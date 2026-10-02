Venus Retrograde Tests The Emotional Strength Of 5 Zodiac Signs Between Now & November 13, 2026

Venus retrograde is testing the emotional strength of five zodiac signs between now and November 13, 2026. With the planet of love moving backwards, you're beginning a journey of self-discovery.

Things you once thought were set in stone suddenly seem a lot less certain. Don't be surprised if you find yourself thinking about an ex or reconsidering your approach to relationships. Your values are changing, and Venus retrograde is to blame. This period won't be easy, but it's helping you own your power and build the life you truly desire.

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1. Capricorn

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You don't mince words about what you can handle or are willing to deal with, Capricorn. But when your heart is involved, lines get blurry. You like to lean on logic, but that doesn't work so well in matters of love.

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Venus begins its retrograde on October 3. From now until November 13, you find yourself slowing down. If you're in a relationship, or have been moving towards one, suddenly, you're less confident about your feelings. You thought you were ready to commit, but now you're not so sure.

Your emotional strength is being tested. You're doubting your feelings or the depth of your relationship, but that doesn't mean this is the end. Pause and create distance to see whether this connection still feels aligned with what you want. Don't go easy on yourself. Dig deep and figure out why you're not rushing to commit. Does something else have your attention? Is it more aligned with your values?

2. Libra

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Imposter syndrome has been holding you back, Libra, and Venus retrograde won't let this continue. Lately, you've been questioning your self-worth and doubting whether you deserve certain situations or relationships. Is this coming from you? Or is someone else making you feel this way?

You don't need to prove your worth to anyone. But you do need to believe it yourself. That's what this Venus retrograde is about. You have always been worthy of greatness, but until you truly believe this, you'll struggle to achieve what you desire.

It's time to rewrite your inner narrative. Let go of all that self-criticism and judgment, and see yourself for who you really are. You are strong and capable. Once you believe that, anything is possible.

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3. Sagittarius

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Stop running away from how you feel, Sagittarius. That only takes you further from your destiny. As much as you want to skip the heavy stuff, even you know when it's time to face the music. During Venus retrograde, it definitely is.

You don't do reruns, but this energy has you revisiting the past so you can learn from it. Old relationships and even your childhood trauma affect the way you act today. You might want to ignore this fact, but that's not how you heal.

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This Venus journey helps you understand the root of your problems. It seems you took a leap of faith and realized too late it wasn't a trustworthy situation. Now, you're scared, and it's keeping you from acting. But you're stronger than you think. Trying again is a risk, but it will be worth it. Don't let your past keep you from your fate.

4. Pisces

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Venus retrograde starts in Scorpio, and this puts you right in the deep end, Pisces. But you're a water sign, and you definitely know how to swim. Though your emotional strength is being tested, it's nothing you can't handle.

Something you thought you were sure about now seems less certain. Perhaps it's a relationship or even the direction of your life. Do what you do best, and trust your intuition. Don't worry about what you can't see or don't officially know. You believe the universe will clarify things soon, and you're right.

Don't expect to have all the answers right away, though. Venus is retrograde until November 13, and this will be quite the journey. At times, you'll worry that one of your worst fears has come true. Were you so enchanted by a fantasy that you overlooked the facts? Stay strong and keep trusting yourself.

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5. Leo

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No matter what you're doing, Leo, you need to feel a fire that matches yours. Venus retrograde shows you that something is missing from your life right now, and that is passion. Whether in terms of your career or love life, you're just not feeling the intensity you desire.

It's up to you to stoke the flame. You burn radiant and strong on your own, but you want more out of your life. Reflect on where you feel stuck or bored, and get ready to make a change.

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From now until November 13, Venus is helping you reclaim your confidence and build the life and relationship you actually want. Focus on what makes you happy and truly lights up your soul.

Was this love or lust? You know you were attracted to the surface at first, but why are you still looking for depth after all this time?