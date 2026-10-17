Scorpio Season Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Scorpio season is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from October 19 to 25, 2026. The Sun moves into Scorpio on Friday, marking the start of a transformative new chapter.

The days ahead bring new adventures and renewed drive, with Mars in Leo encouraging us to dream big. Mercury stations retrograde on October 24, before Venus moves into Libra on the following day. This is a time to get to know yourself on a deeper level. Who knows what you might discover?

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Aries

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The start of Scorpio season is a time for self-exploration and releasing old habits. You are evolving, Aries, and learning to break away from being so fiercely independent.

Now that Venus is back in Libra, piecing together the puzzle of old relationships is a lot more manageable. People from the past may return, be it exes or even old friends. With Mercury in Scorpio, expect to receive clues on how to strengthen these connections.

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Taurus

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With the Sun now in Scorpio, you are more compassionate with friends and partners. If you're in a relationship, your communication will be smoother in the next several weeks, even with these planets retrograde.

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Conflicts are possible, but all will be well if you talk things through. Try not to be too critical. This Scorpio season is showing you how to be more diplomatic and attentive with others.

Gemini

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The transits this week ignite your adventurous side, Gemini. And this fearlessness could push you to reconnect with goals you once abandoned this Scorpio season.

As Venus moves into Libra once more, you may become more of a leader and guide the people around you. Mercury, your ruling planet, is also retrograde, which is great for brainstorming new ideas. Just make sure you're patient with them.

Cancer

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This Scorpio season has you lamenting the past, but you are also reminded to release what is no longer serving you. With Venus now in Libra, you might find yourself filled with doubt or thinking about your process over the last eight years.

During this period of analysis and self-reflection, take the opportunity to tend to your garden. This is your moment to create and build, so take advantage of it.

Leo

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Venus enters Libra this week, helping you feel ready to show the world what you are building. However, it's best to wait until Venus and Mercury station direct in mid-November to make any big moves. This week is the time to put the last touches on a major project.

You could also find new mentors or people who give you solid advice for your creative process. This is your journey to editing and growing the work you do without the fear of starting over.

Virgo

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During this retrograde period, you are a lot more aware of how previous relationships transformed you. While it may be tempting to go back and relive those experiences, you are reminded that the past should remain in the past.

Now that Venus is back in Libra, you have the urge to heal your inner child. Take time this week to focus on hobbies that bring you joy. Spend time with friends and loved ones and be appreciative of the wonderful people in your life.

Libra

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With Venus, your ruling planet, now in your sign, you have the opportunity to make the changes or corrections you need. Your value system may have been shaken when retrograde Venus was in Scorpio. Now you have the tools to get back on track.

This could be an introspective time showing you the quality of partners and friends you need to attract. If you're prone to splurging, this is also the moment to change those habits and adopt a new savings plan.

Scorpio

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How you view yourself is still an ongoing theme with retrograde Venus now moving back into Libra. This is a time for you to stop saying negative things about yourself. Change how you treat yourself and start practicing positive self-talk.

Forgiveness is another element of this week. You are still going through deep transformations with Mercury and Venus retrograde. While the past is a pivotal part of who you are now, don’t let it hold you back from your evolution.

Sagittarius

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This week's transits have you letting go of the people and friends who are no longer supportive. The Sun is now in Scorpio, pushing you to feel the emotions you may have been avoiding.

Journaling is a good method to understand what you’re feeling and process the retrograde experiences. This energy is raw and unapologetic. Nevertheless, you have support from Venus in Libra, reminding you that there are friendships worth fighting for, even if things have gone south.

Capricorn

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The people in your life are especially important this week, with Venus moving between signs. Take time to analyze your direction in the future, as your ambitions and goals could be tested during this retrograde season.

Be open to making moves and to accepting changes you can’t control. Scorpio season reminds us all not to fight against the current.

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Aquarius

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Don't let the past dictate who you are now, Aquarius. This week, you are reminded to show up for yourself and be more present for others. People quickly begin to notice your kindness and generosity, so don't be surprised if they start to gravitate toward you.

With the Sun now in Scorpio, you are in the spotlight. You are a beacon for others, imparting the knowledge and understanding from your own Saturn transit.

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Pisces

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You are ready to dive into new things, with the Sun now in Scorpio, helping expand your horizons. New journeys and stories are coming in the days ahead, Pisces.

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It is also possible to reconnect with people from the past now that Mercury has stationed retrograde. Love is a powerful theme as Venus finds her way back in Libra. This is a period for self-care and empowerment.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.