when Lilith direct is in town. This rebellious transit is way too strong an influence on you to let that happen. Your place is just not on the sidelines. No way.

You've got more energy right now than you've had in months, and you absolutely want to put it all to the test. You love a good challenge, and this one looks lucky. You believe that everything is going to work out well, and that type of confidence makes all the difference.

This day gives you the sense that it's good to go with your gut, and so you do. Great choice. On Thursday, trust yourself and start claiming your power. It's now or never, and there really is no time to waste. Go, go, go! Make the most of this new era.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.